tom segal pricewise grand national tip aintree best bets for day three

Tom Segal Pricewise Grand National Tip | Aintree Best Bets For Day Three

Updated

5 mins ago

on

betuk

We continue the Aintree Grand National Festival this Saturday (9th April 2022) – and it’s Grand National Day! So, let’s see what leading horse racing tipster – Tom Segal, the Racing Post’s Pricewise, is tipping at Aintree on day three and in the Grand National.

Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Tom Segal (Pricewise) – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets on day three at Aintree and in the Grand National – Saturday 9th April 2022.

Tom Segal (Pricewise) Tips – Saturday 9th April 2022

Tom Segal Pricewise Aintree Horse Racing Tips

2.25 Aintree – ELLE ESTE BELLE @ 10/1 with BetUK

4.15 Aintree – TEA CLIPPER @ 6/1 with BetUK

5.15 Aintree GRAND NATIONAL – [email protected] 28/1 with BetUK

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

  • 1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f
  • 2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV
  • 2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV
  • 3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
  • 4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV
  • 4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV
  • 5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

  • 1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f
  • 2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV
  • 2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV
  • 3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
  • 4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV
  • 4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
  • 5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

  • 1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f
  • 2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
  • 3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV
  • 3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
  • 4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV
  • 5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV
  • 6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:

