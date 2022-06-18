Top 10 Royal Ascot Free Bets Betting Offers & 2022 Ascot Free Bets

With Royal Ascot fever sweeping the country we have compiled a list of the Top 10 Royal Ascot Betting Offers and Free Bets ahead the action at the Berkshire track this week.
So, let’s crack on – here are the Top 10 Royal Ascot Derby betting offers and free bets to make use of ahead of one of the highlights on the horse racing calendar this week.
Top 10 Royal Ascot Betting Offers
888Sport Royal Ascot Betting Offer: £30 In Free Bets For Royal Ascot Races
Secure a £30 free bet to use on the horse racing from Royal Ascot with 888Sport – all you need to do is place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve gone through the easy sign-up process and deposited with them.
As if that wasn’t enough, the team at 888Sport are also offering new customers who sign up a £10 casino free bonus too, if that’s your thing.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Key Terms
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get £20 in Free Bets
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £20 Free Bet
Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets
Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets
Bet UK Royal Ascot Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets For 2022 Royal Ascot Races
Bet UK are a leading bookmakers for horse racing punters in the UK and Ireland. One of the newer bookies to pick from, but certainly one you can trust and rely on with a wide range of top offers and competitive prices – including at Royal Ascot.
Plus – new customers can also snap-up a free £50 bet with Bet UK, by just placing a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds of 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the £50 free bet on the 2022 Royal Ascot races.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
How To Claim Your Bet UK £50 Free Bet
- Click here and sign up to Bet UK
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £50 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £50 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
QuinnBet 2022 Royal Ascot Betting Offer: Get Back 50% of Losses Up To £25 As A Free Bet
QuinnBet may not be as known to horse racing fans as other mainstream bookies, but they are certainly one to consider placing your Royal Ascot bets with this week. They are offering new customers 50% off their losses up to £25, as well as 100 free spins to use on their casino market.
The QuinnBet bonus takes just a matter of minutes to claim – see below for instructions on how to redeem the offer and make use of your Royal Ascot free bets.
How To Claim Your QuinnBet Money Back Offer
- Click here to sign up to QuinnBet
- Make 3 or more bets at the site.
- Receive back 50% of first day qualifying losses in free bets, up to £25, plus 100 free spins.
- Even if you’re up, you’ll get a £5 free bet and 10 free spins, providing you have staked at least one £10 bet at odds of evens or greater.
- Plus, money back if second to the fav in selected races each day + BOG
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
BoyleSports 2022 Royal Ascot Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets for Royal Ascot Races
The Royal Ascot free bet bonus being offered at BoyleSports is a mouth-watering one, giving you the opportunity to earn £20 in free bets.
Take a look below to see the most important parts of this ‘easy-to-claim’ bonus to use as you please on this weekend’s top horse racing from Royal Ascot this week. Simply do the following:
- Click here to sign up to BoyleSports
- Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater
- Receive £20 of Free Bets
Other Benefits Of Joining BoyleSports
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Extra Place Offers and Money back if 2nd to SP Fav (in selected races)
- No promo code required
- Available to mobile customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Virgin Bet Royal Ascot Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets for 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting
Get £20 in free bets for the horse racing from Ascot by betting just £10 with Virgin Bet.
It really couldn’t be simpler for horse racing punters to claim their £20 in free bets ahead of the magnificent racing from Ascot Racecourse this week.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
How To Claim The Royal Ascot Horse Racing Betting Offer:
- Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here
- Deposit £10 and bet on the sportsbook at odds of 1.5 or more
- Get £20 in Virgin Bet Free Bets on settlement
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Fitzdares 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Betting Offer: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets for 2022 Royal Ascot
It couldn’t be any easier to claim this cracking welcome bonus from Fitzdares.
Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your betting account in an instant. You can then use this £30 free bet on the horse races at this week’s Royal Ascot meeting if you wanted.
- No promo code required
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30
- Available to customers who are 18+
Key Terms
- Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
- Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 in Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Betfred Royal Ascot Betting Offer: £60 In Horse Racing Free Bets For 2022 Royal Ascot Races
It couldn’t be easier to claim this weekend’s Royal Ascot horse racing betting offer with top bookmaker Betfred. Just follow the steps below and the free bets will be transferred to your account as quick as a flash.
How To Claim The Betfred Royal Ascot Betting Offer
- Click here to sign up to Betfred
- Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher
- You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses – as easy of that!
Betfred’s sign-up bonus is one of the biggest bonuses on offer that we’ve found from the well-known and respected sportsbooks. You can check out its main points below.
- Bonus for new mobile customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
- Daily Horse Racing Offers For Existing Customers
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
bet365 Royal Ascot Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For Royal Ascot Races
Bet365 are a bookmaker with a top reputation around the world so they are a ‘must-have’ if you are having a bet on the horse racing at the 2022 Royal Ascot races this week.
The better news is that we’ve also an exclusive SportsLens bet365 joining offer that will require to you bet just £10 and get £50 in bet credits for the 2022 Royal Ascot meeting and other ITV races this week.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Horse Racing Bet Boosts ✅
How To Claim Your bet365 £50 Royal Ascot Free Bets
- Click here and sign up to Bet365
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.20) or greater and Get £50 in Bet Credits
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £50 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
LiveScore Bet: 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Offer – Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
LiveScore Bet will offer new customers £20 in free bets, but once a member they also have the popular BEST ODDS GUARANTEED horse racing offer for bettors to use – meaning if you take a price on a horse and it returns at bigger odds LiveScore Bet will pay you at the bigger SP price.
All of this for just placing a £10 bet with LiveScore Bet? You’d be silly not to make use of this fantastic offer!
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing, from 10am) ✅
- Competitive UK/Irish Horse Racing Prices ✅
How to Claim LiveScore Bet’s Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets
- Click here and sign up to LiveScore Bet
- Place a £10 (or more) bet on ANY sport at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or bigger
- Get two £10 free bets once your first bet is settled
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
William Hill 2022 Royal Ascot Betting Offer: £30 In Royal Ascot Free Bets
William Hill are one of the biggest names in betting and for horse racing punters. William Hill have been an industry leading player in the bookmaking arena since 1934! Therefore, they are a bookie you can trust ahead of this week’s Royal Ascot Meeting.
The William Hill team have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get involved.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Key Terms
- Click here and sign up to William Hill
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 Free bet
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet (2x£15)
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Related At Royal Ascot: We've got the best Royal Ascot betting sites listed that you can take advantage of many Royal Ascot free bets. Plus, our SportsLens horse racing experts are on hand with their Royal Ascot tips, while we'll also have the latest Royal Ascot odds and Royal Ascot results throughout the five-day meeting.
2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule
Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)
- 3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f
- 3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f
- 4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)
- 5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f
- 5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f
- 6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f
Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f
- 3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f
- 3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f
- 4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)
- 5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
- 5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f
- 6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)
Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f
- 3.05pm – The King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m 4f
- 3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
- 4.20pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f
- 5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
- 5.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f
- 6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f
Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f
- 3.05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f
- 3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f
- 4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)
- 5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)
- 5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
- 6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f
Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f
- 3.05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f
- 3.40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
- 4.20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f
- 5.00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f
- 5.35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f
- 6.10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f
