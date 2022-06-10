Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News royal ascot betting offers for existing horse racing customers

Royal Ascot Betting Offers For Existing Horse Racing Customers

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
ascot racing

Plenty of 2022 Royal Ascot betting offers for existing customers ahead of the 5-day meeting (14th-18th June), so don’t worry if you’ve already got accounts with some of our leading bookmakers. Look out for enhanced Royal Ascot place offers, money back refunds if second, Ascot Best Odds Guaranteed, plus many more.

So, here at SportsLens we’ve complied a list of the best EXISTING CUSTOMER offers that you can take advantage of over the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Best Existing Customer Royal Ascot Horse Racing Offers

See below the bookmakers with the best Royal Ascot free bets offers for existing customers. You can click below to go to the bookmaker, and you can also claim their excellent sign up offers if haven’t already.

RELATED: Best Royal Ascot Betting Offers and Horse Racing Free Bets

Fitzdares: 2022 Royal Ascot – Day One Only, Free Bet If You Back a 4/1 (or bigger) Winner

Get a Royal Ascot free bet (up to £10) on DAY ONE (Tuesday) if you back a winner at 4/1 (or bigger) with Fitzdares

How to Claim the Fitzdares Royal Ascot Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here to go Fitzdares
  • Place a bet on ANY Royal Ascot race on DAY ONE (Tues)
  • If you cab a winner at 4/1 (or bigger) get up to £10 back as a free bet
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker
  • Up To 25% bonuses on multis – Bonus on Lucky 15, 31 and 63 bets too
  • Ts&C’s apply

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

10Bet: Royal Ascot BOG, Money Back If Your Horse Loses A Neck (or less), Plus £20 FREE BET if you Back a 3/1+ Winner.

Plenty to get stuck into at 10bet for exisiting customers, including Best Odds Guaranteed Odds, plus money back if your horse loses a neck or less and free bets for 3/1+ winners.

How to Claim the 10Bet Royal Ascot Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here to go 10Bet
  • £50 Welcome bonus for NEW Customers
  • Money back if your horse loses a neck or less (up to £10)
  • £20 free bet if your horse wins at 3/1 or higher
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker 
  • Ts&C’s apply

50% first deposit bonus up to £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

BoyleSports: Royal Ascot Extra Place, Money Back (free bet) If 2nd To SP Fav & BOG

BoyleSports have you covered with their existing customer Royal Ascot horse racing offers as you can get your money back if your horse finishes 2nd to the SP favourite (selected races)

How to Claim the BoyleSports 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Offers for Existing Customers (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to BoyleSports.
  • Place a win bet on any horse in a UK/Irish race
  • If your horse finishes second to the SP favourite, BoyleSports will refund your stake as a free bet (up to £20)
  • Plus, extra place daily specials for each-way backers
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
  • Ts&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

888Sport: £5 Free Bet on 4/1+ Winners, Each-way+ Odds & BOG

How to Claim the 888sport Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to 888Sport
  • Back the winner at 4/1+ (on the day of the race) and 888Sport will give you a £5 free bet (offer available every day and on ALL sports)
  • Look for 888Sport’s each-way+ races to get enchanced place terms and/or extra places for each-way
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
  • Ts&C’s apply
422 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Copy
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

BetVictor: Royal Ascot Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed, Plus Weekly Loyalty Club

BetVictor also offer all their Royal Ascot horse racing customers the Best Odds Guaranteed offer and all UK and Irish racing, plus they also have a weekly £5 free bet loyalty club.

How to Claim the BetVictor Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

BetVictor horse racing

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

QuinnBet: 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing money back as a FREE BET if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav, Extra Place Races & BOG

How to Claim the QuinnBet Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to QuinnBet
  • Bet on selected races and if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav in the race, QuinnBet will give you a free bet (up to £10) – applies to all UK/Ire horse races, every day!
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
  • Ts&C’s apply

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Virgin Bet: 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Virgin Bet
  • Back a horse in any UK/Irish horse race (after 9am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, VirginBet will pay you at the larger SP price.
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
  • Ts&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Visit Virgin Bet
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Betfred: Free Bet On Royal Ascot 2nd’s, Best Odds Guaranteed Prices, Plus Extra (and Super Extra) Place Races

How to Claim the Betfred 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Betfred
  • Place a bet on selected races, then if your horse finishes 2nd, Betfred will give you a free bet (up to £10)
  • Look out for Betfred’s Extra & Super Extra Place races
  • Collect Rewards4Racing Points
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
  • Ts&C’s apply
965 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Visit Betfred
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Paddy Power: 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Daily Extra Places & BOG

The Paddy Power existing customer Royal Ascot horse racing offers include Best Odds Guaranteed and daily extra place races.

How to Claim the Paddy Power Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Paddy Power
  • Once a customer, gain access to the Best Odds Guaranteed Offer & Daily Extra Place races
  • BOG – If your horse wins at a bigger SP price than you took, Paddy Power will pay you at the larger SP. (applies to all UK & Irish horse races)
  • Daily Extra Place Races – Check the Paddy Power site before the Royal Ascot horse races for enhanced each-way place terms.
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
  • Ts&C’s apply

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

LiveScore Bet: Royal Ascot Horse Racing Offer – Best Odds Guaranteed, Plus Live Horse Racing Streaming

LiveScore Bet offer their new customers a cracking bet £10 and get £20 free bet, but once you’re a member they also have the popular BEST ODDS GUARANTEED offer for horse racing fans to use – meaning if you take a price on a horse and it returns at bigger odds LiveScore Bet will pay you at the bigger SP price.

How to Claim the LiveScore Bet 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offers (Ts&C’s apply)

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

bet365: 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Offer, BOG & Bet Boosts

bet365 will some cracking existing customer Royal Ascot horse racing offers, including Best Odds Guaranteed and all UK and Irish racing and also daily horse racing bet boosts to take advantage of.

How to Claim the bet365 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Bet365
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Betfair: Royal Ascot Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed

How to Claim the Betfair Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Betfair
  • Back a horse in any UK/Irish race (after 8am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, Betfair will pay you at the larger SP price.
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
  • Ts&C’s apply

Money Back As Cash Up To £20 If Your First Bet Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
Max £20 refund on first bet. Bet must be placed in first 7 days of account opening. Payment restrictions apply for the promotion. T&Cs

The Pools: Royal Ascot Horse Racing Extra Place Specials, BOG, Plus Daily Bet – Get Free Bets Promo

How to Claim the The Pools 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to The Pools
  • Back a horse (after 11am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, The Pools will pay you at the larger SP price.
  • Look out for The Pools’ daily extra place special races
  • Daily Bet & Get Free Bets – Selected daily races: Bet £20 (get £5 free bet), Bet £10 (get a £2 free bet), Bet £5 (get a £1 free bet)
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
  • Ts&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Goodwin Racing: Daily Horse Racing Refund Specials & BOG

How to Claim the Goodwin Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Goodwin Racing
  • Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Loses By A Nose
  • Free Bet Refund If 2nd to 50/1 (or bigger) Winner
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
  • Ts&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Related At Royal Ascot: We’ve got the best Royal Ascot betting sites listed that you can take advantage of many Royal Ascot free bets. Plus, our SportsLens horse racing experts are on hand with their Royal Ascot tips, while we’ll also have the latest Royal Ascot odds and Royal Ascot results throughout the five-day meeting.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period
Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.
Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022

  • 2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)
  • 3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f
  • 3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f
  • 4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)
  • 5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f
  • 5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f
  • 6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

  • 2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f
  • 3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f
  • 3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f
  • 4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)
  • 5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
  • 5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f
  • 6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

  • 2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f
  • 3.05pm – The King George V Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f
  • 3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
  • 4.15pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f
  • 5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
  • 5.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f
  • 6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

  • 2.30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f
  • 3.05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f
  • 3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f
  • 4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)
  • 5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)
  • 5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
  • 6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

  • 2.30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f
  • 3.05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f
  • 3.40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
  • 4.20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f
  • 5.00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f
  • 5.35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f
  • 6.10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f

More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15
121 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens