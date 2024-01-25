Top US horse racing returns this Saturday at Gulfstream Park and you can watch Eddie Olczyk’s Pegasus World Cup runners guide as the former NHL player runs the rule over the main contenders for the $3m contest this weekend.



Pegasus World Cup Runners Guide 2024: The Main Players



Former NHL player Eddie Olczyk talks to Jeremy Plonk ahead of Saturday’s $3m Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes at Gulfstream Park, Florida. Eddie give you his views on the main Pegasus World Cup 2024 runners and how he thinks the race will pan out.

You can also see which horses Olczyk is putting in his Pegasus World Cup 1-2-3-4 picks here, plus we’ve got the key trends to help put the best stats in your corner.

Watch below Olczyk’s thoughts on the main Pegasus World Cup runners 2024.

NATIONAL TREASURE:



Expected to be the Pegasus World Cup favourite and represents the powerful Bob Baffert barn, who has won this race twice in the past. Landed the Preakness Stakes in 2023 too, but Olczyk is a little concerned that the 4 year-old only has one win over two turns. He expects him to run close to the lead but also thinks he might be vulnerable to a closer. Olczyk is expected to NOT be using National Treasure in any of his Pegasus World Cup picks.

FIRST MISSION:

Godolphin charge that will be high up in the betting after running a close second to Trademark in the Clark Stakes last time out at Churchill Downs. Olczyk feels there will be a quick pace which will suit this Cox runner and he could be a dangerous contender.

SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING:

Seventh in the race 12 months ago and back for more at Gulfstream – a track he loves. Olczyk says he’s a horse that has the ability to sit and stalk – especially on the off-track. Also feels his last race in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile saw him forced wide. If it’s an off-track then Olczyk goes onto say that this tactical horse could be a play for him.

SENOR BUSCADOR:

Second to Hoist The Gold in the Cigar Mile at Aqueduct last time out, so has 4 1/2 lengths to find, but is 2lbs better off this time. Olczyk says any moisture in the track would get his attention with this horse. Expected to race off the pace, but the expected fast run race will suit and could be closing well at the finish.

IL MIRACOLO:

Third last time out in the Clark Stakes to Trademark and First Mission, but Olczyk thinks this Sano-trained horse could reverse that form being a proven course winner. He wants a fast pace, which Olczyk feels he’ll get and even though he also believes the horse might just be a level below – thinks he didn’t get the best of rides last time in the Clark Stakes.

HOIST THE GOLD:

Ran away with the Cigar Mile last time – beating Senor Buscador by 4 1/2 lengths. Olczyk is concern about the trip and is Hoist The Gold a two turn horse? Has a lot of speed and Olczyk respects the trainer Dallas Stewart, but don’t feel he’ll be on any of his tickets come Saturday – mainly due to lot lasting out the distance.

O’CONNOR:

Won his last two at Keeneland and Gulfstream and Olczyk feels he’s a gutsy horse and loves the track. On a two-race winning streak, so O’Connor is certainly a horse Olczyk will be using in his bets this weekend.

TRADEMARK:

Won the Clark Stakes at Churchill Down last time – beating First Mission. Olczyk feels the horse has the ability to be tactical but is concerned that the horse ran his best race by a long way last time and can he follow that up?

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes Info 2024



📅Time/Date: 5:40 ET (Saturday January 27, 2024)

🏇Racecourse: Gulfstream Park, Florida (1m 1f, Dirt)

💰 Purse: $3m

📺 TV: NBC Sports / Peacock

Find out more on how to watch the 2024 Pegasus World Cup here.

WATCH: The Full Analysis Ahead Of The Pegasus World Cup from Eddie Olczyk and Jeremy Plonk

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Betting Odds 2024

National Treasure 9-5

First Mission 7-2

Skippylongstocking 8-1

Grand Aspen 8-1

O’Connor 8-1

Hoist The Gold 12-1

Dynamic One 15-1

Trademark 15-1

Il Miracolo 20-1

Nimitz Class 20-1

Senor Buscador 20-1

Crupi 20-1

Castle Chaos (alternate entry)

Note: Odds are subject to change