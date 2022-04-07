As we move into the second day at the Grand National Festival there are some more Aintree Bankers that punters will be looking to perm up. Here at SportsLens we assess the chances of the day two Aintree Festival Bankers.

Aintree Festival Bankers – Day Two (Friday 8th April 2022)



JONBON @ Evs with 888Sport

Race: 2.20 Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 1/2f

Trainer: Nicky Henderson



Ran into a classy horse in Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle last time out. Doesn’t face that rival here today and despite looking to have some fair challengers in El Fabiolo and First Street, this Henderson runner still looks the one to beat.

The Henderson yard have also won this pot four times since 2012 so know what’s needed and regular jockey – Aidan Coleman – keeps the ride.

FAKIR D’OUDAIRIES @ 11/8 with 888Sport

Race: 3.30 Marsh Chase (Grade 1) 2m4f

Trainer: Joseph O’Brien



Took this race 12 months ago and is back for more. Missed the Cheltenham Festival in order to head here fresh to defend his title and being the top-rated in the field is the clear one to beat again.

Is also one of just two proven course and distance winners in the field and also heads here in great order after a top win in the Ascot Chase in February.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

