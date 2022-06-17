Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Saturday Picks – June 18th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount's is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio.

It's the final day of Royal Ascot 2022 and Andrew has one pick at the big meeting and five more on the supporting cards on Saturday, June 18th.

PERTH 2.17

AYE AYE CHARLIE (system – Christian Williams long travellers)

Christian Williams rarely leaves the diesel money behind when he travels more than 250 miles from his Welsh base, scoring with 34 of the 114 runners (30% strike-rate) for a profit of £19.67 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who started in the front three in the betting were 31 from 84 (37%) for a profit of £27.17 and market support for AYE AYE CHARLIE, his sole runner on the card, would be significant.

AYR 2.59

GLASSES UP (system – course expert)

GLASSES UP has a six from 14 record at Ayr for a profit of £43.25 to a £1 stake, improving to six from ten when returning from a break of between 8 and 21 days (+£47.25). He’ shown nothing in four runs this year but all came at other venues and he’s now 6lb lower than when a close second over course and distance in September, his latest Ayr run.

NEWMARKET 3.17

BAGUE D’OR (system – Chris Wall, second run after a break)

Chris Wall’s runners have a solid record on their second start after a break. Those who had been absent for 150 days or longer before their latest outing, provided they were now running after a break of 90 days or less, have a 64 from 335 record (19.1%) since 2007 for a profit of £47.97 (expected winners = 47). BAGUE D’OR found one too good on the other track here on last month’s reappearance and this course winner holds solid claims.

ASCOT 4.20

DOUBLE OR BUBBLE (system – Chris Wall, second run after a break)

DOUBLE OR BUBBLE is a qualifier on the same angle as Bague D’Or (see above) and she has a fantastic record over 6f-7f on good or quicker going, recording five wins and three seconds from eight starts. The big field will suit and she could make the frame at huge odds.

NEWMARKET 4.32

SPIRITED GUEST (system – seasonal pattern)

SPIRITED GUEST ran a cracker to finish a 33-1 third of 14 in a hot 6f handicap at Epsom last time and this is the time of year to back him. His record over 6f-7f in high summer – June to August – stands at 2611512153 (4-10) for a profit of £17.83 and his last three wins have come over today’s 7f trip.

HAYDOCK 8.45

FYLDE BAY (system – Richard Fahey, first-time cheekpieces, recent run, turf)

In-form Richard Fahey does well when using first-time cheekpieces, especially on a horse who raced in the past four weeks. Since the beginning of 2010, the qualifiers on turf are 30 from 162 (18.5%) for profit of £81.75. FYLDE COAST qualifies here.

