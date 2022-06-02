Countries
epsom oaks betting who will win the epsom oaks 2022

Epsom Oaks Betting: Who Will Win The Epsom Oaks 2022?

Updated

23 hours ago

on

emily upjohn

The Epsom Oaks takes centre stage this midweek as some of the best middle-distance 3 year-old fillies look to win the third English horse racing Classic of the season. The John Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn has been all the rage in the Epsom Oaks (Fri 3rd Jun 4:30pm) betting in the build-up to the race – but which horse will win the 2022 Epsom Oaks?

Plus, to help you enjoy the big race – we've the latest Epsom Oaks betting odds

Did You Know? – 17 of the last 20 horses from stall 1 were unplaced in the Epsom Oaks

2022 Epsom Oaks Main Runners?

Emily Upjohn – Been all the rage for the Epsom Oaks after winning all three starts, including the Musidora Stakes at York last time out. That race is a useful trial for the Epsom Oaks with 12 of the last 19 winners going onto contest this race with Sariska and last years Oaks winner – Snowfall – also winning both races.

Frankie Dettori rides too as he eyes up his seventh Epsom Oaks win (has won 2 of the last 3), while trainer John Gosden has landed the Epsom Oaks three times since 2014. She’s the one all the others have to aim at.

Nashwa – Also trained by John Gosden, this filly will be a decent second string for the yard should Emily Upjohn not live up to her billing. Last seen winning at Newbury in a Listed race over 1m2f and this well-bred Frankel filly has now won two of her three outings.

Will need more upped in grade but the longer trip will suit and with only three career runs can improve again and is certainly not without a chance. Hollie Doyle, who has ridden her in all three races, rides again as she looks to become the first lady rider to win the Epsom Oaks.

Concert Hall – Will certainly have her supporters coming from the powerful Aidan O’Brien yard, who have won the Epsom Oaks three times in the last four years and a staggering 9 times in total.

Last seen running third in the Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh, but before that was a ncie winner over 1m2f at Navan to suggest the step back up in trip here will be right up her street. She’s only rated 2lbs inferor to Emily Upjohn on the offical ratings and with eight career runs (3 wins) is one of the most experienced fillies in the race.

Tuesday – Another from the Aidan O’Brien yard. Also ran in the Irish 1000 Guineas when second and before that was a fair third in the English 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

All three runs this season have been over a mile but breeding suggests this Galileo filly will improve now stepping up in trip to 1m4f, having just been getting out paced by quicker horses over the mile.

She’s already got useful form in the book and is yet to finish out of the first three from four runs – would be no surprise to see her take a step forward here.

With The Moonlight The ‘boys in blue’ at Godolphin last won the Epsom Oaks back in 2002 with Kazzia, and prior to that won the race in 94 and 95 with Balanchine and Moonshell.

This Frankel filly will have a chance of adding to those three Oaks wins though after impressing last time at Newmarket in the Listed Class Pretty Polly Stakes.

She won that by just under 5 lengths and although this is a big step up in grade she saw out the 1m2f well and with that last race coming off a 183-day break should also be better for it.

Which Horse Will Win The 2022 Epsom Oaks?

Overall, there look to be strong challengers from the Aidan O’Brien yard with Tuesday and Concert Hall and with nine Oaks wins you certainly can’t rule any of their runners out.

Godolphin also have a decent chance with the William Buick-ridden With The Moonlight, who impressed at HQ last time, while Gosden’s second string – Nashwa – will grab all the headlines if Hollie Doyle can become the first female rider to win the race.

However, it really is hard to see beyond the main Gosden runner – EMILY UPJOHN @ 6/5 with BetUK – here and, therefore, she’s the most likely 2022 Epsom Oaks winner for us.

She’s yet to taste defeat from three race and could not have been more impressive in landing the Musidora Stakes at York last time by 5 1/2 lengths. The scary thing for her rivals is that there is also every chance that she’ll improve still – not only for having only raced three times, but also for the step up to 1m4f for the fiest time. Frankie Dettori ridng is the icing on the cake!

Back EMILY UPJOHN to win the 2022 Epsom Oaks

RELATED: Epsom Races Today – Cards, Tips & Results from Epsom Downs Races

Latest Epsom Oaks Betting Odds With BetUK

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Emily Upjohn 6/5 BetUK logo
Nashwa 9/2 BetUK logo
Concert Hall 15/2 BetUK logo
Tuesday 15/2 BetUK logo
With The Moonlight 15/2 BetUK logo
Tranquil Lady 11/1 BetUK logo
Rogue Millennium 14/1 BetUK logo
Thoughts Of June 14/1 BetUK logo
Moon De Vega 24/1 BetUK logo
Kawida 40/1 BetUK logo
The Algarve 50/1 BetUK logo

Note: Odds are subject to change

Related At The Cazoo Derby Festival: It’s also the Epsom Derby at the two-day meeting on Saturday 4th June. We’ve got the best Epsom Derby betting sites listed that you can take advantage of many Epsom free bets. Plus, our SportsLens horse racing experts are on hand with their Epsom Derby tips, while we’ll also have the latest Epsom Derby odds and Epsom Derby results throughout the two-day Festival.

Watch Snowfall Winning The 2021 Epsom Oaks

2022 Epsom Oaks Meeting Race Times and Names

Friday 3rd June 2022

  • 2:00 – Cazoo Woodcote British EBF Stakes (Conditions Race) (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 2:35 – World Pool Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m½f ITV
  • 3:10 – Dahlbury Coronation Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV
  • 3:45 – Cazoo Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV
  • 4:30 – Cazoo Oaks (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV
  • 5:10 – Poundland Surrey Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f RTV
  • 5:45 – Cazoo Derby Festival Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 7f RTV

