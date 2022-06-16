We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’ve got the 2022 Royal Ascot trends and tips for DAY FOUR of the five-day meeting on Friday 17th June 2022. Use these Royal Ascot trends and stats to help find the best profile of past winners.



**THESIS (1st 14/1 from 20/1), KYPRIOS (1st 13/8) & MOJO STAR (2nd 15/2, from 14/1) were nice winners on Thursday**

Royal Ascot Tips On Friday 17th June 2022

Royal Ascot Trends and ITV Horse Racing Tips (RacingTV/ITV) – Friday 17th June 2022



2.30 – Albany Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) (CLASS 1) (2yo) 6f ITV

Albany Stakes Key Trends

20/20 – Had between 1 and 2 previous runs

20/20 – Never raced at Ascot before

19/20 – Finished in the top 3 last time out

16/20 – Won by either a Feb or Mar foal

16/20 – Won their previous race

14/20 – Placed favourites

10/20 – Returned a double-figure price

9/20 – Previous winner over 6f

6/20 – Winning favourites

5/20 – Won by trainers Channon (2) or Hannon (3)

3/20 – Ran at Sandown last time

16 of the last 17 winners came from double-figure stalls

12 of the last 17 winners came from stalls 11-15 (inc)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Trainer Aidan O’Brien’s only past win in this race was in 2016 (Brave Anna), but they can put that right here with MEDITATE @ 10/3 with 888Sport. This filly has won both starts – one over 5f and the other over 6f – with the last in a Group 3 at Naas. She’s one of the more experiened in the field with two runs and her pedigree suggests she’ll want a bit further in time so the stiff track will be fine.

Mawj for Saeed Bin Suroor will probably give her most to think about, but with decent 22% and 25% strike-rates in at the track with their 2 year-olds, then trainers John Gosden (Fully Wet) and David Loughnane (Queen Olly) have to be respected too.

3.05 – Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) (Class 1) (3yo) 6f ITV

Commonwealth Cup Trends

7/7 – Won over 6f before

5/7 – Drawn 8 or lower

6/7 – Had run at Ascot before

5/7 – Won 3+ times before

4/7 – Ran in the last 4 weeks

4/7 – Rated 117 or higher

2/7 – Winning favourite

2/7 – Came from stall 8

2/7 – Won last time out

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: PERFECT POWER @ 7/2 with 888Sport. won the G1 Middle Park Stakes last season at Newmarket over this 6f trip and even though he’s since won over 7f, he found the 1m distance too far in the 2000 Guineas last time. Back to 6f is, therefore, a plus and has been freshened up with 1 1/2 months off since. Also has winning form at this meeting when beaten Go Bears Go by a head in the Norfolk Stakes here last year.

Of the rest, Ehraz is another CD winner that can go close, while the eye will be drawn to the prolific-winning El Caballo, who has won his last 6 – including the G2 Sandy Lane Stakes last time.

TWILIGHT JET (e/w) @ 13/2 with 888Sport can do best of the others though – the second highest-rated in the field and was a tidy winner of a G3 in Ireland last time out. Travelled well that day and looks worth a crack upped in grade.

3.40 – Duke of Edinburgh Stakes Handicap (CLASS 2) (3yo+ 0-105) 1m4f ITV

Duke of Edinburgh Key Trends

18/19 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

17/19 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

17/19 – Had at least 2 previous career wins to their name

16/19 – Carried 9-0 or more

14/19 – Placed last time out

12/19 – Had at least 2 previous runs that season

12/19 – Had won over 1m4f before

11/19 – Trained by Hughie Morrison (4), Mark Johnston (3) or Sir Michael Stoute (4)

9/19 – Had run at Ascot before

8/19 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting

7/19 – Ran at either York or Epsom last time (inc 7 of last 10 winners)

6/19 – Ran at Newmarket last time

5/19 – Unplaced favourites

5/19 – Winning favourites

4/19 – Trained by Sir Michael Stoute

15 of the last 16 winners came from a double-figure stall

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: We could have another runner for the Quenn here and one with a decent chance too – JUST FINE @ 4/1 with 888Sport. This Sir Michael Stoute runner was third at York last time in a decent handicap and will be much sharper for that as it came off a 223-day break. One of the main Queen ‘go to’ jockeys – Ryan Moore – is in the saddle again and Moore knows the horse well having ridden him in his four outings, plus has won twice on him.

Of the others, Trawlerman, with Frankie Dettori riding, Contact, Mashhoor and Candleford can go well, but a chance is also taken on STAY WELL (e/w) @ 16/1 with 888Sport. (Hughie Morrison) and STATE OF BLISS (e/w) @ 33/1 with 888Sport. (Mark Johnston), mainly as both yard have decent records in this race.

4.20 – Coronation Stakes (British Champions Series) (Group 1) (Fillies) (CLASS 1) (3yo) 1m ITV

Coronation Stakes Recent Trends

20/20 – Had won over at least 7f before

18/20 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

16/20 – Had between 1 and 2 previous runs that season

15/20 – Had won a Group 1 or 2 previously

13/20 – Had won over at least a 1 mile before

9/20 – Had run at Ascot before (3 winners)

9/20 – Ran in that season’s English 1,000 Guineas

8/20 – Winning favourites (1 joint)

8/20 – Unplaced last time out

5/20 – Ran in that season’s Irish 1,000 Guineas

3/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

14 of the last 16 winners returned 8/1 or shorter

No winners from stall 1 in the last 16 runnings

13 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 5 or higher

Just 4 horses placed from stall 2 (2 nd ) in the last 16 runnings

) in the last 16 runnings 9 of the last 16 winners were non UK-trained – French (4), Irish (5)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: 1000 Guineas winner and second – Cachet and Prosperous Voyage – can stake big claims again. There was only a neck between them that day and Cachet has since come out to run a head second in the French 1000 Guineas.

Discoveries was 7th in the English Guineas too and Sandrine 5th, but the Gosden and Frankie-ridden INSPIRAL @ 11/4 with 888Sport. looks to set the standard despite not running this season yet. She beat Prosperous Voyage by an easy 2 1/2 lengths at HQ in the Fillies’ Mile last October and has so far not lost a race (4-from-4). Gosden has clearly take his time with the horse and this would have been a target all year.

Of the others, Spendarella, Mangoustine and Grande Dame have small claims, plus it’s interesting that trainer Aidan O’Brien keeps his TENEBRISM (e/w) @ 9/1 with 888Sport. over a mile after seemingly not staying the trip in the Guineas the last day, went sent off favourite for that race. If you can forgive that run which came off a 218-day break, she’s worth a saver – don’t forget she won the G1 Cheveley Park last season!

5.00 – Sandringham Handicap (Listed Race) 1m ITV

Sandringham Handicap Trends

17/20 – Had between 2 and 4 previous runs that season

16/20 – Returned 12/1 or shorter in the betting

15/20 – Had never run at Ascot before

15/20 – Had won over at least 7f before

14/20 – Placed in their previous race

13/20 – Favourites that finished in the top 4

12/20 – Carried 8-11 or more

10/20 – Won their last race

9/20 – Returned a double-figure price

8/20 – Had exactly 3 runs already that season

6/20 – Winning favourites (1 co)

4/20 – Ridden by Jamie Spencer

3/20 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori (7 winners in all)

2/20 – Trained by Charlie Fellowes (2 of the last 3)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: A stack of chances here, with recent winners – Persist, Heredia and Zanbaq – being popular in the betting in recent weeks, while you can’t ignore any Aidan O’Brien/Ryan Moore runner – they team up with Lullaby.

But Frankie has a useful record in this race, so a chance is taken him with CRENELLE (e/w) @ 10/1 with 888Sport, who comes from the John Gosden yard. Draw 24 is fine and despite being a beaten favourite last time out at Newmarket that came in a Listed race over 1mf and didn’t seem to stay. The drop back to 1m till help, having won over this trip two runs back.

The other of interest is the Charlie Fellowes-trained FRESH HOPE (e/w) @ 13/2 with 888Sport.. The yard have actually won two of the last three runnings of this and she’ll have more confidence after gettig off the mark last time at Donny on what was only her fourth run.

5.35 – King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) (CLASS 1) (3yo) 1m4f ITV

King Edward VII Stakes Key Trends

18/19 – Had at least 2 previous runs that season

17/19 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the

15/19 – Had never raced at Ascot before

14/19 – Finished in the top three last time out

13/19 – Placed favourites

12/19 – Had won at least 2 previous races during their career

11/19 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

9/19 – Had already won a Listed or better class race

6/19 – Winning favourites

Just 1 winner from stall 1 in the last 16 runnings

11 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 4-9 (inc)

13 of the last 15 winners returned 9/1 or shorter

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Epsom Derby 5th – Changingoftheguard – who was also a good winner of the Chester Vase this season – should find this ease into a Group Two easier. But the call is for the Godolphin boys to take this with OTTOMAN FLEET @ 7/4 with 888Sport.

This 3 year-old has only had two career runs and got off the mark last time at HQ – staying on well over 1m2f. The step up to 1m4f looks a good move as bred to stay further and William Buick rides.

Lysander is the clear next best, while it would be a small shock if one of the other three in the race – Dark Moon Rising, Savvy Victory or Grand Alliance win, as they have a bit to find on these terms.

6.10 – Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap (3yo) 5f ITV

Two previous runnings

Trainer Charlie Fellowes has a 27% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

Trainer William Haggas has a 20% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

Trainer Richard Fahey is just 2 from 31 (6%) with his 3 year-olds at the track

Trainer Richard Hannon is just 5 from 83 (6%) with his 3 year-olds at the track

Significantly (10/1) won this race in 2021

Trainer Karl Burke won this race in 2021

Jockey Clifford Lee won this race in 2021

Trainer Tim Easterby won this race in 2020

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Many chances here in a race with 28 runners. We’ve another Wesley Ward runner from America in Ruthin, who was a neck winner at Keenland last time out, but their runners are yet to sparkle at this meeting.

KORKER (e/w) @ 17/2 with 888Sport. could be the answer though, representing last season’s winning yard – Karl Burke. This 3 year-old was a tidy 2 1/4 length winnner at York last time and even though a 9lb rise looks a bit harsh did it well that day and has now won 4 of his 10 starts.

Navello, Loves Me Likearock and Ladies Church are others that can go well, as is STERLING KNIGHT (e/w) @ 11/1 with 888Sport. for Ed Dunlop. The winner of his last two over 6f, but the drop back to 5f at this stiffe track should be okay. Up 6lbs from his last but in this better race only has 8-5 in weight to carry.

Note: Odds are subject to change

