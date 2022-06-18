Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, June 18th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

It’s the final day of Royal Ascot and Andrew has one recommended bet/trade at the big meeting and two others at Ayr/Redcar on Saturday, June 18th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

AYR 2.24

THE COOKSTOWN CAFU ran at Haydock on May 28th, a meeting that featured a strong rail bias on the round course (races over 7f or further). Low-drawn prominent racers who could get on the inside rail enjoyed a huge edge and any horse who ran well after challenging wide could be upgraded. One of those was Jimi Hendrix who won a Class 4 handicap against the bias and was unlucky not to follow up at Royal Ascot a couple of days ago. The Cookstown Cafu ran in the 7f Class 4 handicap at Haydock, a race dominated by those who were up with the pace throughout. Two horses caught the eye – third-placed Windseeker who has since finished second by a head (8-1 from 14-1) in a Class 3 handicap at Sandown and The Cookstown Cafu in fifth. He was given a patient ride and was switched to the wide outside to challenge, doing well to finish three-quarters of a length behind Windseeker. Kevin Ryan’s three-year-old has yet to win but he’s very lightly raced and was only beaten by a short-head when 10-1 in a field of 13 on easy ground at York last autumn. The recent rain has improved his chances and he rates a solid buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Back THE COOKSTOWN CAFU in Ayr 2.24

REDCAR 5.13

COMMUNION hasn’t shown a huge amount in his three previous runs, though the switch to handicap company and application of first-time blinkers could bring about improvement in this 6f handicap. Tim Easterby’s three-year-old looks well drawn in stall 2 and he does well when using first-time blinkers on a handicapper on turf, scoring with 23 of the 181 qualifiers in the past ten years for a profit of £69.93 to a £1 level stake at SP. Buy in the Spread 50-30-20-10 market of beach each-way at 16-1.

Recommendation: BACK Communion in Redcar 5.13

ROYAL ASCOT 6.10

SINGLE looks worth a cheap buy in the 2m6f Queen Alexandra Stakes that closes Royal Ascot 2022. We haven’t had any shocks in this race in this race in recent years, though we’ve seen plenty of big-priced placed horses and Mick Channon’s mare ran well in this marathon contest last year, finishing 12 lengths back in a 66-1 seventh of 15 despite hating the soft ground. She doesn’t win often but is very consistent on right-handed tracks, recording form figures of 533261523227532444 (1-18), improving to 32613232444 (1-11) on good or faster going. The weather forecast suggests that the rain is likely to miss Ascot today and a top three finish is far from a forlorn hope. Buy at 2 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market.

Recommendation: Back SINGLE in Royal Ascot 6.10

