Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 3 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Jubilee Bank Holiday Friday, 3 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Run For Pat. He contests the extended 2m 4f maiden hurdle at Down Royal this evening (6:00). Gordon Elliott’s runner looks well worth a wager at fabulous 15/8 odds.

503 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

A five-yea-old Ocovango gelding belonging to loyal horse racing owner Pam Sloan, Run For Pat has three placed efforts from six career outings. He brings one piece of particularly strong form to the table that makes him of interest here. With his trainer loving Down Royal winners, Run For Pat rates our horse racing NAP today. This is why punters should back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Run For Pat win?

Elliott boasted a 25 per cent strike rate at this venue last season. One horse in every five sent to Down Royal from his Cullentra House stables throughout his training career has obliged. This is something that all the best betting sites in the UK and Ireland know only too well.

In Run For Pat, Elliott has the third home from a particularly strong Thurles maiden hurdle in February. The winner, Falcon Eight, previously won the Chester Cup on the Flat and placed in a Fairyhouse Grade 2 over Easter. This Thurles race result has thrown up several subsequent scorers with the second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh all obliging.

An unlucky loser at Tipperary last time out, a repeat of either of those two efforts should be enough to see Run For Pat get his head in front. He is thus our horse racing NAP this Friday. A £10 punt on Run For Pat at his current price with 888Sport returns £28.75 if he does win at the seventh attempt. New customers get £40 in bonuses when signing up.

488 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Banks specialist Tech Talk NB on steeplechase debut at Tramore

Across the border in the Republic of Ireland, Tech Talk is an intriguing debutant over regulation fences in the 2m 5f beginners’ chase at Tramore (5:36). Trained by Jim Dreaper, this seven-year-old son of Doyen shaped well on his two of his three starts this spring.

Tech Talk reversed Lingstown Point form with Loggan Lady when a fine third in the Ladies Perpetual Cup at the Punchestown Festival. The runner-up, Good Bye Sam, has back form that ties in with the Cheltenham Festival and Irish Champion hunter chase winner Billaway. Tech Talk is NB to our horse racing NAP for 3 June as a result.

Dreaper has also been a profitable stable for punters to follow at Tramore. Backing inmates of his stable blind on horse racing betting sites down the years would’ve yielded £6.67 profit to a £1 level stake. At 15/2 with 888Sport, Tech Talk looks well worth an each way play for his bow in a standard steeplechase.

645 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

These are the details of that new customer betting offer available at 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers who don’t already have an online account with this particular bookie.

Register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller, MuchBetter and Skrill because these payment options just aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP and NB bet both meet that. Once the wager settles, new customers receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager a tenner on either (or both) of our top horse racing bet today and new customers get £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these six simple steps:

New customers register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

284 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

With the Flat season now well underway, there are some big events to come over the summer including the Epsom Derby starting today on this Platinum Jubilee weekend and Royal Ascot to come after that. Here’s the latest daily horse betting tips content from SportsLens: