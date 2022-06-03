Horse Racing Tips Today: Friday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with seven meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea, one in Northern Ireland and one in Ireland. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.
The meetings from Epsom, Catterick, Market Rasen and Huntingdon all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining five meetings from Down Royal, Doncaster, Tramore, Goodwood and Bath get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Huntingdon, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Doncaster.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Catterick and one from Epsom, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Horse racing bets & tips today: Epsom, Catterick, Market Rasen, Huntingdon, Down Royal, Doncaster, Tramore, Goodwood and Bath
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the nine meetings today!
NAP – YUKON MISSION @ 22/5 with Bet UK – 3.29 Catterick
Our NAP of the day comes from the fourth race of the afternoon from Catterick, where we have selected Yukon Mission to triumph in this Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Handicap over 5f212y.
Coming in fresh off the back of a win here around the same track in May, Yukon Mission kept on well inside the final 200 yards when challenged. This 5-year-old mare is carrying 9st 8lbs this afternoon, which is a one pound drop from his last run. The handicappers may have missed a trick here.
Here at SportsLens we think Yukon Mission has a real chance of making it back-to-back wins for trainer John Quinn and jockey Jason Hart.
NEXT BEST – NASHWA @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 4.30 Epsom
Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the featured race of the day in the Epsom Oaks race where we have sided with Nashwa to win this Class 1, Group 1 fillies race.
Coming in fresh off the back of two successive wins, Nashwa looks like she could pose the biggest threat to the favourite, Emily Upjohn. The step up in trip is a relative unknown for this 3-year-old, but John and Thady Gosden will have her prepared and super fit ahead of this huge race.
Will have to be on her absolute best form but if she is, we think Nashwa can give Emily Upjohn a real good go and potentially win the Cazoo Epsom Oaks.
Check out all of our selections across the nine meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Epsom, Catterick, Market Rasen, Huntingdon, Down Royal, Doncaster, Tramore, Goodwood and Bath on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 63 races:
Epsom Horse Racing Tips
2.00 Commander Straker @ 4/1 with Bet UK
2.35 Excel Power @ 7/1 with Bet UK
3.10 Living Legend @ 14/1 with Bet UK
3.45 Cap Francais @ 9/1 with Bet UK
4.30 Nashwa (NB) @ 4/1 with Bet UK
5.10 Bass Player @ 16/1 with Bet UK
5.45 Top Secret @ 8/1 with Bet UK
Catterick Horse Racing Tips
1.44 New Hope Bullet @ 7/4 with Bet UK
2.19 Golden Gal @ 9/2 with Bet UK
2.54 Game Master @ 4/7 with Bet UK
3.29 Yukon Mission (NAP) @ 22/5 with Bet UK
4.04 Go Fox @ 12/5 with Bet UK
4.45 Tadita Twitch @ 2/1 with Bet UK
5.15 The Covex Kid @ 11/10 with Bet UK
5.48 Burtonwood @ 21/2 with Bet UK
Market Rasen Horse Racing Tips
1.50 Rory And Me @ 3/1 with Bet UK
2.25 Teescomponentsfly @ 8/1 with Bet UK
3.00 Lunar Sovereign @ 4/1 with Bet UK
3.35 Sidewaysinmilan @ 11/2 with Bet UK
4.10 Mackie Dee @ 4/1 with Bet UK
4.55 Rann Of Kutch @ 4/1 with Bet UK
5.30 Mactavish @ 16/1 with Bet UK
Huntingdon Horse Racing Tips
1.00 Ratoute Yutty @ 10/3 with Bet UK
1.35 Pure Bubbles @ 9/4 with Bet UK
2.10 Family Time @ 3/1 with Bet UK
2.45 Six One Nine @ 10/3 with Bet UK
3.20 Tikk Tock Boom @ 22/5 with Bet UK
3.55 Kentford Mallard @ 4/1 with Bet UK
4.40 Gloire D’athon @ 19/5 with Bet UK
Down Royal Horse Racing Tips
4.50 Sit Down Lucy @ 5/2 with Bet UK
5.25 Shanes Passion @ 16/1 with Bet UK
6.00 Run For Pat @ 15/8 with Bet UK
6.35 Alice O’Byrne @ 13/1 with Bet UK
7.10 Gladiatorial @ 12/1 with Bet UK
7.45 Jumping Susie @ 5/1 with Bet UK
8.20 Dreamz @ 10/1 with Bet UK
Doncaster Horse Racing Tips
5.04 Plumette @ 13/1 with Bet UK
5.33 First Ruler @ 5/1 with Bet UK
6.06 Meydan Rose @ 18/1 with Bet UK
6.41 Isla Kai @ 3/1 with Bet UK
7.16 Prince Of Bel Lir @ 4/1 with Bet UK
7.51 Wholeofthemoon @ 4/1 with Bet UK
8.26 Liseo @ 23/4 with Bet UK
9.00 They Don’t Know @ 5/1 with Bet UK
Tramore Horse Racing Tips
5.00 Clody Valley @ 100/30 with Bet UK
5.36 Winding River @ 6/1 with Bet UK
6.11 Eagle Terrace @ 11/2 with Bet UK
6.46 Tom McGreevy @ 4/1 with Bet UK
7.21 Shannon Glory @ 13/2 with Bet UK
7.56 Frazel Express @ 7/2 with Bet UK
8.30 Polo Lounge @ 8/15 with Bet UK
Goodwood Horse Racing Tips
5.21 Uncle Dick @ 3/1 with Bet UK
5.55 Zenga @ 13/8 with Bet UK
6.27 Andre Amar @ 7/1 with Bet UK
7.02 Heerathetrack @ 19/1 with Bet UK
7.37 Kimngrace @ 11/4 with Bet UK
8.12 Rozalia @ 3/1 with Bet UK
Bath Horse Racing Tips
5.18 Astrophysics @ 4/1 with Bet UK
5.50 Between The Sheets @ 19/5 with Bet UK
6.20 Airshow @ 11/4 with Bet UK
6.55 Stunt Game @ 7/4 with Bet UK
7.30 Zlatan @ 23/4 with Bet UK
8.05 Kratos @ 9/4 with Bet UK
8.40 Casi Crudo @ 11/4 with Bet UK
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
