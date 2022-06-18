We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There are more Royal Ascot bankers that punters will be looking to latch onto this Saturday 18th June, as the Royal Meeting heads into it's fifth and final day. We've seven more high class races to look forward to that include the Group One Platinum Jubilee Stakes.



Royal Ascot Bankers On Saturday 18th June 22

2.30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f ALFRED MUNNINGS @ Evs with 888Sport

This Aidan O’Brien-trained 2 year-old bolted up on debut at Leopardstown last month and looks another high-class colt in the making. Alfred Munnings, who is named after an English horse artist, has plenty of fancy entries for later in the season and is already high up the lists for the 2023 Epsom Derby.

Expected to take this race with with Ryan Moore riding and then head to better things. Moore and O’Brien have also won the last two runnings and four of the last six!

3.40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f – HURRICANE LANE @ 4/5 with 888Sport

Last season’s Epsom Derby third and St Leger winner – Hurricane Lane – returns from a break and starting off in a Group Two will give this Charlie Appleby runner a big chance. Is the clear top-rated in the field and is a horse that’s gone well fresh in the past so the time away from the track is actually more a plus than a negative. William Buick rides.

4.20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f – HOME AFFAIRS @ 47/25 with 888Sport

Aussie trainer Chris Waller took the King’s Stand Stakes here on Tuesday with Nature Strip and he could land a famous Royal Ascot sprint double here with his other talented speedster – Home Affairs.

This 3 year-old actually beat Nature Strip two runs back at Flemington Park too and has been freshened up since with 3 months off to prep for this. He’s another horse that seems best off a small break and so everything points to a big run here with James McDonald, who won Tuesday’s King’s Stand Stakes, doing the steering.

Royal Ascot Bankers On Saturday 18th June

A £10 treble on the DAY FIVE (Saturday 18th June) Royal Ascot bankers pays £103.68.00



2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

2.30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

3.05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

3.40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

5.00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f

5.35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f

