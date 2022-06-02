Epsom Oaks Trends & Tips | Best Bets For Friday’s Epsom Race

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Epsom Oaks is the big highlight for horse racing fans on Friday as Epsom racecourse stages the third English Classic of the turf season. All eyes will be on the unbeaten Frankie Dettori-ridden Emily Upjohn, but does she tick all the main Epsom Oaks trends?



To help find the winner, Andy Newton guides you through the main 2022 Epsom Oaks trends and tips ahead of Friday’s big Epsom race. Plus, we’ve the latest Epsom Oaks betting odds from BetUK (Bet £10, get a £30 FREE Epsom Oaks Bet)



Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Did You Know? – 17 of the last 20 horses from stall 1 were unplaced in the Epsom Oaks

Find The Winner Of The 2022 Epsom Oaks With Our Key Trends

4.30 – Cazoo Oaks (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV

20/20 – Ran within the last 5 weeks

17/20 – Horses from stall 1 that were unplaced

17/20 – Finished 1 st or 2 nd last time out

or 2 last time out 13/20 – Won over at least 1m2f previously

13/20 – Won from stall 5 or higher

12/20 – Favourites that were placed

12/20 – Won last time out

7/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

7/20 – Irish-trained winners

6/20 – Won by the favourite (1 joint)

5/20 – Returned a double-figure price

5/20 – Ran in the English 1,000 Guineas

3/20 – Trained by John Gosden

3/20 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

2/20 – Trained by Ralph Beckett

1/20 – Had run over 1m4f before

0/20 – Had run at the course before

7 of the last 15 favourites were unplaced

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the race 9 times

Trainer John Gosden has won 3 of the last 8 runnings.

The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 11/1

Love (2020), Kazzia (2002) and Minding (2016) were the last horses to win both the 1,000 Guineas and Epsom Oaks

The horse from stall 2 has been placed in 7 of the last 20 runnings

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

RELATED: Epsom Races Today – Cards, Tips & Results from Epsom Downs Races

Epsom Oaks Tips and Best Bets

The Epsom Oaks has been dominated since 2014 by trainers John Gosden and Aidan O’Brien – they’ve won the last eight runnings between them – and, if the betting is anything to go by, it will be a big shock if one of the pair isn’t collecting again.

O’Brien Has Four Oaks Entries

O’Brien has four in the race – The Algarve, Thoughts Of June, Tuesday and Concert Hall – with the last two looking their better chances.

Concert Hall was last seen runinng third in the Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh and having won over 1m2f the time before looks well worth a crack over this longer trip.

Tuesday also has some solid form in the book already – also running in the Irish 1000 Guineas (2nd) and prior to that was third in the English 1000 Guineas. Being by former Derby winner Galileo, she could also improve now stepping up from a mile to 1m4f for the first time.

Gosden’s Emily Upjohn Heads The Epsom Oaks Betting

After winning all three of her starts to date, the John Gosden yard will be housing the Epsom Oaks favourite here – EMILY UPJOHN @ 6/5 with BetUK. She was a super-impressive winner of the Musidora Stakes at York last month (5 1/2 lengths) and certainly wasn’t stopping over that 1m 2 1/2f trip to suggest this longer distance will be fine.

Her sire is also the 2009 Epsom Derby winner – Sea The Stars – which further suggests she’ll be okay over this 1m4f trip.

With Frankie Dettori, who has won the Epsom Oaks three times in the last five years, riding she’ll also have every assistance in the saddle as Gosden eyes his fourth success in this race.

Gosden also has a useful back-up horse in Nashwa, should Emily Upjohn not live up to her billing. This 3 year-old will have and added sub plot with Hollie Doyle riding as she looks to become the first lady rider to win an English Classic.

She’s won her last two in good fashion, with the last coming in a Listed race at Newbury over 1m2f – she’s certainly no back number.

Best Of The Rest

The Godolphin yard last won the Epsom Oaks back in 2002 (Kazzia), so will be hoping their WITH THE MOONLIGHT (e/w) @ 15/2 with BetUK can end that 19 year spell without a win. She has a squeak too – having bolted-up by just under 5 lengths last time in the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket over 1m2f.

This well-bred Frankel filly should also improve for that last run as it came off a 183-day break and having kept on strongly last time this 1m4f trip looks well within range. William Buick rides.

Latest Epsom Oaks Betting Odds With BetUK

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Emily Upjohn 6/5 Nashwa 9/2 Concert Hall 15/2 Tuesday 15/2 With The Moonlight 15/2 Tranquil Lady 11/1 Rogue Millennium 14/1 Thoughts Of June 14/1 Moon De Vega 24/1 Kawida 40/1 The Algarve 50/1

Note: Odds are subject to change

Related At The Cazoo Derby Festival: It’s also the Epsom Derby at the two-day meeting on Saturday 4th June. We’ve got the best Epsom Derby betting sites listed that you can take advantage of many Epsom free bets. Plus, our SportsLens horse racing experts are on hand with their Epsom Derby tips, while we’ll also have the latest Epsom Derby odds and Epsom Derby results throughout the two-day Festival.

Epsom Oaks Recent Winners

2021 – Snowfall (11/2)

2020 – Love (11/10 fav)

2019 – Anapurna (8/1)

2018 – Forever Together (7/1)

2017 – Enable (6/1)

2016 – Minding (10/11 fav)

2015 – Qualify (50/1)

2014 – Taghrooda (5/1)

2013 – Talent (20/1)

2012 – Was (20/1)

2011 – Dancing Rain (20/1)

2010 – Snow Fairy (9/1)

2009 – Sariska (9/4 fav)

2008 – Look Here (33/1)

2007 – Light Shift (13/2)

2006 – Alexandrova (9/4 fav)

2005 – Eswarah (11/4 jfav)

2004 – Ouija Board (7/2)

2003 – Casual Look (10/1)

2002 – Kazzia (10/3 fav)

BetUK £30 Free Bet + ‘Acca Club’– Bet £10, Get £30 in free bets with BetUK to use on today’s ITV horse racing – plus join their ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply)

BetUK Epsom Oaks Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Watch Snowfall Winning The 2021 Epsom Oaks

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Epsom Derby Meeting this Friday and Saturday (3rd and 4th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

2022 Epsom Oaks Meeting Race Times and Names

Friday 3rd June 2022

2:00 – Cazoo Woodcote British EBF Stakes (Conditions Race) (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV

2:35 – World Pool Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m½f ITV

3:10 – Dahlbury Coronation Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV

3:45 – Cazoo Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV

4:30 – Cazoo Oaks (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV

5:10 – Poundland Surrey Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f RTV

5:45 – Cazoo Derby Festival Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 7f RTV

More Epsom Horse Racing Free Bets