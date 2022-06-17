We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Royal Ascot Lucky 15 horse racing tips to add to your bet slips on Saturday 18th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the seven races on DAY FIVE at Royal Ascot.



Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 41/1 with 888Sport (click the betslip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: Best Royal Ascot Betting Offers and Horse Racing Free Bets

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join 888Sport today and claim a £40 FREE bet to use at Royal Ascot this week (new customers).

387 Codes claimed Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply Offer Terms Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

ALFRED MUNNINGS @ 8/11 with 888Sport – 2.30 Royal Ascot



Went into many a notebook on debut at Leopardstown after bolting up at Leopardsotwn on debut. Won by 4 1/2 lengths that day and could have been more. Has some big entries later in the season and looks another high-class filly from the Aidan O’Brien camp.

HURRICANE LANE @ 7/10 with 888Sport – 3.40 Royal Ascot



Three-time Group One winner that was also third in the Derby last season and win the St Leger. Has won 6 of his 8 starts and has been kept fresh for this race. Goes well off a break too and is expected to return to the track with a win here for the Godolphin camp.

HOME AFFAIRS @ 15/8 with 888Sport – 4.20 Royal Ascot

The Chris Waller yard have already won the King’s Stand at this meeting and have a top chance of adding the other big sprinting race – The Platinium Jubilee Stakes – here with this 3 year-old. If a 2-time Grade One winner Down Under and beat Tuesday’s impressive King’s Stand winner – Nature Strip – two runs ago too!

MISSED THE CUT @ 4/1 with 888Sport 5.35 Royal Ascot

Takes a big step up here but could not have been more impressive in winning his last two starts at Pontefract and Salisbury – but a total of 16 1/2 lengths. Into a handicap for the first time here but with only three career runs can have more to give.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 41/1 with 888Sport (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

659 Codes claimed Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply Offer Terms Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Note: Odds are subject to change

Related At Royal Ascot: We’ve got the best Royal Ascot betting sites listed that you can take advantage of many Royal Ascot free bets. Plus, our SportsLens horse racing experts are on hand with their Royal Ascot tips, while we’ll also have the latest Royal Ascot odds and Royal Ascot results throughout the five-day meeting. Finally, if you’re already a customer with our bookmakers then you can see all the latest Royal Ascot Existing Customer offers here.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

2.30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

3.05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

3.40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

5.00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f

5.35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f

More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets