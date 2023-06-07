Horse Racing

Belmont Stakes 2023 Entries: How Many Horses Are Running At Belmont Park?

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
4 min read
Belmont Stakes 2023 Entries How Many Horses Are Running At Belmont Park
Belmont Stakes 2023 Entries How Many Horses Are Running At Belmont Park

Nine horses will be running in the 2023 Belmont Stakes, highlighted by morning line favorite Forte, who missed the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. Find more information on all nine of the 2023 Belmont Stakes entries below.

The final and third leg of the Triple Crown is almost here with the 155th edition of the Belmont Stakes set for June 10th at Belmont Park. While there isn’t a Triple Crown on the line this year, the Belmont Stakes is loaded with a strong field for the “Test of Champion” race.

It will be the longest race any of the horses have ever attempted to run coming in at 1 ½ miles. Prior to the Belmont Stakes, none of the three-year-olds have ever attempted or may ever attempt this marathon-length again.

The 2023 field will be highlighted by 2023 Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure, who will square off against morning line favorite Forte. It’s going to be strong field racing in Belmont, New York this weekend.

How Many Horses Are Running in the 2023 Belmont Stakes?

There will be 9 horses running in the 2023 Belmont Stakes, including early favorite Forte, who was scratched from the Kentucky Derby due to injury.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage won’t be racing but Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure will be running in the “Test of the Champion”.

Angel of Empire, Tapit Trice, and Arcangelo round out the top five contenders running in the 2023 Belmont Stakes. Meanwhile, Hit Show, Red Route One, Tapit Shoes, and Il Miracolo will come into the race as longshots.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds

Despite not racing in any Triple Crown race yet, Forte is the early favorite to win with +225 odds. The six-time winning colt was a champion as a two-year-old and has tons of experience racing. With no injuries, he has the best chance to win on Saturday after drawing post No. 6.

Meanwhile, Angel of Empire (+350) skipped the Preakness to focus on the Belmont Stakes in New York. Angel of Empire emerged as the favorite at Churchill Downs after Forte was scratched and finished in the money with a third-place finish at the Kentucky Derby. With a top Equibase Speed Figure of 106, Angel of Empire will join Forte as one of the fastest horses running at Belmont Park this weekend.

Tapit Trice is third on the odds board with +375 odds to win the Belmont Stakes, followed by National Treasure (+600) and Arcangelo (+900), who round out the top five contenders at Belmont Park in New York.

Hit Show (+1100) and Red Route One (+1600) will be among the most popular longshots this weekend but don’t count out the horses on the bottom of the odds board either.

Despite entering the post position draw as a longshot, Tapit Shoes secured the No. 1 gate, which has produced the most Belmont Stakes winners. The colt owns +2500 odds to win the final jewel of the Triple Crown and did not see his odds move following the post-draw.

Meanwhile, Il Miracolo owns the longest odds to win the Belmont Stakes at +5000.

Check out the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below.

Horse Odds Play
Forte +225 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +350 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +375 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +600 BetOnline logo
Arcangelo +900 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +1100 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +1600 BetOnline logo
Tapit Shoes +2500 BetOnline logo
Il Miracolo +5000 BetOnline logo

Horse Racing Betting Guides You May Like

Author image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Author Image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
bel stakes
Horse Racing

LATEST 2023 Belmont Stakes Post Positions, Final Runners and Latest Betting Odds

Author image Andy Newton  •  11h
belmont stakes1
Horse Racing
Belmont Stakes Free Bets: $5,550 In Horse Racing Betting Offers To Claim
Author image Andy Newton  •  13h

Claim up to $5,550 in Belmont Stakes free bets ahead of the 155th “Run for the Carnations” this Saturday. You can then use these betting offers to place your Belmont…

Kentucky Derby Trifecta Picks
Horse Racing
2023 Belmont Stakes Runners: Forte Heads The Betting For Final Triple Crown Race
Author image Andy Newton  •  11h

The 2023 Belmont Stakes runners for Saturday’s big ‘The Third Jewel of the Triple Crown‘ race are taking shape with the Todd Pletcher-trained Forte heading the betting – can the…

belmont park new
Horse Racing
2023 Belmont Stakes Trends: Stats To Help Find The Triple Crown Race Winner
Author image Andy Newton  •  11h
Il Miracolo
Horse Racing
Il Miracolo Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Run For The Carnations Outsider
Author image Andy Newton  •  10h
tapit shoes
Horse Racing
Tapit Shoes Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Can Cox Runner Improve For Longer Trip?
Author image Andy Newton  •  10h
hit show
Horse Racing
Hit Show Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby Fifth Heading To New York
Author image Andy Newton  •  10h
Arrow to top