Pricewise Royal Ascot Racing Tips | Tom Segal’s Ascot Tips On Saturday

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Royal Ascot Tips On Saturday 18th June 2022

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Royal Ascot Best Bets and Tips on Saturday 18th June 2022

3:05 Royal Ascot: STAR GIRLS AALMAL @ 13/2 with BetUK

“Henry De Bromhead’s Star Girls Aalmal has a big chance in the Jersey Stakes,” says Segal, who makes the Irish filly the first of his Pricewise tips this Saturday. This ready winner at Gowran on reappearance perhaps didn’t stay the Classic trip of the Irish 1000 Guineas, but could develop into a 7f specialist now eased in grade to this Group 3.

“It shouldn’t be forgotten how easily Sacred beat Saffron Beach on reappearance last season,” writes Segal of the Group 1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes contender. The runner-up won the Duke Of Cambridge here earlier in the week. Sacred clearly goes well fresh, so the racecourse absence of 308 days in no problem for this 6f feature sprint.

Australian jockey James McDonald and his two Royal Ascot winners earlier in the week attract Segal to Lampang in the big betting race, the 6f Wokingham Stakes Heritage Handicap. “There aren’t many better trainers of a sprint handicapper than Tim Easterby,” the Pricewise tipster says, adding: “The gelding operation could have turned Lampang inside out.”

5:35 Royal Ascot: MISSED THE CUT @ 5/2 with BetUK

Another McDonald mount, Missed The Cut, appeals to Segal in the 1m 2f Golden Gates Stakes Handicap. “He looked a class or two above a handicapper on his two most recent starts on fast ground, so looks to have everything going for him,” writes the Racing Post columnist in his Pricewise tips for Saturday.

French master trainer Andre Fabre has just one runner at Royal Ascot this year, and that’s Timour in the concluding long-distance Queen Alexandra Stakes. “He has been crying out for a step up in trip,” says Segal. “He could just have too much class for his opposition if he truly stays this marathon trip.”

Bet Tom Segal’s Pricewise Tips – Bet Slip

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

2.30pm – Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

3.05pm – Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

3.40pm – Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

5.00pm – Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f

5.35pm – Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f

6.10pm – Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 5 ½ f

