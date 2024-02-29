The road to the Kentucky Derby continues on Saturday with the Fountain Of Youth Stakes, where a total of 105 qualifying points are on offer for the first leg of the US Triple Crown on May 4.



What Date & Time Is The Fountain Of Youth Stakes 2024?



📅Time/Date: 6:10pm ET (Saturday 2nd March 2024)

🏇Racecourse: Gulfstream Park (1 1/16 miles)

💰 Purse: $400,000

📺 TV: FanDuel TV / CNBC / Peacock (NBC Sports)

Did You Know? Trainer Todd Pletcher has won the Fountain Of Youth Stakes Four Times

Locked Heads The Fountain Of Youth Stakes Runners 2024

The best US horse racing Sportsbooks have put in the Todd Pletcher-trained Locked at the head of the Fountain Of Youth Stakes market, having won two of his four career starts – including the Grade One Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland last year.

Locked’s most recent run wasn’t a win, but another top effort when third in the highly competitive Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita (watch below) last November. Finishing fast that day to suggest he’ll be staying on well up the Gulfstream Park shoot this Saturday.

Speak Easy, who is also trained by Todd Pletcher, is next best in the betting, with recent Remsen winner Dornoch next best.

Trainer Todd Pletcher Eyes His Fifth Fountain Of Youth Stakes Win



No trainer has won the Fountain Of Youth Stakes more than Todd Pletcher – with four wins over the years.

Pletcher’s first success in the Grade 2 contest came in 2007 with Scat Daddy, who was ridden by John Velazquez. The pair teamed up again in 2010 on Eskenderaya.

Todd Pletcher had to then wait till 2015 when Itsaknockout made it three for the former Trainer of the Year, with Forte 12 months ago adding a fourth.

The US handler has a strong chance of making it five too – he’s got the well-fancied pair Speak Easy and Locked entered.

Forte Won Last Year’s Fountain Of Youth Stakes



The 2023 Fountain Of Youth Stakes winner Forte (watch below), was also set to go well in the Kentucky Derby and started the day as favorite until being scratched late on due to a failed drugs test or bruised foot – depending on what reports you read.

Despite this setback Forte still went onto win the Jim Dandy Stakes last July and was last seen running fourth in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga in August 2023.

Before winning the Fountain Of Youth Stakes last year, Forte won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile – the same race Locked ran third in last time out.

Five Past Fountain Of Youth Stakes Winners Went Onto Win The Kentucky Derby

With 105 Kentucky Derby points on the table, which are split 50-25-15-10-5, then there’s a lot at stake in the Fountain Of Youth Stakes this weekend.

It’s a race that’s also produced five Kentucky Derby winners – plus, as mentioned, last year’s winner Forte was sent off favourite for the Churchill Downs race before being withdrawn late on.

The latest horse to complete the double was the Orb in 2023, who provided jockey John Velazque with one of his five successes in the race.

Fountain Of Youth Stakes /Kentucky Derby Double Winners

2013 Orb

1995 Thunder Gulch

1979 Spectacular Bid

1966 Kauai King

1958 Tim Tam

2024 Fountain Of Youth Stakes Runners, Odds, Riders, Trainers and Recent Form



1. SPEAK EASY

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Form: 1 run, 1 win

Prize Money: $42,000

Last Run: 1st Maiden Special Weight, Gulfstream (Jan 27, 2024)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr Form: 1 run, 1 win Prize Money: $42,000 Last Run: 1st Maiden Special Weight, Gulfstream (Jan 27, 2024) 2. LE DOM BRO

Trainer: Eniel Cordero

Jockey: Edwin Cordero

Form: 5 runs, 1 win, 3 2nds

Prize Money: $88,450

Last Run: 2nd Swale Stakes (Listed), Gulfstream (Feb 3, 2024)

Trainer: Eniel Cordero Jockey: Edwin Cordero Form: 5 runs, 1 win, 3 2nds Prize Money: $88,450 Last Run: 2nd Swale Stakes (Listed), Gulfstream (Feb 3, 2024) 3. VICTORY AVENUE

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: John Velazquez

Form: 1 run, 0 wins, 1 2nd

Prize Money: $14,000

Last Run: 2nd Maiden Special Weight, Gulfstream (Jan 27, 2024)

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado Jockey: John Velazquez Form: 1 run, 0 wins, 1 2nd Prize Money: $14,000 Last Run: 2nd Maiden Special Weight, Gulfstream (Jan 27, 2024) 4. REAL MACHO

Trainer: Rohan Crichton

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Form: 4 runs, 2 wins

Prize Money: $68,320

Last Run: 1st Allowance Optional Claiming, Gulfstream (Feb 3, 2024)

Trainer: Rohan Crichton Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione Form: 4 runs, 2 wins Prize Money: $68,320 Last Run: 1st Allowance Optional Claiming, Gulfstream (Feb 3, 2024) 5. DORNOCH

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Luis Saez

Form: 4 runs, 2 wins, 2 2nds

Prize Money: $257,400

Last Run: 7th Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)

Trainer: Danny Gargan Jockey: Luis Saez Form: 4 runs, 2 wins, 2 2nds Prize Money: $257,400 Last Run: 7th Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024) 6. MERIT

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Edgard Zayas

Form: 2 runs, 1 win1, 1 3rd

Prize Money: $31,920

Last Run: 1st Remsen Stakes, Aqueduct (Dec 2, 2023)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. Jockey: Edgard Zayas Form: 2 runs, 1 win1, 1 3rd Prize Money: $31,920 Last Run: 1st Remsen Stakes, Aqueduct (Dec 2, 2023) 7. FRANKIE’S EMPIRE

Trainer: Michael Yates

Jockey: Miguel Vasquez

Form: 7 runs, 4 wins, 1 3rd

Prize Money: $185,700

Last Run: 1st Swale Stakes (Listed), Gulfstream (Feb 3, 2024)

Trainer: Michael Yates Jockey: Miguel Vasquez Form: 7 runs, 4 wins, 1 3rd Prize Money: $185,700 Last Run: 1st Swale Stakes (Listed), Gulfstream (Feb 3, 2024) 8. LOCKED

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Form: 4 runs, 2 wins, 2 3rd

Prize Money: $608,400

Last Run: 3rd Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), Santa Anita (Nov 3, 2023)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher Jockey: Jose Ortiz Form: 4 runs, 2 wins, 2 3rd Prize Money: $608,400 Last Run: 3rd Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), Santa Anita (Nov 3, 2023) 9. DANCING GROOM

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Form: 5 runs, 1 win, 1 3rd

Prize Money: $129,482

Last Run: 5th Holy Bull Stakes (G3), Gulfstream (Feb 3, 2024)

Note: Odds are subject to change

Fountain Of Youth Stakes Winners (Last 10 Years)



2023: Forte

2022: Simplification

2021: Greatest Honour

2020: Ete Indien

2019: Code Of Honor

2018: Promises Fulfiled

2017: Gunnevera

2016: Mohaymen

2015: Itsaknockout

2014: Wildcat Red