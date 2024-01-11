The Kentucky Derby purse for 2024 got a $2m boost in the build-up to the May 4 race, with the ‘Run For The Roses’ total prize money now standing at a staggering $5m.

Kentucky Derby Purse Increased To $5m For 2024 Running

American horse racing owners that are dreaming of grabbing a winner in the first leg of the US Triple Crown got a boost when the Kentucky Derby purse was increased to $5m.

Up from $3m, this will be the richest in the classic’s history, with the increase announced on January 10 by Churchill Downs.

This cash injection now puts the Kentucky Derby closer to the $6m on offer for the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Which still stands at the richest race in North America and was won last year by White Abarrio.

Veteran US trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who has won the Run For The Roses four times, welcomed the new Kentucky Derby purse, saying “They put it up there where it belongs, huh?” adding “I think that the Breeders’ Cup Classic and that race should be the two largest races in the country.”

How Will The $5m Kentucky Derby Purse Be Broken Down?

With the new Kentucky Derby purse standing at $5m, this will be split across the first five horses home. The winning horse will now collect a monster $3.1m for their owner, with even the fifth horse to finish getting $150,000.

1st: $3,100,000

2nd: $1,000,000

3rd: $500,000

4th: $250,000

5th: $150,000

Over the years the Kentucky Derby pot has been $3m between 2019-23, $2m from 2005-18 and $1m between 1996-04.

When Is The 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby 2024 will be staged on Saturday May 4 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

WATCH: Mage Winning The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Relive the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage, who has now been retired to stud, winning the famous Churchill Downs race.