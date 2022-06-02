Epsom Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Friday 3rd June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Epsom tips to add to your horse racing Lucky 15 best bets on Friday 3rd June, as Andy Newton gives you his four Epsom races tips on the opening day of the Cazoo Derby Festival.



Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip

This Godolphin runner has only tasted defeat once from five runs on the grass and that came over 2m last time out. He still only sent down by just 1/2 a length that day, but the drop back to 1m4f will suit and he’s been freshened up with a few months off. The yard won this race in 2020.

In flying form after wins at Newbury and Goodwood – up another 5lbs here, but this William Knight runner looks a progressive handicapper that is worth sticking with in current mood.

EMILY UPJOHN @ 11/8 with BetUK – 4.30 Epsom



Yet to taste defeat from three runs for the John Gosden yard and has been all the rage for the Epsom Oaks after winning the Musidora Stakes in great fashion last month. Frankie rides and is expected to give the yard their fourth win in this fillies Classic.

DAWN OF LIBERATION @ 9/4 with BetUK – 5.10 Epsom



Ryan Moore has been booked to ride this Richard Hannon runner, who won well last time at Goodwood. Battled on well to get the job done by 2 3/4 lengths and deserves to take his chance in this better Listed contest.

