Templegate Epsom Horse Racing Tips | Oaks Best Bets for Fri 3rd June

Templegate Tips (NAP/NB) – Epsom Best Bets Friday 3rd June 2022

Templegate Epsom Horse Racing NAP

4:30 Epsom (Oaks): WITH THE MOONLIGHT (NAP) (each-way) @ 21/2 with BetUK

Looks the value call over the main players in the race. From the powerful Godolphin yard and ridden by William Buick, this 3 year-old filly was a nice winner at HQ last time when upped to 1m2f in a Listed race and looks well up to tackling this G1 now – the step up to 1m4f likely to bring out more.

Templegate Epsom Horse Racing NB

Won this race 12 months ago for the Muir team and with Frankie Dettori booked to ride will have every assistance from the saddle. Is the top-rated in the field too and also the only CD winner in the line-up, which is always a big bonus here at this tricky undulating track.

Other Templegate Epsom Horse Racing Tips (Friday 3rd June 2022)

Bet Templegate Tips

