Epsom Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Friday 3rd June

Epsom tips to add to your horse racing Lucky 15 best bets on Friday 3rd June, as Andy Newton gives you his four Epsom races tips on the opening day of the Cazoo Derby Festival.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
RELATED: Epsom Derby Latest Odds | Epsom Derby Results | Epsom Races Today
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 117/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)
MANOBO @ 5/2 with BetUK – 3.10 Epsom
This Godolphin runner has only tasted defeat once from five runs on the grass and that came over 2m last time out. He still only sent down by just 1/2 a length that day, but the drop back to 1m4f will suit and he’s been freshened up with a few months off. The yard won this race in 2020.
MOKTASAAB @ 10/3 with BetUK – 3.45 Epsom
In flying form after wins at Newbury and Goodwood – up another 5lbs here, but this William Knight runner looks a progressive handicapper that is worth sticking with in current mood.
EMILY UPJOHN @ 11/8 with BetUK – 4.30 Epsom
Yet to taste defeat from three runs for the John Gosden yard and has been all the rage for the Epsom Oaks after winning the Musidora Stakes in great fashion last month. Frankie rides and is expected to give the yard their fourth win in this fillies Classic.
DAWN OF LIBERATION @ 9/4 with BetUK – 5.10 Epsom
Ryan Moore has been booked to ride this Richard Hannon runner, who won well last time at Goodwood. Battled on well to get the job done by 2 3/4 lengths and deserves to take his chance in this better Listed contest.
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 117/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)
RELATED: Epsom Derby Best Betting Sites | Epsom Derby Tips and Best Bets
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets