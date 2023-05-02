The 2023 Kentucky Derby post positions and final runners for Saturday’s big ‘Run for the Roses’ race are confirmed, with the favorite Forte being handed stall 15.



2023 Kentucky Derby Post Positions and Final Runners



Things are starting to take shape ahead of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby as we now know the final runners and post positions.

20 Kentucky Derby runners will head to post this Saturday at Churchill Downs in the search for the $1.8m first prize and also the kudos of winning the first leg of the US Triple Crown.

Forte Handed Post Position 15 For Kentucky Derby Quest

With the 2023 post positions released we now know the Todd Pletcher-trained FORTE, who is the current Kentucky Derby favorite (see the betting below) will start his quest from post position 15.

Another Todd Pletcher Kentucky Derby runner for Saturday’s race is Tapit Trice, who won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland last month, has been handed the 5 gate, while his other entry Kingsbarns is next to him and will come out of post position 6.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby Winner Came from Post Position 20



If you like history repeating itself then you might want to know that last year’s shock 80/1 Kentucky Derby past winner – Rich Strike – came out of gate 20.

This year the Japanese horse Continuar has been handed gate 20 and with his odds around 50/1 it would be another Kentucky Derby shock if he can win the race.

Post Positions 1 and 2 Have Struggled In Recent Years

The other big Kentucky Derby trend to note is that horses from post positions 1 and 2 have struggled in recent years. With 20 runners it’s proven hard for the horses drawn on the inside to get a good early position – unless they can break super-quick.

This is backed up by post position 1 in the Kentucky Derby not having produced a winner since Ferdinand in 1986.

Gate 2 did see the 1978 Triple Crown hero Affirmed win from that slot – but that was the last time.

This year, post position 1 will be the honour of Hit Show, while Verifying, who as a neck second to Tapit Trice in the Blue Grass Stakes, will have gate 2.

10 Of the Last 11 Kentucky Derby Winners Came Between 5-8 or 13-19 Post Positions

In contrast to the poor record the 1 and 2 slots have in the Kentucky Derby, the recent stats tell us between gates 5-8 (inc) and 13 and 19 (inc) have the best records.

This means that of the 20 runners, there are 11 with the best post position history on their side.

Here are the 11 horses coming between gates 5-8 and 13-19.

Tapit Trice (5)

Kingsbarns (6)

Reincarnate (7)

Mage (8)

Sun Thunder (13)

Angel Of Empire (14)

Forte (15)

Raise Cain (16)

Derma Sotogake (17)

Rocket Can (18)

Kentucky Derby Runners, Gate Numbers and Latest Betting

See below the full list of 2023 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions.

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Kentucky Derby Points: 60

Career Earnings: $277,500

Betting: 30/1

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Kentucky Derby Points: 54

Career Earnings: £369,750

Betting: 15/1

Trainer: Larry Rivelli

Kentucky Derby Points: 123

Career Earnings: $643,850

Betting: 12/1

4. Confidence Game

Trainer: J.Keith Desormeaux

Kentucky Derby Points: 57

Career Earnings: $610,480

Betting: 20/1

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Kentucky Derby Points: 150

Career Earnings: $783,500

Betting: 5/1

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Kentucky Derby Points: 100

Career Earnings: $600,000

Betting: 12/1

7. Reincarnate

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Kentucky Derby Points: 45

Career Earnings: $263,250

Betting: 50/1

Trainer: Gustavo Delgardo

Kentucky Derby Points: 50

Career Earnings: $205,200

Betting: 15/1

Trainer: John A. Shirreffs

Kentucky Derby Points: 45

Career Earnings: $174,500

Betting: 20/1

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Kentucky Derby Points: 160

Career Earnings: $822,000

Betting: 10/1

11. Disarm

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Kentucky Derby Points: 46

Career Earnings: $237,500

Betting: 30/1

12. Jace’s Road

Trainer: Brad H.Cox

Kentucky Derby Points: 45

Career Earnings: $200,350

Betting: 15/1

13. Sun Thunder

Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek

Kentucky Derby Points: 54

Career Earnings: $181,500

Betting: 30/1

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Kentucky Derby Points: 154

Career Earnings: $1,026,375

Betting: 8/1

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Kentucky Derby Points: 190

Career Earnings: $2,359,730

Betting: 3/1

16. Raise Cain

Trainer: Ben Colebrook

Kentucky Derby Points: 64

Career Earnings: $204,750

Betting: 66/1

Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi

Kentucky Derby Points: 100

Career Earnings: $1,112,319

Betting: 10/1

18. Rocket Can

Trainer: William I. Mott

Kentucky Derby Points:60

Career Earnings: $284,025

Betting: 15/1

Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph, Jr

Kentucky Derby Points: 105

Career Earnings: $427,100

Betting: 30/1

20. Continuar (JPN)

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Kentucky Derby Points: Invite

Career Earnings: $289,954

Betting: 50/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Rich Strike Winning the 2022 Kentucky Derby



