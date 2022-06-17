Tony Calvin Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips | Ascot Best Bets On Saturday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Tony Calvin Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 18th June 2022

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Royal Ascot Best Bets – Saturday 18th June 2022

3:05 Royal Ascot: TACARIB BAY @ 17/1 with BetUK

There’s an ease in grade and drop back down in distance for Richard Hannon’s Tacarib Bay in the 7f Group 3 Jersey Stakes. “I thought he shaped really well in the 2000 Guineas for a long way in a race that strongly suggested the return to this trip will suit,” said Calvin of the three-year-old Night Of Thunder colt.

Last year’s Hardwicke Stakes runner-up Broome can go one better now stepping back up to 1m 4f, according to Calvin. “I am very keen to take the favourite Hurricane Lane on,” he said. Broome had this season’s Coronation Cup hero Hukum in-behind in this Group 2 contest 12 months ago, and should strip fitter for his return to action in Ireland here.

4:20 Royal Ascot: ALCOHOL FREE @ 18/1 with BetUK

Previous Royal Ascot winner Alcohol Free dropping back in trip to 6f for the first since her juvenile career appeals to Calvin in the feature race, the Group 1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes. This top level sprint attracts a big field this year, but Andrew Balding’s four-year-old filly looks overpriced on the pick of her form.

That includes the Coronation Stakes here 12 months ago, Sussex Stakes success over an easy mile at Goodwood and the Cheveley Park Stakes as a two-year-old. “She has built up an impressive body of work,” Calvin writes of Alcohol Free, adding: “On those victories, she is the best horse in here at these weights.”

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

2.30pm – Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

3.05pm – Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

3.40pm – Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

5.00pm – Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f

5.35pm – Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f

6.10pm – Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 5 ½ f

