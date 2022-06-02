Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, June 3rd

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

It’s Oaks day at Epsom on Bank Holiday Friday (June 3rd) and Andrew has recommended bets/trades at the Surrey venue and at Doncaster. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

EPSOM 5.45

All week I’ve been thinking that the ground will be too soft for TOP SECRET but it’s dried out to good, good to soft in places, and a colleague of mine who walked the course on Thursday afternoon – William Hill radio’s Ken Pitterson – said it was just on the soft side of good and likely to ride good on race day. Top Secret was a big eyecatcher at Newmarket last summer, going down by just a neck in second place under patient tactics when the track was massively favouring early speed. He should have won at Newbury next time where he ran second by a nose after challenging on the ‘dead’ rail but made amends with a fast-ground Ascot success a few weeks later. Good to soft going was blamed for his subsequent defeat at the same venue, though he may just have been over the top after a busy campaign. He went desperately close at Newbury on his return to action, going down by a nose in a 1m handicap, and won’t be inconvenienced by the cut back in trip. There’s a nagging doubt that all his wins have come on straight tracks but his yard does well here and I like the booking of Hollie Doyle. Buy in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market or back each-way at fixed odds.

Recommendation: Back TOP SECRET in Epsom 5.45

DONCASTER JOCKEYS

Patient tactics are often favoured at Doncaster, especially on the round course, and that’s prime JAMIE SPENCER territory. Since the beginning of 2014, he’s had 47 winners from 238 rides at this venue (19.8% strike-rate) for a profit of £53.73 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 36). He has a cracking book of rides on Friday night, with BULLACE especially interesting in the 6.41 race. He was too fresh and keen when only seventh on his comeback at Newmarket but should settle better tonight, as he’s likely to get a tow into the race from front-runner ISLA KAI. The early market suggests that his first mount – SILKS PASS in the 6.06 – is his best chance of riding a winner but I really like PRINCE OF BEL LIR in the 7.16. Joseph Parr’s four-year-old is suited to racing alone and/or against a rail and from stall 2 of 11 Spencer should be able to execute such tactics, as he did perfectly over course and distance last time out. His other rides all have decent prospects of picking up points and it will be disappointing if he doesn’t cover the spread.

Recommendation: Buy JAMIE SPENCER in Doncaster Jockeys

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet

There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

Related