Pricewise Epsom Horse Racing Tips | Tom Segal Best Bets for Fri 3rd June

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Epsom Tips – Friday 3rd June 2022

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Epsom Best Bets

The Ralph Becckett yard has a 38% record at the track with their 2 year-olds and this juvenille caught the eye on debut at Nottingham with a fair second.

Won again the last day at Lingfield and with that coming off a 83 day break will be better still for it. William Buick booked to ride and has a top draw in 1.

3:45 Epsom: LOVE IS GOLDEN @ 8/1 with BetUK

Trainer Mark Johnston won this in 2020 and he’s got another decent chance here. This 4 year-old was a close third at York last month and is only a pound higher for that. Should be spot on for this and draw 6 looks ideal.

Hollie Doyle rides and can create history by becoming the first lady rider to win a UK Classic. This Gosden well-bred Frankel filly has won her last two in good fashion – including a Listed race at Newbury last time out when upped to 1m2f. Will be more to come up to 1m4f and can be girl power all the way there!

