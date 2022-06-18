Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 18 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There are three each way bets from the final day of Royal Ascot including the horse racing NAP from SportsLens tipsters on Saturday, 18 June. Extra places galore are available as the curtain comes down on the royal meeting for another year.

Here are our three selections including the horse racing NAP today. All wagers are worth considering each way for punters. Let’s take a look in more detail at our horse racing experts’ choices this Saturday:

3:40 Royal Ascot – LAYFAYETTE @ 18/1 with 888Sport (EW)

@ 18/1 with 888Sport (EW) 4:20 Royal Ascot – HAPPY ROMANCE @ 20/1 with 888Sport (NB EW)

@ 20/1 with 888Sport (NB EW) 6:10 Royal Ascot – CALLING THE WIND @ 12/1 with 888Sport (NAP EW)

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Calling The Wind hit the frame?

In the concluding Queen Alexandra Stakes over a marathon 2m 5½f that brings Royal Ascot to a close (6:10), Calling The Wind seems both overlooked and overpriced in the market. Trained by Richard Hughes, this six-year-old Authorized gelding found only Stratum too good in this 12 months ago.

There was just over three lengths between the pair at the line with top betting sites returning a massive 40/1 SP for Calling The Wind. He meets the re-opposing winner 3lb better off at the weights, so that brings them very close together on that form in handicapping terms.

Today’s horse racing NAP loves Flat stayers’ races

Calling The Wind duly landed the 2m 4½f Goodwood Handicap at the Glorious meeting next time out, so clearly loves extreme tests of stamina. He has also run well when third in the Cesarewitch – the second was a fine fourth in the Gold Cup here on Thursday – at Newmarket races and in two middle-distance handicaps either side of that.

As Calling The Wind seems to go just fine no matter the surface underfoot, he looks a bit of each way value to hit the frame at 12/1 here. That is why he’s our horse racing NAP to be in the first four in the last of 35 Royal Ascot races. A £10 each way play with 888Sport returns £164 if Calling The Wind goes one better than last year.

Happy Romance overpriced and worth a Platinum Jubilee punt

A huge field in the feature 6f Group 1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes (4:20) means many have claims. Happy Romance ran a belter in defeat out in the Middle East last time out, so looks worth a wager for trainer Richard Hannon. The yard won the Sandringham Stakes yesterday after a couple of near misses earlier in the week.

In Happy Romance, Hannon has a four-year-old Dandy Man filly with some good form and horse racing results in both victory and hitting the frame. The return to a straight course should suit her as she’s always strong at the finish. Although Happy Romance has handled softer than good ground before, a sound surface is ideal.

With bookies paying five and even six places on the Platinum Jubilee, it would be no surprise if she got into the money here. Regular jockey Sean Levey will be riding high after his first Royal Ascot winner. A £10 each way punt on Happy Romance at 20/1 returns £260 if she scores, and £50 to come back if she hits the frame.

In-form Layfayette could outrun odds in Hardwicke Stakes

The chief supporting race, the 1m 4f Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes (3:40), is all about the top two in the market on horse racing betting sites if you believe most experts. Layfayette is in the form of his life, however, and shouldn’t be underestimated. Trained in Ireland by Noel Meade, this five-year-old French Navy gelding has most to find on ratings. That doesn’t tell the whole story, however.

As previous Royal Ascot results show, Layfayette stayed on into sixth in last year’s Royal Hunt Cup. He was crying out for middle-distance races and duly scored in Listed company when upped to this trip next time out. Layfayette has also hit a purple patch this season, notching a hat-trick progressing through the grades.

It was surprising that he didn’t run in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, so connections clearly saved him for this. Layfayette has been keeping on very strongly at the finish over 1m 2f in his races this spring too, so stepping back up in distance should suit. His fine form makes Royal Ascot odds of 18/1 look an insult. A £10 each way play on Layfayette returns £236 if he follows-up and lands the four-timer.

