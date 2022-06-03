Templegate Epsom Horse Racing Tips | Oaks Best Bets for Fri 3rd June

Templegate Tips (NAP/NB) – Epsom Best Bets Friday 3rd June 2022
- 2:00 Epsom: COMMANDER STRAKER @ 5/1 with BetUK
- 2:35 Epsom: REVICH @ 8/1 with BetUK
- 3:10 Epsom: PYLEDRIVER (NB) @ 15/8 with BetUK
- 3:45 Epsom: SOTO SIZZLER @ 6/1 with BetUK
- 4:30 Epsom (Oaks): WITH THE MOONLIGHT (NAP) @ 21/2 with BetUK
- 5:10 Epsom: DAWN OF LIBERATION@ 7/4 with BetUK
- 5:45: Epsom: SALEYMM @ 4/1 with BetUK
Templegate Epsom Horse Racing NAP
- 4:30 Epsom (Oaks): WITH THE MOONLIGHT (NAP) (each-way) @ 21/2 with BetUK
Looks the value call over the main players in the race. From the powerful Godolphin yard and ridden by William Buick, this 3 year-old filly was a nice winner at HQ last time when upped to 1m2f in a Listed race and looks well up to tackling this G1 now – the step up to 1m4f likely to bring out more.
Templegate Epsom Horse Racing NB
- 3:10 Epsom: PYLEDRIVER (NB) @ 7/4 with BetUK
Won this race 12 months ago for the Muir team and with Frankie Dettori booked to ride will have every assistance from the saddle. Is the top-rated in the field too and also the only CD winner in the line-up, which is always a big bonus here at this tricky undulating track.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
RELATED: Epsom Derby Best Betting Sites | Epsom Derby Tips and Best Bets
Other Templegate Epsom Horse Racing Tips (Friday 3rd June 2022)
- 2:00 Epsom: COMMANDER STRAKER @ 5/1 with BetUK
- 2:35 Epsom: REVICH @ 8/1 with BetUK
- 3:10 Epsom: PYLEDRIVER (NB) @ 15/8 with BetUK
- 3:45 Epsom: SOTO SIZZLER @ 6/1 with BetUK
- 4:30 Epsom (Oaks): WITH THE MOONLIGHT (NAP) @ 21/2 with BetUK
- 5:10 Epsom: DAWN OF LIBERATION@ 7/4 with BetUK
- 5:45: Epsom: SALEYMM @ 4/1 with BetUK
Bet Templegate Tips
Click the slip below to back the Sun’s Templegate Epsom NAP and NB bets in an e/w double @ 32/1 with BetUK
RELATED: Epsom Derby Latest Odds | Epsom Derby Results | Epsom Races Today
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets