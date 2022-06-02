Epsom Oaks Trends & Tips | Best Bets For Friday’s Epsom Race

The Epsom Oaks is the big highlight for horse racing fans on Friday as Epsom racecourse stages the third English Classic of the turf season. All eyes will be on the unbeaten Frankie Dettori-ridden Emily Upjohn, but does she tick all the main Epsom Oaks trends?
To help find the winner, Andy Newton guides you through the main 2022 Epsom Oaks trends and tips ahead of Friday’s big Epsom race. Plus, we’ve the latest Epsom Oaks betting odds from BetUK (Bet £10, get a £30 FREE Epsom Oaks Bet)
Did You Know? – 17 of the last 20 horses from stall 1 were unplaced in the Epsom Oaks
Find The Winner Of The 2022 Epsom Oaks With Our Key Trends
4.30 – Cazoo Oaks (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV
- 20/20 – Ran within the last 5 weeks
- 17/20 – Horses from stall 1 that were unplaced
- 17/20 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out
- 13/20 – Won over at least 1m2f previously
- 13/20 – Won from stall 5 or higher
- 12/20 – Favourites that were placed
- 12/20 – Won last time out
- 7/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien
- 7/20 – Irish-trained winners
- 6/20 – Won by the favourite (1 joint)
- 5/20 – Returned a double-figure price
- 5/20 – Ran in the English 1,000 Guineas
- 3/20 – Trained by John Gosden
- 3/20 – Ridden by Ryan Moore
- 2/20 – Trained by Ralph Beckett
- 1/20 – Had run over 1m4f before
- 0/20 – Had run at the course before
- 7 of the last 15 favourites were unplaced
- Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the race 9 times
- Trainer John Gosden has won 3 of the last 8 runnings.
- The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 11/1
- Love (2020), Kazzia (2002) and Minding (2016) were the last horses to win both the 1,000 Guineas and Epsom Oaks
- The horse from stall 2 has been placed in 7 of the last 20 runnings
Epsom Oaks Tips and Best Bets
The Epsom Oaks has been dominated since 2014 by trainers John Gosden and Aidan O’Brien – they’ve won the last eight runnings between them – and, if the betting is anything to go by, it will be a big shock if one of the pair isn’t collecting again.
O’Brien Has Four Oaks Entries
O’Brien has four in the race – The Algarve, Thoughts Of June, Tuesday and Concert Hall – with the last two looking their better chances.
Concert Hall was last seen runinng third in the Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh and having won over 1m2f the time before looks well worth a crack over this longer trip.
Tuesday also has some solid form in the book already – also running in the Irish 1000 Guineas (2nd) and prior to that was third in the English 1000 Guineas. Being by former Derby winner Galileo, she could also improve now stepping up from a mile to 1m4f for the first time.
Gosden’s Emily Upjohn Heads The Epsom Oaks Betting
After winning all three of her starts to date, the John Gosden yard will be housing the Epsom Oaks favourite here – EMILY UPJOHN @ 6/5 with BetUK. She was a super-impressive winner of the Musidora Stakes at York last month (5 1/2 lengths) and certainly wasn’t stopping over that 1m 2 1/2f trip to suggest this longer distance will be fine.
Her sire is also the 2009 Epsom Derby winner – Sea The Stars – which further suggests she’ll be okay over this 1m4f trip.
With Frankie Dettori, who has won the Epsom Oaks three times in the last five years, riding she’ll also have every assistance in the saddle as Gosden eyes his fourth success in this race.
Gosden also has a useful back-up horse in Nashwa, should Emily Upjohn not live up to her billing. This 3 year-old will have and added sub plot with Hollie Doyle riding as she looks to become the first lady rider to win an English Classic.
She’s won her last two in good fashion, with the last coming in a Listed race at Newbury over 1m2f – she’s certainly no back number.
Best Of The Rest
The Godolphin yard last won the Epsom Oaks back in 2002 (Kazzia), so will be hoping their WITH THE MOONLIGHT (e/w) @ 15/2 with BetUK can end that 19 year spell without a win. She has a squeak too – having bolted-up by just under 5 lengths last time in the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket over 1m2f.
This well-bred Frankel filly should also improve for that last run as it came off a 183-day break and having kept on strongly last time this 1m4f trip looks well within range. William Buick rides.
Latest Epsom Oaks Betting Odds With BetUK
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Emily Upjohn
|6/5
|Nashwa
|9/2
|Concert Hall
|15/2
|Tuesday
|15/2
|With The Moonlight
|15/2
|Tranquil Lady
|11/1
|Rogue Millennium
|14/1
|Thoughts Of June
|14/1
|Moon De Vega
|24/1
|Kawida
|40/1
|The Algarve
|50/1
Note: Odds are subject to change
Related At The Cazoo Derby Festival: It's also the Epsom Derby at the two-day meeting on Saturday 4th June.
Epsom Oaks Recent Winners
- 2021 – Snowfall (11/2)
- 2020 – Love (11/10 fav)
- 2019 – Anapurna (8/1)
- 2018 – Forever Together (7/1)
- 2017 – Enable (6/1)
- 2016 – Minding (10/11 fav)
- 2015 – Qualify (50/1)
- 2014 – Taghrooda (5/1)
- 2013 – Talent (20/1)
- 2012 – Was (20/1)
- 2011 – Dancing Rain (20/1)
- 2010 – Snow Fairy (9/1)
- 2009 – Sariska (9/4 fav)
- 2008 – Look Here (33/1)
- 2007 – Light Shift (13/2)
- 2006 – Alexandrova (9/4 fav)
- 2005 – Eswarah (11/4 jfav)
- 2004 – Ouija Board (7/2)
- 2003 – Casual Look (10/1)
- 2002 – Kazzia (10/3 fav)
BetUK Epsom Oaks Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
Watch Snowfall Winning The 2021 Epsom Oaks
2022 Epsom Oaks Meeting Race Times and Names
Friday 3rd June 2022
- 2:00 – Cazoo Woodcote British EBF Stakes (Conditions Race) (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV
- 2:35 – World Pool Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m½f ITV
- 3:10 – Dahlbury Coronation Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV
- 3:45 – Cazoo Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV
- 4:30 – Cazoo Oaks (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV
- 5:10 – Poundland Surrey Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f RTV
- 5:45 – Cazoo Derby Festival Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 7f RTV
