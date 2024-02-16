Horse Racing

Risen Star Stakes 2024 Runners: Brad Cox Looks For Back-To-Back Wins With Catching Freedom

Risen Star Stakes 2024 Runners 1

A field of 11 Risen Star Stakes 2024 runners are confirmed for Satruday’s big $400,000 contest At Fair Grounds Race Course with plenty of horses in with a chance of winning on route to the Kentucky Derby. 

Risen Star Stakes 2024 Betting Offers

When Is the Risen Star Stakes 2024?

📅Time/Date: 6:17pm (Local Time), Saturday February 17, 2024
🏇Racecourse: Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans, Louisiana (1 1/8m, Dirt)
💰 Purse: $400,000
📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2
🎲 Risen Star Stakes Odds: Track Phantom 7/2 | Sierra Leone 4/1 | Catching Freedom 5/1

1. Tizzy Indy

  • Jockey: James Graham
  • Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux

Tizzy Indy is an outsider of the field and it would be a surprise to see him feature heavily. He was fifth in the Grade 3 Lecompte Stakes at Fair Grounds last month and this is much tougher.

2. Awesome Ruta

  • Jockey: Mitchell Murrill
  • Trainer: Joseph M. Foster

Awesome Ruta won his maiden impressively by nine lengths, but has not shown too much since. Was third most recently at the track, but will need a career best to threat rivals in this one.

3. Honor Marie

  • Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
  • Trainer: D. Whitworth Beckman

Honor Marie looks one of the better horses in the field and was the winner of the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes in November. He has been trained for this race and should be involved on seasonal debut.

4. Sierra Leone

  • Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
  • Trainer: Chad C. Brown

Sierra Leone is one of the leading contenders in the race and lived up to his huge price tag on debut back in November. He then raced in Remsen Stakes Derby Trial and looked the winner when coming from last to first, but was beaten on the line by just a short nose. Wears first time blinkers here and should help in the closing stages if repeating that runner-up effort.

5. Moonlight

  • Jockey: Florent Geroux
  • Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Moonlight is one at big odds with a fair chance. He makes his three-year-old debut on the back of a not far away fourth in the Remsen Stakes. Remains a maiden, but trainer Todd Pletcher has solid record in the race, with three wins.

6. Real Men Violin

  • Jockey: Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr.
  • Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek

Real Men Violin showed a nice turn of foot when finishing second behind Honor Marie in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes and will look to come from the back. Could be worth a wager with high expectations for his three-year-old campaign.

7. Hall Of Fame

  • Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
  • Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Hall Of Fame is high on the list, given he landed the odds eased down in a good looking maiden last time out. His trainer Steven Asmussen is also one with a steady record in this race and won it in 2022 with the now retired star Epicenter.

8. Catching Freedom

  • Jockey: Luis Saez
  • Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Catching Freedom won the listed Smarty Jones Stakes last time out when coming off the pace and the step up in distance should only aid his causes here. Trainer Brad Cox is a winner of this event three times, all coming in the past four years. Catching Freedom is one of our most fancied Risen Star Stakes 2024 runners.

9. Cardinale

  • Jockey: Flavien Prat
  • Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Cardinale could dictate things from the front where he often shows early speed. Was a debut winner for his respected trainer back in November before losing in the final strides next time out. Blinkers come off for this one, effect of that is unknown.

10. Resilience

  • Jockey: John R. Velazquez
  • Trainer: William I. Mott

Resilience took four races to break his maiden and won well last time out. He can be involved for hall of fame trainer William Mott but will need to improve massively and that progression is certainly not ruled out with a top jockey aboard.

11. Track Phantom

  • Jockey: Joel Rosario
  • Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Track Phantom looks a real prospect for Steven Asmussen’s team and won the first two Derby trials at this track when taking home the Lecompte Stakes and Gun Runner Stakes. This $500,000 purchase is a top horse, but may face difficulties with widest draw and pressure to get to the front early on. Big chance though, and is one of the best in the field.

12. Bee Dancer

  • Jockey: Corey J. Lanerie
  • Trainer: Dallas Stewart

Bee Dancer is drawn wide so is tough to be confident about, but he did win his debut here very well. This may prove to be too much of a step up in class and others are far more convincing.

Risen Star Stakes 2024 Morning Line Odds

See the odds below with the best horse racing betting sites in the USA.

  • Track Phantom @ 11-4
  • Hall Of Fame @ 3-1
  • Sierra Leone @ 10-3
  • Honor Marie @ 8-1
  • Catching Freedom @ 8-1
  • Resilience @ 12-1
  • Real Men Violin @ 14-1
  • Moonlight @ 20-1
  • Cardinale @ 33-1
  • Awesome Ruta @ 50-1
  • Bee Dancer @ 50-1
  • Tizzy Indy @ 100-1

Note: Odds are subject to change

WATCH: Angel Of Empire Wins 2023 Risen Star Stakes

 

 

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
Arrow to top