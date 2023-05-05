Andy Serling, a highly respected authority in horse racing, is celebrated for his exceptional handicapping abilities and astute assessments. As an analyst for the New York Racing Association (NYRA) and the Daily Racing Form, Serling’s expertise on the 2023 Kentucky Derby is in high demand. So, without further ado, let’s explore Andy Serling’s top picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Take a quick look below at Andy Serling’s picks for the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm

May 6th, 6:57 pm 🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky

Churchill Downs, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: NBC

Andy Serling Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions

Renowned horse racing specialist Andy Serling contends that betting against the favorite, Forte (+330), in the Kentucky Derby is the smart move. Although Serling believes Forte has the potential to win the race, he argues that the current odds don’t represent good value. As a result, Serling is aiming to find a competitor capable of defeating Forte and has identified alternative top picks for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

So, if not the favorite, who does Serling recommend? Let’s examine his expert selections for the Kentucky Derby, starting with his top choice, Two Phil’s.

Andy Serling’s top pick for the 2023 Kentucky Derby is Two Phil’s. Serling cites Two Phil’s performance in the Risen Star as a key reason for supporting the horse in the Derby.

He noted, “I really liked his Risen Star performance. The Risen Star was a race that fell apart, and he was the horse that broke the race open by making the first real move into the pace. I thought his effort was very respectable behind Angel of Empire. In fact, I don’t really think he ran much worse than Angel of Empire did in victory.”

Furthermore, Serling isn’t concerned about Two Phil’s position in the race as it rounds the final turn. He explained, “Two Phil’s is the type of horse that has an affinity for speed to put himself in position, but he doesn’t need to be in front. I think Two Phil’s has a very, very good chance at this year’s Kentucky Derby. And if he ends up being a square enough price, my money will be in.”

Serling’s next best wager in the race is Verifying at +1200. One of Brad Cox’s four contenders, Verifying will start from the 2 post. However, Serling asserts that with the updated gates, a low draw isn’t a significant concern.

Serling is of the opinion that the Bluegrass was one of the superior prep races for the Kentucky Derby, and Verifying provided stiff competition to second favorite Tapit Trice in that event. With odds four-times as high as Tapit Trice, Serling believes Verifying offers some of the best value in the race.

Tapit Trice (+550)

Andy Serling’s third pick for the Kentucky Derby is the second favorite, Tapit Trice, at odds of +600. One of Todd Pletcher’s three entries, Tapit Trice will be ridden by Luis Saez, who has yet to secure a victory in the Kentucky Derby.

Serling isn’t concerned about the distance, asserting that Tapit Trice is among the horses best suited for the ten-furlong race. If the Bluegrass is as strong a competition as Serling believes, keep an eye on both Tapit Trice and Verifying as major contenders on Saturday evening.

Summary

Andy Serling’s 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions emphasize the importance of value and strategy when placing bets. By opting to bet against the favorite, Forte, Serling has identified three promising alternatives: Two Phil’s, Verifying, and Tapit Trice.

Each of these horses has demonstrated their potential through strong performances in prep races, and according to Serling, they are well-suited for the Kentucky Derby’s challenging ten-furlong distance.

Keep these expert insights in mind as you make your own decisions on who to back in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Remember to consider the odds, past performances, and each horse’s unique characteristics before placing your bets.

