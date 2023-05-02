Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Post Positions and Final Runners For 2023 Churchill Downs Race

Author image
Andy Newton
Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post positions and final runners for Saturday’s big ‘Run for the Roses’ race are confirmed, with the favorite Forte being handed stall 15.

2023 Kentucky Derby Post Positions and Final Runners

Things are starting to take shape ahead of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby as we now know the final runners and post positions.

20 Kentucky Derby runners will head to post this Saturday at Churchill Downs in the search for the $1.8m first prize and also the kudos of winning the first leg of the US Triple Crown.

Forte Handed Post Position 15 For Kentucky Derby Quest

With the 2023 post positions released we now know the Todd Pletcher-trained FORTE, who is the current Kentucky Derby favorite (see the betting below) will start his quest from post position 15.

Another Todd Pletcher Kentucky Derby runner for Saturday’s race is Tapit Trice, who won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland last month, has been handed the 5 gate, while his other entry Kingsbarns is next to him and will come out of post position 6.

RELATED: Todd Pletcher Net Worth: How Much Is The Two-Time Kentucky Derby Winning Trainer Worth?

The 2022 Kentucky Derby Winner Came from Post Position 20

If you like history repeating itself then you might want to know that last year’s shock 80/1 Kentucky Derby past winner – Rich Strike – came out of gate 20.

This year the Japanese horse Continuar has been handed gate 20 and with his odds around 50/1 it would be another Kentucky Derby shock if he can win the race.

Post Positions 1 and 2 Have Struggled In Recent Years

The other big Kentucky Derby trend to note is that horses from post positions 1 and 2 have struggled in recent years. With 20 runners it’s proven hard for the horses drawn on the inside to get a good early position – unless they can break super-quick.

This is backed up by post position 1 in the Kentucky Derby not having produced a winner since Ferdinand in 1986.

Gate 2 did see the 1978 Triple Crown hero Affirmed win from that slot – but that was the last time.

This year, post position 1 will be the honour of Hit Show, while Verifying, who as a neck second to Tapit Trice in the Blue Grass Stakes, will have gate 2.

10 Of the Last 11 Kentucky Derby Winners Came Between 5-8 or 13-19 Post Positions

In contrast to the poor record the 1 and 2 slots have in the Kentucky Derby, the recent stats tell us between gates 5-8 (inc) and 13 and 19 (inc) have the best records.

This means that of the 20 runners, there are 11 with the best post position history on their side.

Here are the 11 horses coming between gates 5-8 and 13-19.

  • Tapit Trice (5)
  • Kingsbarns (6)
  • Reincarnate (7)
  • Mage (8)
  • Sun Thunder (13)
  • Angel Of Empire (14)
  • Forte (15)
  • Raise Cain (16)
  • Derma Sotogake (17)
  • Rocket Can (18)

Kentucky Derby Runners, Gate Numbers and Latest Betting

See below the full list of 2023 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions.

1. Hit Show

Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 60
Career Earnings: $277,500
Betting: 30/1

2. Verifying

Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 54
Career Earnings: £369,750
Betting: 15/1

3. Two Phil’s

Trainer: Larry Rivelli
Kentucky Derby Points: 123
Career Earnings: $643,850
Betting: 12/1

4. Confidence Game

Trainer: J.Keith Desormeaux
Kentucky Derby Points: 57
Career Earnings: $610,480
Betting: 20/1

5. Tapit Trice

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 150
Career Earnings: $783,500
Betting: 5/1

6. Kingsbarns

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 100
Career Earnings: $600,000
Betting: 12/1

7. Reincarnate

Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $263,250
Betting: 50/1

8. Mage

Trainer: Gustavo Delgardo
Kentucky Derby Points: 50
Career Earnings: $205,200
Betting: 15/1

9. Skinner

Trainer: John A. Shirreffs
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $174,500
Betting: 20/1

10. Practical Move

Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Kentucky Derby Points: 160
Career Earnings: $822,000
Betting: 10/1

11. Disarm

Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Kentucky Derby Points: 46
Career Earnings: $237,500
Betting: 30/1

12. Jace’s Road

Trainer: Brad H.Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 45
Career Earnings: $200,350
Betting: 15/1

13. Sun Thunder

Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek
Kentucky Derby Points: 54
Career Earnings: $181,500
Betting: 30/1

14. Angel of Empire

Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Kentucky Derby Points: 154
Career Earnings: $1,026,375
Betting: 8/1

15. Forte

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Kentucky Derby Points: 190
Career Earnings: $2,359,730
Betting: 3/1

16. Raise Cain

Trainer: Ben Colebrook
Kentucky Derby Points: 64
Career Earnings: $204,750
Betting: 66/1

17. Derma Sotogake (JPN)

Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
Kentucky Derby Points: 100
Career Earnings: $1,112,319
Betting: 10/1

18. Rocket Can

Trainer: William I. Mott
Kentucky Derby Points:60
Career Earnings: $284,025
Betting: 15/1

19. Lord Miles

Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph, Jr
Kentucky Derby Points: 105
Career Earnings: $427,100
Betting: 30/1

20. Continuar (JPN)

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Kentucky Derby Points: Invite
Career Earnings: $289,954
Betting: 50/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Rich Strike Winning the 2022 Kentucky Derby

Horse Racing Related Content

