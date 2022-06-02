ITV Racing Tips & Trends | Epsom Races Best Bets: Fri 3rd June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More ITV racing tips and trends to get stuck into this Friday (3rd June) as we’ve one of the season highlights – the Epsom Oaks fixture. Some of the best 3 year-old fillies will line-up for the Epsom Classic at 4:30pm, where the Frankie Dettori-ridden Emily Upjohn is the hot Epsom Oaks favourite.



Andy Newton is on hand with all the ITV horse races at Epsom with key trends and tips on Oaks Day, Friday 3rd June.

Epsom Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Tips (RacingTV/ITV) – Friday 3rd June 2022



2.00 – CAZOO WOODCOTE EBF STAKES (Conditions Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV

19/19 – Ran within the last 4 weeks

18/19 – Had won over either 5 or 6f before

17/19 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out

16/19 – Returned 15/2 or shorter in the betting

15/19 – Single-figured stalls that filled the first three home

15/19 – Had 2 or more previous runs

15/19 – Winners from stall 5 or lower

12/19 – Yet to win over 6f

10/19 – Won their previous race

9/19 – Winning favourites (2 joint)

3/19 – Trained by the Richard Hannon yard

2/19 – Trained by Mick Channon

10 of the last 13 winners were foaled in Feb (3) or March (7)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: With 15 of the last 19 winners of this race coming from stall 5 or lower, then Mr Postman, Kessaar Power, Blatant, Keep Bidding and Shandy Star will have this trend on their side. Of that bunch – BLATANT @ 6/1 with BetUK and KEEP BIDDING (e/w) @ 9/2 with BetUK – get the call.

Blatant, who is drawn 3, was last seen winning easily at Leicester by 3 1/4 lengths and with that being his first win (from four runs) it seems he’s finally getting the hang of things and despite this being a step up heads here in top form.

Keep Bidding, has been handed draw 4, and hails from the Ralph Beckett yard that has a 38% record with his 2 year-olds at the course. This 2 year-old filly was a fair second on debut at Nottingham at the end of May and with the expected improvement over this extra furlong looks interesting.

Of the rest, Commander Straker will be popular too after a good win at Bath, but will have to overcome stall 12. Legend Of Xanadu represents the Mick Channon yard that have on this race twice in the last 19 years, while Estate and Self Praise are others to note in the betting.

2.35 – WORLD POOL HANDICAP (CLASS 2) (4yo+ 0-105) 1m 114y

15/18 – Had raced within the last 6 weeks

16/18 – Had won over at least a mile before

13/18 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

12/18 – Had won between 2-5 times before

12/18 – Drawn in stall 9 or lower

12/18 – Placed last time out

11/18 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

11/18 – Placed favourites

11/18 – Irish bred

8/18 – Carried 9-1 or more

8/18 – Raced at the track before

5/18 – Won last time out

3/18 – Winning favourites

2/18 – Trained by Andrew Balding

9 of the last 13 winners returned 15/2 or shorter in the betting

Corazon Espinado (12/1) won the race in 2021

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Corazon Espinado won this race last year so has to be considered, but although winning from stall 10 twelve months ago it won’t be easy from draw 16 this time and hasn’t won a race since.

It’s another race those drawn lower have gone well in – 12 of the last 18 came from stalls 9 or lower. Of those with a lower draw – Fireworks, Totally Charming Excel Power, Fantastic Fox and Revich are intesting.

Excel Power will be popular after winning his last three, but is up another 6lbs here and so will need to improve further.

The two of interest then are REVICH (e/w) @ 10/1 with BetUK and FANTASTIC FOX (e/w) @ 9/1 with BetUK. The last-named blew away the cobwebs last time at Haydock in the race Excel Power won, but was only beaten 3 3/4 lengths and is is 11lbs better off this time. Draw 8 is fine and that last run also came off a 210-day break and was his first after being gelded.

Revich was third at Chester last time – beaten just 1/2 a length. This Richard Spencer runner gets in off the same rating, while he did well the last day considering he didn’t get the best of runs either. He’s also a course winner so we know the tricky Epsom track suits and top jockey – Jim Crowley – has been booked to ride.

3.10 – DAHLBURY CORONATION CUP (Group 1) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV

20/20 – Had previously won a Group 1 or 2 race

19/20 – Had won over 1m4f before

19/20 – Aged 6 or younger

18/20 – Finished in the top three last time out

17/20 – Aged either 4 or 5 years-old

14/20 – Raced within the last 5 weeks

13/20 – Favourites placed

11/20 – Ran at either Chester, York, Newmarket or the Curragh last time out

11/20 – Horses from stall 3 that were placed (5 won)

8/20 – Won by trainer Aidan O’Brien (2005, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 & 2017)

8/20 – Won their last race

8/20 – Winning favourites

7/20 – Had run at Epsom before

3/20 – Ridden by Ryan Moore (2009, 2011 & 2017)

1/20 – Winners from stall 1

Pyledriver (8/1) won the race in 2021

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: It’s hard to knock the good record of the Aidan O’Brien yard in this race – winning it 8 times since 2005. They run High Definition here, who is the second top-rated in the field, but the worry with him would be the trip.

This 4 year-old is now 7 races without a win too and has been beaten in every race at 1m2f, 1m4f and 1m6f that he’s run in.

We’ve also got last year’s winner in the race – Pyledriver – who will be popular with Frankie Dettori riding. He was last seen running 4th in the Sheema Classic at Meydan (Dubai) and being the top-rated and the only CD winner in the field will have his supporters.

Living Legend is the only recent winner in the field – winning his last three and looks a fast-improving middle-distance performer from the Mark Johnston yard. But improved again to win the Group Two Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket and deserves his chance at this top-level race.

The ones we’ll be playing here though are MANOBO @ 9/4 with BetUK and the danger HUKUM @ 24/5 with BetUK. The former comes from the Godolphin team that last won this in 2020 and won’t have any stamina issues having won over 1m6f. He’s won 4 of his 5 starts on the grass and his only defeat was a close second over 2m last time – just getting nabbed late on.

Hukum ran down the field in the Sheema Classic last time (7th) but was actually only beaten 1 3/4 lengths. He’s still won a massive 7 of his 12 runs on the grass – including 4 of his last six. Yes, he’s just fallen short in the two times he’s tried G1 class, but is still a high-class 1m4f horse that – like the other pick – has won over further.

3.45 – CAZOO Handicap (CLASS 2) (4yo+) 1m2f ITV

17/18 – Had won over at least 1m2f or further before

15/18 – Had raced within the last 5 weeks

15/18 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

14/18 – Came from stall 9 or lower

13/18 – Had won at least 3 times before

13/18 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

12/18 – Carried 9-0 or less in weight

12/18 – Rated between 86-98

12/18 – Placed favourites

11/18 – Irish bred

11/18 – Came from the top three in the betting

8/18 – Had raced at the track before

6/18 – Won last time out

6/18 – Winning favourites

Victory Chime was second in the 2021 race

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: With 14 of the last 18 winners coming from stalls 9 or lower and 15 of the last 18 winning horses aged 4 or 5, then the in-form William Knight runner – MOKTASAAB @ 10/3 with BetUK gets the verdict.

This 4 year-old has been handed draw 7 and has returned this season with top wins at Newbury and Goodwood. He’s up another 5lbs here so will need to kick-on again but this Harry Redknapp-owned runner looks a big player to hit the back of the net again.

Of the rest, CD winner Soto Sizzler, Royal Champion, Cap Francis and The City’s Phantom are others to respect, while last year’s runner-up Victory Chime is another to look out for but will need to overcome a wdie draw in 14.

Bad Company – who bolted up by 3 1/2 lengths the last day for the Jim Boyle yard, is another to note. He’s up 6lbs for that here, but that looks a fair rise, plus has also run three times here at Epsom so that track knowledge will help.

But the other pick is ROYAL CHAMPION (e/w) @ 8/1 with BetUK. This Roger Varian runner has a top draw in 1 and is one of the lesser exposed runners in the field with only four outings. He’s been gelded since his last run at Doncaster too, but that came in a Listed race and before that was deemed good enough to run in the G2 Dante Stakes in 2021. Back into a handicap here, he’s interesting with Andrea Atzeni riding.

4.30 – CAZOO Oaks (Group 1) (Fillies) (CLASS 1) (3yo) 1m4f ITV

20/20 – Ran within the last 5 weeks

17/20 – Horses from stall 1 that were unplaced

17/20 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out

13/20 – Won over at least 1m2f previously

13/20 – Won from stall 5 or higher

12/20 – Favourites that were placed

12/20 – Won last time out

7/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

7/20 – Irish-trained winners

6/20 – Won by the favourite (1 joint)

5/20 – Returned a double-figure price

5/20 – Ran in the English 1,000 Guineas

3/20 – Trained by John Gosden

3/20 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

2/20 – Trained by Ralph Beckett

1/20 – Had run over 1m4f before

0/20 – Had run at the course before

7 of the last 15 favourites were unplaced

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the race 9 times

Trainer John Gosden has won 3 of the last 8 runnings.

The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 11/1

Love (2020), Kazzia (2002) and Minding (2016) were the last horses to win both the 1,000 Guineas and Epsom Oaks

The horse from stall 2 has been placed in 7 of the last 20 runnings

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: The Epsom Oaks has been dominated by since 2014 by trainers John Gosden and Aidan O’Brien – they’ve won the last eight runnings between them – and, if the betting is anything to go by, it will be a big shock if one of the pair isn’t collecting again.

O’Brien Has Four Oaks Entries

O’Brien has four in the race – The Algarve, Thoughts Of June, Tuesday and Concert Hall – with the last two looking their better chances.

Concert Hall was last seen runinng third in the Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh and having won over 1m2f the time before looks well worth a crack over this longer trip.

Tuesday also have some solid name in the book already – also running in the Irish 1000 Guineas (2nd) and prior to that was third in the English 1000 Guineas. Being by former Derby winner Galileo, she could also improve now stepping up from a mile to 1m4f for the first time.

Gosden’s Emily Upjohn Heads The Epsom Oaks Betting

After winning all three of her starts to date, the John Gosden yard will be housing the Epsom Oaks favourite here – EMILY UPJOHN @ 5/4 with BetUK. She was a super-impressive winner of the Musidora Stakes at York last month (5 1/2 lengths) and certainly wasn’t stopping over that 1m 2 1/2f trip to suggest this longer distance will be fine.

Her sire is also the 2009 Epsom Derby winner – Sea The Stars – which further suggests she’ll be okay over this 1m4f trip.

With Frankie Dettori, who has won the Epsom Oaks three times in the last five years, riding she’ll also have every assistance in the saddle as Gosden eyes his fourth success in this race.

Gosden also has a useful back-up horse in Nashwa, who Emily Upjohn lot live up to her billing. This 3 year-old will have and added sub plot with Hollie Doyle riding as she looks to become the first lady rider to win an English Classic.

She’s won her last two in good fashion, with the last coming in a Listed race at Newbury over 1m2f – she’s certainly no back number.

Best Of The Rest

The Godolphin yard last won the Epsom Oaks back in 2002 (Kazzia), so will be hoping their WITH THE MOONLIGHT (e/w) @ 19/2 with BetUK can end that 19 year spell without a win. She has a squeak too – having bolted-up by just under 5 lengths last time in the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket over 1m2f.

