Eddie Olczyk Pegasus World Cup Picks 2024: Expect An ‘Il Miracolo’ At Gulfstream Park

Andy Newton
The Eddie Olczyk Pegasus World Cup picks ahead of Saturday’s Gulfstream race sees the former NHL player expecting a Florida ‘Miracle’ with Antonio Sano-trained Il Miracolo top of his 1-2-3-4 best bets list. You can find out why he fancies the 4 year-old Gun Runner colt below.

Eddie Olczyk Pegasus World Cup 2024 Picks: Looking For A Gulfstream ‘Il Miracolo’

Former NHL player Eddie Olczyk is now a respected horse racing NBC Sports handicapper, so ahead of the eighth running of the big Gulfstream Park race this Saturday, we take a look at the Eddie Olczyk Pegasus World Cup picks for 2024.

Eddie Olczyk Pegasus World Cup Picks: 1-2-3-4 Best Bets

  • IL MIRACOLO
  • First Mission
  • O’ Connor
  • Senor Buscador

The past Pegasus World Cup trends tell us that we’ve had four winning favorites since the race was first run in 2017.

However, the Eddie Olczyk Pegasus World Cup pick is one further down the betting – IL MIRACOLO.

This Antonio Sano-trained 4 year-old is the son of Gunner Runner, who won the Pegasus in 2018 and Olczyk thinks he can fly the family flag again.

The horse was a head second to another Pegasus World Cup runner – O’Connor in October in the Hagyard Fayette Stakes at Keeneland, while last time ran third to Trademark and First Mission in the Clark Stakes at Churchill Downs.

However, Eddie Olczyk thinks Il Miracolo wasn’t given the best of rides that day by Tyler Gaffalione, when looking the likely winner sitting on the inside until switching the horse wide to eventually run on for third (see what you think below).

Javier Castellano takes over and with the horse liking a fast pace, which Eddie feels he’ll get, then he’s the former NHL player has gone on record as saying  he’s going to figure in all his plays ahead of the race.

The others of interest for Eddie Olczyk in Saturday’s Gulfstream race are two horses that have finished ahead of Il Miracolo in recent races – Godolphin’s First Mission and the already mentioned O’Connor.

While the Todd W Fincher runner Senor Buscador is also given a mention to use underneath.

WATCH: Eddie Olczyk Explain Why He Fancies Il Miracolo

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes Info 2024

📅Time/Date: 5:40 ET (Saturday January 27, 2024)
🏇Racecourse: Gulfstream Park, Florida (1m 1f, Dirt)
💰 Purse: $3m
📺 TV: NBC Sports / Peacock

Find out more on how to watch the 2024 Pegasus World Cup here.

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Betting Odds 2024

  • National Treasure 9-5
  • First Mission 7-2
  • Skippylongstocking 8-1
  • Grand Aspen 8-1
  • O’Connor 8-1
  • Hoist The Gold 12-1
  • Dynamic One 15-1
  • Trademark 15-1
  • Il Miracolo 20-1
  • Nimitz Class 20-1
  • Senor Buscador 20-1
  • Crupi 20-1
  • Castle Chaos (alternate entry)

Note: Odds are subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

