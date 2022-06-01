Epsom Oaks Tips, Predictions And Best Bets For 2022 Race

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 Epsom Oaks is almost upon us, as some of the best fillies from the UK and Ireland take to Epsom Racecourse in an attempt to win the 12 furlong Cazoo Epsom Oaks. Emily Upjohn is the current favourite and is quite a heavy favourite too.

Epsom Oaks Tips

Emily Upjohn to win the Cazoo Epsom Oaks @ EVS with Bet UK

Fresh off the back of an almighty impressive win at York last month in the Musidora Stakes, Emily Upjohn comes to Epsom this weekend full of confidence and as the overriding favourite in the betting.

The 3-year-old filly won the Musidora Stakes at a canter, beating Life of Dreams by five-and-a-half lengths in the end. This was Emily Upjohn‘s third win in three starts, so she will be hopeful of keeping up her 100% record when she takes to Epsom Racecourse on Friday aiming to win the Epsom Oaks.

The slight step up in trip is an unknown for Emily Upjohn but based off her last performance at York, it is hard to see anyone else challenging her in the Cazoo Epsom Oaks.

A certain Frankie Dettori takes the reigns for this John & Thady Gosden trained filly, which can only be another positive for the highly impressive Emily Upjohn.

Thoughts of June to place in the Cazoo Epsom Oaks @ 20/1 with Bet UK

Although Emily Upjohn is our biggest fancy for the 2022 Epsom Oaks, here at SportsLens we think that Thoughts Of June has a great chance to claim some each-way money for punters at a massive price.

This 3-year-old filly comes to Epsom fresh off the back of a win last time out at Chester, where she won the Cheshire Oaks by a neck for AP O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore. This was a gutsy performance from Thoughts Of June, which can only stand her in good stead for the Epsom Oaks this Friday.

She has ran over 11.5 furlongs before, so another half a furlong step up in trip shouldn’t cause her any real issues. At a magnificent price of 20/1 with Bet UK and coming here in some fine form with two runner-ups prior to her win last time out, Thoughts Of June is certainly worth an each-way punt for the 2022 Epsom Oaks on Friday afternoon.

Emily Upjohn Heads Epsom Oaks Market After Musidora Win

12 months ago we saw the AP O’Brien-trained Snowfall win the Musidora Stakes at the York Dante Festival and a month later she ran away with the Epsom Oaks – the third English horse racing Classic of the season.

So, could history be repeating itself this year? As last month we witnessed a facile win (5 1/2 lengths) from the John Gosden-trained EMILY UPJOHN in the 2022 Musidora Stakes (Weds 11th May) and the bookmakers wasted no time in slashing her Cazoo Epsom Oaks betting odds to EVS with Bet UK.

Next best in the Epsom Oaks betting is the another runner for John & Thady Gosden – Nashwa @ 9/2 with Bet UK – who was last seen winning at Newbury in a Class 1 Listed Race in May.

Gosden Eyes Fourth Epsom Oaks Success

Trainers Aidan O’Brien and John Gosden have won the Epsom Oaks, which is due to be run on Friday 3rd June, for the last eight years between them. With O’Brien notching five wins and Gosden three.

The pair, once again, dominate the Epsom Oaks betting for 2022 and it will be odds on that one of these powerful stables is once again strutting their stuff in the Epsom racecourse winners’ enclosure this weekend.

Epsom Oaks Key Trends



20/20 – Ran within the last 5 weeks

17/20 – Horses from stall 1 that were unplaced

17/20 – Finished 1 st or 2 nd last time out

or 2 last time out 13/20 – Won over at least 1m2f previously

13/20 – Won from stall 5 or higher

12/20 – Favourites that were placed

12/20 – Won last time out

7/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

7/20 – Irish-trained winners

6/20 – Won by the favourite (1 joint)

5/20 – Returned a double-figure price

5/20 – Ran in the English 1,000 Guineas

3/20 – Trained by John Gosden

3/20 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

1/20 – Had run over 1m4f before

0/20 – Had run at the course before

7 of the last 15 favourites were unplaced

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the race 9 times

Trainer John Gosden has won 3 of the last 8 runnings.

The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 11/1

Love (2020), Kazzia (2002) and Minding (2016) were the last horses to win both the

1,000 Guineas and Epsom Oaks

The horse from stall 2 has been placed in 7 of the last 20 runnings

Watch Snowfall Winning The 2021 Epsom Oaks



Recent Epsom Oaks Winners

2021 – Snowfall (11/2)

2020 – Love (11/10 fav)

2019 – Anapurna (8/1)

2018 – Forever Together (7/1)

2017 – Enable (6/1)

2016 – Minding (10/11 fav)

2015 – Qualify (50/1)

2014 – Taghrooda (5/1)

2013 – Talent (20/1)

2012 – Was (20/1)

2011 – Dancing Rain (20/1)

2010 – Snow Fairy (9/1)

2009 – Sariska (9/4 fav)

2008 – Look Here (33/1)

2007 – Light Shift (13/2)

2006 – Alexandrova (9/4 fav)

2005 – Eswarah (11/4 jfav)

2004 – Ouija Board (7/2)

2003 – Casual Look (10/1)

2002 – Kazzia (10/3 fav)

