kevin blake royal ascot tips day 5

Kevin Blake Royal Ascot Tips Day 5 – 65/1 Saturday Double

Updated

3 mins ago

on

888Sport Royal Ascot offer

Kevin Blake Royal Ascot Tips – Saturday 18th June 2022

  • 3:40 Royal Ascot: BROOME @ 5/1 with 888Sport
  • 4:20 Royal Ascot: ARTORIUS @ 10/1 with 888Sport
Kevin Blake (Betfair) Royal Ascot Day 5 Best Bets

  • 3:40 Royal Ascot: BROOME @ 5/1 with 888Sport

“The one I like in the Hardwicke Stakes is Broome,” writes Blake. “He’s a Group 1 winner that is largely consistent, and showed his effectiveness over course and distance when an excellent second in this race last year.”

This Group 2, in theory at least, is an ease in grade from the Tattersalls Gold Cup. That form has been franked by the third, State Of Rest, winning the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes earlier in the week. Broome should strip fitter for that and Blake feels he is a valuable alternative to favourite Hurricane Lane.

  • 4:20 Royal Ascot: ARTORIUS @ 10/1 with 888Sport

Australian sprinter Artorius is the value bet for Blake in the final Group 1 of the royal meeting and feature sprint, the Platinum Jubilee Stakes. Third to Home Affairs in a big race Down Under in October, he is often strong at the finish in his races.

“This stiff six furlongs on a straight track should play to his strengths,” says Blake of Artorius. “I feel he could run a very big race.” Australia won the other Group 1 sprint at Royal Ascot when Nature Sprint landed the King’s Stands Stakes on Tuesday.

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

  • 2.30pm – Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f
  • 3.05pm – Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f
  • 3.40pm – Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
  • 4.20pm – Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f
  • 5.00pm – Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f
  • 5.35pm – Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f
  • 6.10pm – Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 5½f

