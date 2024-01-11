Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Purse 2024: Run For The Roses Prize Money Increased To $5m

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
2 min read
The Kentucky Derby purse for 2024 got a $2m boost in the build-up to the May 4 race, with the ‘Run For The Roses’ total prize money now standing at a staggering $5m.

Kentucky Derby Purse Increased To $5m For 2024 Running

American horse racing owners that are dreaming of grabbing a winner in the first leg of the US Triple Crown got a boost when the Kentucky Derby purse was increased to $5m.

Up from $3m, this will be the richest in the classic’s history, with the increase announced on January 10 by Churchill Downs.

This cash injection now puts the Kentucky Derby closer to the $6m on offer for the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Which still stands at the richest race in North America and was won last year by White Abarrio.

Veteran US trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who has won the Run For The Roses four times, welcomed the new Kentucky Derby purse, saying “They put it up there where it belongs, huh?” adding “I think that the Breeders’ Cup Classic and that race should be the two largest races in the country.” 

How Will The $5m Kentucky Derby Purse Be Broken Down?

With the new Kentucky Derby purse standing at $5m, this will be split across the first five horses home. The winning horse will now collect a monster $3.1m for their owner, with even the fifth horse to finish getting $150,000.

  • 1st: $3,100,000
  • 2nd: $1,000,000
  • 3rd: $500,000
  • 4th: $250,000
  • 5th: $150,000

Over the years the Kentucky Derby pot has been $3m between 2019-23, $2m from 2005-18 and $1m between 1996-04.

When Is The 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby 2024 will be staged on Saturday May 4 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

WATCH: Mage Winning The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Relive the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage, who has now been retired to stud, winning the famous Churchill Downs race.

Author image
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
