Kentucky Derby Past Winners and Churchill Downs Race History

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

Kentucky Derby Past Winners

A look back at the last 16 Kentucky Derby past winners – in the last 10 years we’ve seen 6 Kentucky Derby favorites win the big Churchill Downs race.

2022 – RICH STRIKE (81/1)

2021 – MANDALOUN (269/10)

2020 – AUTHENTIC (84/10)

2019 – COUNTRY HOUSE (65/1)

2018 – JUSTIFY (29/10 fav)

2017 – ALWAYS DREAMING (47/10 fav)

2016 – NYQUIST (23/10 fav)

2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH (29/10 fav)

2014 – CALIFORNIA CHROME (5/2 fav)

2013 – ORB (11/2 fav)

2012 – I’LL HAVE ANOTHER (153/10)

2011 – ANIMAL KINGDOM (209/10)

2010 – SUPER SAVER (8/1)

2009 – MINE THAT BIRD (51/1)

2008 – BIG BROWN (12/5 fav)

2007 – STREET SENSE (49/10 fav)

Who Was the First Winner Of The Kentucky Derby?



The first ever Kentucky Derby was staged in 1875 and won by a horse called Aristides. The winning time that year stands at 2:37.75, with the race being run over 1m4f that year (it’s now staged over 1m2f).

The horse was trained by Ansel Williamson and ridden by Oliver Lewis. During his career Aristides went onto win $18,325 in prize money and racegoers can see his statue at the Churchill Downs track today.

That year the first place prize money stood at $2,850, with the runner-up getting $200. Now the winner will bank a cool $1.8m!

Aristides also went onto run second in the Belmont Stakes that year.

What Is the Biggest Odds Kentucky Derby Winner?

Over the years there have been some Kentucky Derby shocks, but if the betting odds are taking as a measure here, then the biggest upset of the lot came in 1913 when Donerail won at 91-1.

The horse landed the honours that year under jockey Roscoe Goose and was trained by Thomas P. Hayes.

In 2022, Rich Strike came close to that record, when the shock Kentucky Derby winner at 80/1. The bargain-buy $30,000 purchase hit the jackpot for his owners RED TR-Racing, LLC by banking a cool $1.8m.

Kentucky Derby History: Did the Race Originate In England?



The Kentucky Derby was the brainchild of Col Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr, after he travelled to England to attend the Epsom Derby, which had been staged since 1780.

On a horse racing crawl, Clark then went to France to see the Grand Prix de Paris, which at the time was the biggest race in their country.

These experiences gave Clark the push he needed to create a similar race in the US – the Kentucky Derby was born.

He raised money via the Louisville Jockey Club to build a track – which later became Churchill Downs, which was named after John and Henry Churchill, who gave the land for the course to be built on.

The race was then first run in 1875 and over a trip of 1 1/2m, which it stayed over until 1896 when it was reduced to 1 1/4m – where it is today.

A crowd of 10,000 people saw the first ever running of the Kentucky Derby live, with 15 horses in the race which was eventually won by Aristides.

