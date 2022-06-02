Kevin Blake Epsom Horse Racing Tips | Epsom Oaks Tips for Fri 3rd June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Kevin Blake Epsom Tips – Friday 3rd June 2022

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Epsom Best Bets

2:35 Epsom: OH THIS IS US (e/w) @ 15/2 with BetUK

Well treated at the moment off a mark of 92 – was as high as 105 last year. Is also a CD winner here at Epsom and ran well to be 4th of 11 last time at Chester after not getting the best of runs in that race too.

4:30 Epsom (Oaks): CONCERT HALL (e/w) @ 8/1 with BetUK

Aidan O’Brien runner that jockey Seamie Heffernan rides. This combo teamed up to win the Epsom Oaks in 2012 with Was. Third in the Irish 1000 Guineas last time was a nice run but before that won over 1m2f to suggest this step back up in trip will be right up her street.

Bet Kevin Blake’s Epsom Races Friday Tips – Bet Slip

