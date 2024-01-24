Help find your Pegasus World Cup 2024 picks by using our key Gulfstream Park trends that will showcase the best profiles based on past winners of the big Grade One contest. Like the winning-most age, the best post position and the trainers that have the best records in the race.



You can also see the best horse racing betting guides ahead Saturday’s race at Gulfstream Park.

Key Pegasus World Cup Stats 2024



Horses Aged 4 or 5 Have The Best Pegasus World Cup Record

Pegasus World Cup Favorites Have Fared Well

A Breeders’ Cup Run The Previous Season Helps

Low Post Position Is A Plus

Trainer Bob Baffert and Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr Respected

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes Info 2024



📅Time/Date: 5:40 ET (Saturday January 27, 2024)

🏇Racecourse: Gulfstream Park, Florida (1m 1f, Dirt)

💰 Purse: $3m

📺 TV: NBC Sports / Peacock

Find out more on how to watch the 2024 Pegasus World Cup here.

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes Trends For 2024 Race



We’ve listed some of the best Pegasus World Cup trends and stats for Saturday’s Gulfstream Park, which will hopefully help point you in the direction of the winner.

Yes, there have only been seven previous runnings of the Pegasus World Cup, but there are already some interesting trends taking shape.

History also has a habit of repeating itself in horse racing and sports in general, so you can use these trends against the 2024 runners and riders to find the horses with the best profiles based on past runnings of the Pegasus World Cup.

7/7 – Had never won at Gulfstream Park

7/7 – Won over 1m+ previously

6/7 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

5/7 – Post position 6 or lower

5/7 – Favorites placed (top 3)

5/7 – Won between 4-5 times before

5/7 – Had run in the last 84 days

5/7 – Won at Breeders’ Cup race last time

5/7 – Won last time out

4/7 – Winning favorites

4/7 – Won 2+ Grade 1 Races before

4/7 – Post position 4 or lower

2/7 – Trained By Bob Baffert

2/7 – Ridden By Irad Ortiz Jr

0/7 – No winners from gates 1 or 2

Gulfstream Park Form Not Essential

With ALL of the last seven Pegasus World Cup winners yet to win at Gulfstream Park, then don’t worry if your fancy doesn’t have track form at the Florida venue.

This was again backed up 12 months ago with the Bill Mott-trained Art Collector running at the track for the first time.

Six Of The Last Seven Pegasus World Cup Winners Were Aged 4 or 5 Years-old

The next Pegasus World Cup trend to have in mind it that – with all-bar-one of the past seven running were landed by horses aged 4 or 5 years-old.

Yes, last year’s winner Art Collector defied this stat, winning as a 6 year-old – but he was the oldest winner in the race’s history and the stats tell us that focusing on the slightly younger horses is the way to go.

Looking at the 2024 Pegasus World Cup runners, then the older entries this year are O’Connor, Dynamic One and Senor Buscador, who are all aged 6 and will, therefore, have this stat to overcome.

Pegasus World Cup Favorites Have A Decent Record

From the seven past runnings, the Pegasus World Cup market leader with the best US horse racing betting sites has rewarded backers 57% of the time with four previous favorites winning.

We’ve also had 5 of the last 7 Pegasus World Cup favorites place (top 3 finish), so it’s a race the bettors seem to just be winning over the best US sportsbooks at the moment.

The 2024 Pegasus World Cup favorite is set to be the 2023 Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure for trainer Bob Baffert.

Respect Runners That Ran (Won) At the Breeders’ Cup Last Time Out

With 5 of the last 7 Pegasus World Cup winners having raced at the Breeders’ Cup in their last race this is too big a stat to ignore too – in fact, those five also won their Breeders’ Cup race as well.

In 2022 we witnesses Life Is Good (watch below) win the Pegasus World Cup after taking the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile the previous year. Plus, in 2021 the Brad Cox-trained Knicks Go also managed the same double.

Looking at the 2024 Pegasus World Cup runners, we’ve 2023 Breeders’ Cup winners in the race. However, we do have National Treasure and Skippylongstocking, who were second and third respectively in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. Both losing out to Cody’s Wish.

The Post Position Has Been a Key Pegasus World Cup Trend



Having a low Pegasus World Cup post position is another stat to look out, with 71% of the last seven winners coming from gates 6 or lower.

While you can also narrow down the search with 57% starting from stalls 4 or lower.

Art Collector continued this post position stat last year again by winning from gate 6.

Mucho Gusto (8) and Gun Runner (10) have been the two highest drawn winners of the Pegasus World Cup to date.

The other interesting gate stat is that we are yet to see a winner from stalls 1 or 2. 12 months ago, Proxy (1) and Simplification (2) were both unplaced.

This year, the Pegasus World Cup runners drawn between 3-6 are – Dynamic One, Hoist The Gold, Trademark and Senor Buscador.

The likely favorite, National Treasure has been handed post position 7.

Winning Form in Last Time Out Is A Postitive

Coming into the Pegasus World Cup having won last time out is another decent trend to have on your side, with 71% of the previous seven winners ticking this stat.

Again, you’d think that most would fit the bill here, but actually only O’Connor, Hoist The Gold, Trademark and Crupi do.



Respect Trainer Bob Baffert Barn & Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr



Finally, the barn with the best Pegasus World Cup record – albeit with only seven renewals – is the powerful Bob Baffert camp. They’ve got two Pegasus World Cups wins to their name with Arrogate (2017) and Mucho Gusto (2020), and will be trying to add to that with the well-fancied National Treasure.

In terms of jockeys – Irad Ortiz Jr has the best record in the race so far with two wins – Like Is Good (2022) and Mucho Gusto (2020) – he gets the leg-up in 2024 on the Todd Pletcher runner Dynamic One.

Pegasus World Cup Picks 2024: National Treasure Ticks A Lot Of Boxes



Taking all the Pegasus World Cup stats into account it’s hard to get away from the 2023 Preakness Stakes winner NATIONAL TREASURE.

The Baffert team have already won the prize twice in the past (2017 & 2020), while this 4 year-old ticks the key age trend too. Yes, his post position 7 sees him fall just outside the draw stat of being 6 or lower – but only just.

It’s also been a top race for the favorites – with 57% of the last seven winning and 71% being placed in the top three too.

The final plus is having raced at the Breeders’ Cup last time out – another 71% of the last seven Pegasus World Cup winners fell into this category. Flavien Prat, who was on last time, gets the ride.

Of the rest, recent Aqueduct winner of the G2 Cigar Mile Handicap – HOIST THE GOLD – looks best of those priced at bigger odds. This Dallas Stewart runner will need more upped in grade, but he saw off another Pegasus World Cup runner that in Senor Buscador by 4 1/2 lengths and only giving away 2lbs. John R Velazquez rides.

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Betting Odds 2024

National Treasure 9-5

First Mission 7-2

Skippylongstocking 8-1

Grand Aspen 8-1

O’Connor 8-1

Hoist The Gold 12-1

Dynamic One 15-1

Trademark 15-1

Il Miracolo 20-1

Nimitz Class 20-1

Senor Buscador 20-1

Crupi 20-1

Castle Chaos (alternate entry)

Note: Odds are subject to change

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes Past Winners

2023 – ART COLLECTOR

2022 – LIFE IS GOOD

2021 – KNICKS GO

2020 – MUCHO GUSTO

2019 – CITY OF LIGHT

2018 – GUN RUNNER

2017 – ARROGATE

WATCH: Art Collector Winning The 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes

