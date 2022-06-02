Tony Calvin Epsom Horse Racing Tips | Best Epsom Bets for Fri 3rd June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Tony Calvin Epsom Horse Racing Tips – Friday 3rd June 2022

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Epsom Best Bets

The Ralph Beckett yard have a decent 38% record with their 2 year-olds at the track and look to have another good chance here with this juvenile who was a fair second on debut.

2:35 Epsom: OH THIS IS US (e/w) @ 15/2 with BetUK

CD winner that ran a solid 4th at Chester last time. Off the same mark and having been rated as high as 105 last year looks well-treated off 92.

Second the last day at Chester and gets in here off the last rating. William Buick booked to ride this Ian Williams runner and has been freshened up with a month off too.

4:30 Epsom (Oaks): MOON DE VEGA (e/w) @ 24/1 with BetUK

The value call in this year’s Epsom Oaks from the Ralph Beckett yard who are no strangers to having horses go well in this race – winning the race in 2013 with a 20/1 shot.

5:45 Epsom: POCKET THE PROFIT (e/w) @ 9/1 with BetUK

Good winner at Ponty over 6f back in April on soft ground. Back up to 7f here but has won over this trip in the past and has handled the ups and down of Brighton to also suggest the Epsom track will be right up his street.

