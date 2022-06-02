Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – June 3rd

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount's is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio.

Andrew has four picks on Bank Holiday Friday, June 3rd.

CATTERICK 1.44

CALIFORNIA GEM (system – Amo Racing-owned newcomers)

Since the beginning of last year, owners Amo Racing have a 19 from 69 record with racecourse debutants (27.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £40.13 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those trained by George Boughey are five form 12 in that period (41.7%, +£7.88) and CALIFORNIA GEM could take some beating here.

EPSOM 2.35

OH THIS IS US (system – handicaps)

Richard Hannon’s likeable veteran OH THIS IS US has a fantastic record in handicap company, landing ten of his 39 starts for a profit of £23.33 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected wins only 3.61). Admittedly, pickings have been thin in recent years (one win from 20 since the beginning of 2020) but a recent run could be the key. His handicap record when returned to the track within a fortnight of his previous outing stands at eight wins from 15 starts for a profit of £35.33. He likes this track and can defy advancing years.

DONCASTER 6.06

SILKS PASS (system – Jamie Spencer, Doncaster)

Since the beginning of 2014, Jamie Spencer is 47 winners from 238 with his rides at Doncaster (19.8% strike-rate) for a profit of £53.73 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 36). SILKS PASS, an eyecatching sixth from a poor high draw over 7f at Leicester on his penultimate start, was unsuited by the cut back to 6f when third at Windsor next time and can bounce back now returned to this longer trip.

BATH 7.30

KEEPER’S CHOICE (system – Adrian Wintle, local tracks)

There are only two tracks within a 50-mile radius of Adrian Wintle’s Gloucestershire base – Bath and Chepstow – and he has a good recent record at both. Sine racing resumed after lockdown one, he’s sent out 15 winners from 63 runners at Bath (23.8%) for a profit of £44.13 to a £1 level stake at SP and six winners from 35 representatives at Chepstow (17.1%) for a profit of £24.50. KEEPER’S CHOICE did too much too soon in an apprentice handicap at Newbury last time in a race that was set up for the closers. His 50-1 sixth was worthy of a major uplift. MARK OF RESPECT, seventh in that race under another prominent ride, re-opposes and could be worth a saver or including in a reversed forecast with the selection.

