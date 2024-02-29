Horse Racing

Fountain Of Youth Stakes 2024 Runners: Todd Pletcher Eyes Fifth Gulfstream Success

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
The road to the Kentucky Derby continues on Saturday with the Fountain Of Youth Stakes, where a total of 105 qualifying points are on offer for the first leg of the US Triple Crown on May 4.

What Date & Time Is The Fountain Of Youth Stakes 2024?

📅Time/Date: 6:10pm ET (Saturday 2nd March 2024)
🏇Racecourse: Gulfstream Park (1 1/16 miles)
💰 Purse: $400,000
📺 TV: FanDuel TV / CNBC / Peacock (NBC Sports)

Did You Know? Trainer Todd Pletcher has won the Fountain Of Youth Stakes Four Times

Locked Heads The Fountain Of Youth Stakes Runners 2024

The best US horse racing Sportsbooks have put in the Todd Pletcher-trained Locked at the head of the Fountain Of Youth Stakes market, having won two of his four career starts – including the Grade One Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland last year.

Locked’s most recent run wasn’t a win, but another top effort when third in the highly competitive Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita (watch below) last November. Finishing fast that day to suggest he’ll be staying on well up the Gulfstream Park shoot this Saturday.

Speak Easy, who is also trained by Todd Pletcher, is next best in the betting, with recent Remsen winner Dornoch next best.

Trainer Todd Pletcher Eyes His Fifth Fountain Of Youth Stakes Win

No trainer has won the Fountain Of Youth Stakes more than Todd Pletcher – with four wins over the years.

Pletcher’s first success in the Grade 2 contest came in 2007 with Scat Daddy, who was ridden by John Velazquez. The pair teamed up again in 2010 on Eskenderaya.

Todd Pletcher had to then wait till 2015 when Itsaknockout made it three for the former Trainer of the Year, with Forte 12 months ago adding a fourth.

The US handler has a strong chance of making it five too – he’s got the well-fancied pair Speak Easy and Locked entered.

Forte Won Last Year’s Fountain Of Youth Stakes

The 2023 Fountain Of Youth Stakes winner Forte (watch below), was also set to go well in the Kentucky Derby and started the day as favorite until being scratched late on due to a failed drugs test or bruised foot – depending on what reports you read.

Despite this setback Forte still went onto win the Jim Dandy Stakes last July and was last seen running fourth in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga in August 2023.

Before winning the Fountain Of Youth Stakes last year, Forte won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile – the same race Locked ran third in last time out.

Five Past Fountain Of Youth Stakes Winners Went Onto Win The Kentucky Derby

With 105 Kentucky Derby points on the table, which are split 50-25-15-10-5, then there’s a lot at stake in the Fountain Of Youth Stakes this weekend.

It’s a race that’s also produced five Kentucky Derby winners – plus, as mentioned, last year’s winner Forte was sent off favourite for the Churchill Downs race before being withdrawn late on.

The latest horse to complete the double was the Orb in 2023, who provided jockey John Velazque with one of his five successes in the race.

Fountain Of Youth Stakes /Kentucky Derby Double Winners

  • 2013 Orb
  • 1995 Thunder Gulch
  • 1979 Spectacular Bid
  • 1966 Kauai King
  • 1958 Tim Tam

2024 Fountain Of Youth Stakes Runners, Odds, Riders, Trainers and Recent Form

  • 1. SPEAK EASY
    Trainer: Todd Pletcher
    Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr
    Form: 1 run, 1 win
    Prize Money: $42,000
    Last Run: 1st Maiden Special Weight, Gulfstream (Jan 27, 2024)
  • 2. LE DOM BRO
    Trainer: Eniel Cordero
    Jockey: Edwin Cordero
    Form: 5 runs, 1 win, 3 2nds
    Prize Money: $88,450
    Last Run: 2nd Swale Stakes (Listed), Gulfstream (Feb 3, 2024)
  • 3. VICTORY AVENUE
    Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
    Jockey: John Velazquez
    Form: 1 run, 0 wins, 1 2nd
    Prize Money: $14,000
    Last Run: 2nd Maiden Special Weight, Gulfstream (Jan 27, 2024)
  • 4. REAL MACHO
    Trainer: Rohan Crichton
    Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
    Form: 4 runs, 2 wins
    Prize Money: $68,320
    Last Run: 1st Allowance Optional Claiming, Gulfstream (Feb 3, 2024)
  • 5. DORNOCH
    Trainer: Danny Gargan
    Jockey: Luis Saez
    Form: 4 runs, 2 wins, 2 2nds
    Prize Money: $257,400
    Last Run: 7th Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)
  • 6. MERIT
    Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
    Jockey: Edgard Zayas
    Form: 2 runs, 1 win1, 1 3rd
    Prize Money: $31,920
    Last Run: 1st Remsen Stakes, Aqueduct (Dec 2, 2023)
  • 7. FRANKIE’S EMPIRE
    Trainer: Michael Yates
    Jockey: Miguel Vasquez
    Form: 7 runs, 4 wins, 1 3rd
    Prize Money: $185,700
    Last Run: 1st Swale Stakes (Listed), Gulfstream (Feb 3, 2024)
  • 8. LOCKED
    Trainer: Todd Pletcher
    Jockey: Jose Ortiz
    Form: 4 runs, 2 wins, 2 3rd
    Prize Money: $608,400
    Last Run: 3rd Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), Santa Anita (Nov 3, 2023)
  • 9. DANCING GROOM
    Trainer: Antonio Sano
    Jockey: Javier Castellano
    Form: 5 runs, 1 win, 1 3rd
    Prize Money: $129,482
    Last Run: 5th Holy Bull Stakes (G3), Gulfstream (Feb 3, 2024)

Note: Odds are subject to change

Fountain Of Youth Stakes Winners (Last 10 Years)

  • 2023: Forte
  • 2022: Simplification
  • 2021: Greatest Honour
  • 2020: Ete Indien
  • 2019: Code Of Honor
  • 2018: Promises Fulfiled
  • 2017: Gunnevera
  • 2016: Mohaymen
  • 2015: Itsaknockout
  • 2014: Wildcat Red
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
