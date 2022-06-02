Paul Kealy Epsom Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Friday 3rd June 22

Paul Kealy’s Epsom Horse Racing Tips – Friday 3rd June 2022
- 2:00 Epsom: KEEP BIDDING @ 4/1 with BetUK
- 2:35 Epsom: EXCEL POWER @ 15/2 with BetUK
- 3:45 Epsom: CARADOC (E/W) @ 8/1 with BetUK
- 4:30 Epsom (Oaks): TRANQUIL LADY (E/W) @ 11/1 with BetUK
Paul Kealy’s Epsom Races Best Bets
From the Ralph Beckett yard that has a 38% strike-rate with their 2 year-olds at the track. A good second on debut at Nottingham and can improve for that experience.
In top form – winning his last three. Up another 6lbs here but a good draw in 5 and having won by 3 lengths the last day looks the sort to have more in the locker. Hollie Doyle rides.
Consistent performer from the Ed Walker yard. Has run well at the track in the past too and Tom Marquand is back in the saddle – his form on the horse reads third/second. Of the rest, at a bigger price Arqoob has been freshened up after 3 1/2 months off and can outrun it’s odds.
Easy winner of the Blue Wind Stakes at Naas last time out. Up from G3 into the top level here but this Joseph O’Brien runner was very impressive that day and looks a worthy outsider away from the hot fav Emily Upjohn.
Note: Odds are subject to change
