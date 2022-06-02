Frankie Dettori Epsom Rides Today | Back This 11/2 Friday Double

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori has booked rides at Epsom on Oaks Day on Friday (3rd June), including the hot Epsom Oaks favourite Emily Upjohn. We take a look at each Frankie Dettori ride in more detail below and also put perm them up in a BetUK betslip for you.

Plus, you can also claim a £30 free bet with BetUK (more below) to use on the Epsom races today.



Back Friday’s Frankie Dettori rides at Epsom on Oaks Day – @ 11/2 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: Epsom Races Today – Cards, Tips & Results from Epsom Downs Races

Frankie Dettori’s Epsom Rides – Friday 3rd June 2022

3:10 Epsom: PYLEDRIVER @ 2/1 with BetUK – Won the Coronation Cup 12 months ago and will be looking to become the first horse since St Nicholas Abbey to win this Group One in back-to-back years.

With Martin Dwyer on the sidelines, Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride again but is getting to know the horse after a close fourth on him last time out in Dubai in the Sheema Classic.

Is the top-rated in the field and we know the track and trip are fine. Should be spot-on for this after those runs at the end of Feb and March, with this being the clear target since.

4:30 Epsom: EMILY UPJOHN @ 6/5 with BetUK – Classy middle distance filly in the making after winning all three starts, including the Musidora Stakes at York last time out. She bolted up by 5 1/2 lengths that day and showed no signs of stopping to suggest this longer trip will be well within range.

Frankie has ridden her to her last two victories and being the Epsom Oaks favourite is going to take all the beating as trainer John Gosden eyes his fourth Oaks win, while Frankie Dettori will be hoping for his seventh success in this Epsom Classic.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Back Frankie Dettori’s rides at Epsom on Friday @ 11/2 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Latest Epsom Oaks Betting Odds With BetUK

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Emily Upjohn 5/4 Nashwa 4/1 Concert Hall 8/1 Tuesday 8/1 With The Moonlight 19/2 Tranquil Lady 11/1 Thoughts Of June 14/1 Rogue Millennium 22/1 Moon De Vega 22/1 Kawida 28/1 The Algarve 40/1

Note: Odds are subject to change

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of this Friday’s races at Goodwood – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets