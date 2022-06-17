We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori has not had the best of time at Royal Ascot this year, but there is still one day to go on Saturday 18th June. The pocket Italian has won over 70 Royal Ascot races during his career, but can he pick up any more today? We take a look at each Frankie Dettori Royal Ascot ride on Saturday below and also put perm them up in a 888Sport betslip for you.

Frankie Dettori’s Royal Ascot Rides On Saturday 18th June 2022

Frankie Dettori’s Royal Ascot Rides On Saturday 18th June 2022

2.30 Royal Ascot: ALZAHIR @ 9/1 with 888Sport – Holds a Derby entry for next year and looks the value call over the Aidan O’Brien hotpot in the race – Alfred Munnings – Solid debut run at Yarmouth last month (2nd) and with the expected improvement can go well here. Frankie rode on debut too so will know the horse well.

3.05 Royal Ascot: SAMBURU @ 15/2 with 888Sport – 3-from-3 in his races so has made a cracking start to his caereer. Has only just been getting the job done so it’s hard to know his full exposure, but the cheekpieces are on today and can bring out a bit more, while the stiff Ascot track will suit this Kingman colt. Frankie has ridden him in his last two races.

4.20 Royal Ascot: KINROSS @ SP with 888Sport – Frankie knows the horse well and won on him last May. Back this season when a neck third in the John Of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock. Will be better for that run and despite this being a step up to the top table in terms of class, rates a lively outsider.

5.00 Royal Ascot: URBAN BEAT @ 28/1 with 888Sport – From the Johnny Murtagh yard and will be much sharper for his return run at the Curragh last month. That also came on a Group Three, so the drop in class here will help and acts well on quick ground. Draw 1 will give Frankie no options, but the 2017 winner of this race came from the 1 berth so that’s a plus.



5.35 Royal Ascot: HONITON @ SP with 888Sport – Very easy 9 length winner at Sandown last time out. Up 8lbs for that here but with that being his first win should be full of confidence now. Ground will be fine and hails from the poweful John Gosden camp.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

2.30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

3.05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

3.40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

5.00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f

5.35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f

