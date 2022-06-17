Paul Kealy Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips | Ascot Best Bets On Saturday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Paul Kealy’s Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips on Saturday 18th June 2022

Paul Kealy’s Royal Ascot Races Best Bets

Unlucky Yarmouth runner-up Alzahir appeals to Kealy as an each-way alternative to red-hot jolly Alfred Munnings in the opening Listed 7f Chesham Stakes. ” I wouldn’t put him a mile behind the favourite,” writes the Racing Post tipster of John and Thady Gosden stable’s apparent first string.

“Audience looked a horse to follow after a deeply impressive debut win at Newmarket last October,” says Kealy of the 7f Group 3 Jersey Stakes contender. Frankie Detorri rides Samburu for the Gosdens here, but Ryan Moore is not exactly an understudy in the jockey department.

4:20 Royal Ascot: ALCOHOL FREE @ 19/1 with BetUK

“I’m intrigued by Alcohol Free returning to sprinting for the first time since she won the Cheveley Park as a two-year-old,” Kealy admits. Andrew Balding’s filly is his tip for the feature Group 1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes over 6f. The speedy pedigree of Alcohol Free makes dropping back in trip to this distance worth a try.

A lively outsider in the big Heritage Handicap, the 6f Wokingham Stakes, could be Popmaster, according to Kealy. “I think he likes Ascot and is improving,” is the tipster’s view of this Ed Walker-trained grey. Popmaster is only 4lb higher than his course and distance win here in September.

As he’s placed behind two Royal Ascot winners before bolting up at Sandown, Honiton looks very well-handicapped for the 1m 2f Golden Gates Stakes off 94. “Let’s hope the 8lb rise isn’t too much,” says Kealy who again picks a potential improver from the Gosden stable with his final Saturday selection.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

2.30pm – Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

3.05pm – Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

3.40pm – Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

5.00pm – Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f

5.35pm – Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f

6.10pm – Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 5 ½ f

