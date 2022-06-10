Royal Ascot Betting Offers For Existing Horse Racing Customers

Plenty of 2022 Royal Ascot betting offers for existing customers ahead of the 5-day meeting (14th-18th June), so don’t worry if you’ve already got accounts with some of our leading bookmakers. Look out for enhanced Royal Ascot place offers, money back refunds if second, Ascot Best Odds Guaranteed, plus many more.
So, here at SportsLens we’ve complied a list of the best EXISTING CUSTOMER offers that you can take advantage of over the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting.
Best Existing Customer Royal Ascot Horse Racing Offers
See below the bookmakers with the best Royal Ascot free bets offers for existing customers.
Fitzdares: 2022 Royal Ascot – Day One Only, Free Bet If You Back a 4/1 (or bigger) Winner
Get a Royal Ascot free bet (up to £10) on DAY ONE (Tuesday) if you back a winner at 4/1 (or bigger) with Fitzdares
How to Claim the Fitzdares Royal Ascot Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here to go Fitzdares
- Place a bet on ANY Royal Ascot race on DAY ONE (Tues)
- If you cab a winner at 4/1 (or bigger) get up to £10 back as a free bet
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ❌
- Up To 25% bonuses on multis – Bonus on Lucky 15, 31 and 63 bets too
- Ts&C’s apply
10Bet: Royal Ascot BOG, Money Back If Your Horse Loses A Neck (or less), Plus £20 FREE BET if you Back a 3/1+ Winner.
Plenty to get stuck into at 10bet for exisiting customers, including Best Odds Guaranteed Odds, plus money back if your horse loses a neck or less and free bets for 3/1+ winners.
How to Claim the 10Bet Royal Ascot Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here to go 10Bet
- £50 Welcome bonus for NEW Customers
- Money back if your horse loses a neck or less (up to £10)
- £20 free bet if your horse wins at 3/1 or higher
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
BoyleSports: Royal Ascot Extra Place, Money Back (free bet) If 2nd To SP Fav & BOG
BoyleSports have you covered with their existing customer Royal Ascot horse racing offers as you can get your money back if your horse finishes 2nd to the SP favourite (selected races)
How to Claim the BoyleSports 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Offers for Existing Customers (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to BoyleSports.
- Place a win bet on any horse in a UK/Irish race
- If your horse finishes second to the SP favourite, BoyleSports will refund your stake as a free bet (up to £20)
- Plus, extra place daily specials for each-way backers
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
888Sport: £5 Free Bet on 4/1+ Winners, Each-way+ Odds & BOG
How to Claim the 888sport Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport
- Back the winner at 4/1+ (on the day of the race) and 888Sport will give you a £5 free bet (offer available every day and on ALL sports)
- Look for 888Sport’s each-way+ races to get enchanced place terms and/or extra places for each-way
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
BetVictor: Royal Ascot Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed, Plus Weekly Loyalty Club
BetVictor also offer all their Royal Ascot horse racing customers the Best Odds Guaranteed offer and all UK and Irish racing, plus they also have a weekly £5 free bet loyalty club.
How to Claim the BetVictor Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to BetVictor
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Weekly £5 free bet via their loyalty club ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
QuinnBet: 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing money back as a FREE BET if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav, Extra Place Races & BOG
How to Claim the QuinnBet Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to QuinnBet
- Bet on selected races and if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav in the race, QuinnBet will give you a free bet (up to £10) – applies to all UK/Ire horse races, every day!
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Virgin Bet: 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed
How to Claim the Virgin Bet Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Virgin Bet
- Back a horse in any UK/Irish horse race (after 9am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, VirginBet will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Betfred: Free Bet On Royal Ascot 2nd’s, Best Odds Guaranteed Prices, Plus Extra (and Super Extra) Place Races
How to Claim the Betfred 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Betfred
- Place a bet on selected races, then if your horse finishes 2nd, Betfred will give you a free bet (up to £10)
- Look out for Betfred’s Extra & Super Extra Place races
- Collect Rewards4Racing Points
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Paddy Power: 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Daily Extra Places & BOG
The Paddy Power existing customer Royal Ascot horse racing offers include Best Odds Guaranteed and daily extra place races.
How to Claim the Paddy Power Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Paddy Power
- Once a customer, gain access to the Best Odds Guaranteed Offer & Daily Extra Place races
- BOG – If your horse wins at a bigger SP price than you took, Paddy Power will pay you at the larger SP. (applies to all UK & Irish horse races)
- Daily Extra Place Races – Check the Paddy Power site before the Royal Ascot horse races for enhanced each-way place terms.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
LiveScore Bet: Royal Ascot Horse Racing Offer – Best Odds Guaranteed, Plus Live Horse Racing Streaming
LiveScore Bet offer their new customers a cracking bet £10 and get £20 free bet, but once you’re a member they also have the popular BEST ODDS GUARANTEED offer for horse racing fans to use – meaning if you take a price on a horse and it returns at bigger odds LiveScore Bet will pay you at the bigger SP price.
How to Claim the LiveScore Bet 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offers (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to LiveScore Bet
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing, from 10am) ✅
- Competitive UK/Irish Horse Racing Prices ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
bet365: 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Offer, BOG & Bet Boosts
bet365 will some cracking existing customer Royal Ascot horse racing offers, including Best Odds Guaranteed and all UK and Irish racing and also daily horse racing bet boosts to take advantage of.
How to Claim the bet365 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Bet365
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Horse Racing Bet Boosts ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Betfair: Royal Ascot Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed
How to Claim the Betfair Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Betfair
- Back a horse in any UK/Irish race (after 8am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, Betfair will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
The Pools: Royal Ascot Horse Racing Extra Place Specials, BOG, Plus Daily Bet – Get Free Bets Promo
How to Claim the The Pools 2022 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to The Pools
- Back a horse (after 11am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, The Pools will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Look out for The Pools’ daily extra place special races
- Daily Bet & Get Free Bets – Selected daily races: Bet £20 (get £5 free bet), Bet £10 (get a £2 free bet), Bet £5 (get a £1 free bet)
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Goodwin Racing: Daily Horse Racing Refund Specials & BOG
How to Claim the Goodwin Royal Ascot Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Goodwin Racing
- Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Loses By A Nose
- Free Bet Refund If 2nd to 50/1 (or bigger) Winner
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022)
2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule
Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)
- 3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f
- 3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f
- 4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)
- 5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f
- 5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f
- 6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f
Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f
- 3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f
- 3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f
- 4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)
- 5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
- 5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f
- 6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)
Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f
- 3.05pm – The King George V Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f
- 3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
- 4.15pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f
- 5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
- 5.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f
- 6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f
Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f
- 3.05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f
- 3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f
- 4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)
- 5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)
- 5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
- 6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f
Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f
- 3.05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f
- 3.40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
- 4.20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f
- 5.00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f
- 5.35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f
- 6.10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f
