Nine horses will be running in the 2023 Belmont Stakes, highlighted by morning line favorite Forte, who missed the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. Find more information on all nine of the 2023 Belmont Stakes entries below.

The final and third leg of the Triple Crown is almost here with the 155th edition of the Belmont Stakes set for June 10th at Belmont Park. While there isn’t a Triple Crown on the line this year, the Belmont Stakes is loaded with a strong field for the “Test of Champion” race.

It will be the longest race any of the horses have ever attempted to run coming in at 1 ½ miles. Prior to the Belmont Stakes, none of the three-year-olds have ever attempted or may ever attempt this marathon-length again.

The 2023 field will be highlighted by 2023 Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure, who will square off against morning line favorite Forte. It’s going to be strong field racing in Belmont, New York this weekend.

How Many Horses Are Running in the 2023 Belmont Stakes?

There will be 9 horses running in the 2023 Belmont Stakes, including early favorite Forte, who was scratched from the Kentucky Derby due to injury.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage won’t be racing but Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure will be running in the “Test of the Champion”.

Angel of Empire, Tapit Trice, and Arcangelo round out the top five contenders running in the 2023 Belmont Stakes. Meanwhile, Hit Show, Red Route One, Tapit Shoes, and Il Miracolo will come into the race as longshots.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds

Despite not racing in any Triple Crown race yet, Forte is the early favorite to win with +225 odds. The six-time winning colt was a champion as a two-year-old and has tons of experience racing. With no injuries, he has the best chance to win on Saturday after drawing post No. 6.

Meanwhile, Angel of Empire (+350) skipped the Preakness to focus on the Belmont Stakes in New York. Angel of Empire emerged as the favorite at Churchill Downs after Forte was scratched and finished in the money with a third-place finish at the Kentucky Derby. With a top Equibase Speed Figure of 106, Angel of Empire will join Forte as one of the fastest horses running at Belmont Park this weekend.

Tapit Trice is third on the odds board with +375 odds to win the Belmont Stakes, followed by National Treasure (+600) and Arcangelo (+900), who round out the top five contenders at Belmont Park in New York.

Hit Show (+1100) and Red Route One (+1600) will be among the most popular longshots this weekend but don’t count out the horses on the bottom of the odds board either.

Despite entering the post position draw as a longshot, Tapit Shoes secured the No. 1 gate, which has produced the most Belmont Stakes winners. The colt owns +2500 odds to win the final jewel of the Triple Crown and did not see his odds move following the post-draw.

Meanwhile, Il Miracolo owns the longest odds to win the Belmont Stakes at +5000.

Check out the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below.



Horse Odds Play Forte +225 Angel of Empire +350 Tapit Trice +375 National Treasure +600 Arcangelo +900 Hit Show +1100 Red Route One +1600 Tapit Shoes +2500 Il Miracolo +5000

