Templegate Royal Ascot Tips (NAP/NB) – Royal Ascot Best Bets Saturday 18th June 2022
- 4.20 Royal Ascot: HOME AFFAIRS (NAP) @ 15/8 with BetUK
- 6.10 Royal Ascot: FALCON FLIGHT (NB) @ 5/1 with BetUK
Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing NAP
- 4.20 Royal Ascot: HOME AFFAIRS (NAP) @ 15/8 with BetUK
The Aussies won the main sprint – the King’s Stand Stakes – earlier in the week and can add another of the big sprinting races here. This classy 3 year-old actually beat Tuesday’s KS winner – Nature Strip – two runs ago at Flemington too and heads here freshened up with a 3 month break.
Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing NB
- 6.10 Royal Ascot: FALCON FLIGHT (NB) @ 5/1 with BetUK
Former Chester Cup winner that brings a bit of class to the race. Fifth again in the Chester Cup this season was another big effort off a big weight and looks well worth a crack again in this race after being a beaten favourite last year. Was unsuited by the softer ground that day and will get more of his conditions here this time.
Other Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips On Sa 18th June 2022
- 2.30 Royal Ascot: LEGEND OF XANADU @ 13/1 with BetUK
- 3.05 Royal Ascot: NOBLE TRUTH @ 7/2 with BetUK
- 3.40 Royal Ascot: HURRICANE LANE @ 8/11 with BetUK
- 4.20 Royal Ascot: HOME AFFAIRS @ 15/8 with BetUK
- 5.00 Royal Ascot: ASJAD @ 16/1 with BetUK
- 5.35 Royal Ascot: HONITON @ 4/1 with BetUK
- 6.10 Royal Ascot: FALCON FLIGHT @ 5/1 with BetUK
