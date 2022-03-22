Grand National Betting Offers Existing Customers For 2022 Race

The 2022 Grand National is the most punted on horse race in the world. So, with the Merseyside Marathon now firmly on the horizon, here at SportsLens we’ve trawled through our bookmaker sites to highlight the best Grand National existing customer offers – so you can make the most of the bookies you’ve joined.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Best Existing Customer Grand National Offers
See below the bookmakers with the best 2022 Grand National free bets offers for existing customers. You can click below to go to the bookmaker, and you can also claim their excellent sign up offers if haven’t already.
Fitzdares: Grand National ‘Rags to Riches’ Free Bet Offer
You can get your money back up to £10 if your horse finishes 2nd to a Grand National winner that SP’s at 20/1 or bigger
How to Claim the Fitzdares Cheltenham Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here to go Fitzdares
- Place a bet on the Grand National (Sat, 9th April 2022)
- If your horses finishes second to a horse with a starting price of 20/1+ Fitzdares will give you up to £10 back as a free bet
- This horse racing offer applies to ALL UK and Irish horse racing
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ❌
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Paddy Power: Grand National Extra Places & BOG
The Paddy Power existing customer Grand National offers include Best Odds Guaranteed and daily extra place races.
How to Claim the Paddy Power Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Paddy Power
- Once a customer, gain access to the Best Odds Guaranteed Offer & Daily Extra Place races
- BOG – If your Grand National horse wins at a bigger SP price than you took, Paddy Power will pay you at the larger SP. (applies to all UK & Irish horse races)
- Daily Extra Place Races – Check the Paddy Power site before the Grand National for enhanced each-way place terms.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
bet365: ITV 4/1 Grand National Offer, NRNB, BOG & 6 Places
bet365 will some cracking existing customer Grand National offers , including free bets if you back the winner at 4/1 (or bigger), Best Odds Guaranteed and now 6 places for each-way backers.
How to Claim the bet365 Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Bet365
- Place a win or e/w bet on the Grand National (on the day of the race)
- If your Grand National horse wins at SP odds of 4/1 (or bigger), just place a bet at the same stake (up to £50) on the next ITV featured race
- If that bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake up to £50)
- Plus – Get 6 places on the Grand National for e/w backers
- Bet365 are also Non Runner, No Bet on the 2022 Grand National
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Virgin Bet: Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed
How to Claim the Virgin Bet Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Virgin Bet
- Back a horse in the Grand National (after 9am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, VirginBet will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
BoyleSports: Grand National Extra Place, Money Back (free bet) If 2nd To SP Fav & BOG
BoyleSports have you covered with their existing customer Grand National offers as you can get your money back if your Grand Natioal horse finishes 2nd to the SP favourite.
How to Claim the BoyleSports Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to BoyleSports.
- Place a win bet on the Grand National (Sat, 9th April 2022)
- If your Grand National horse finishes second to the SP favourite, BoyleSports will refund your stake as a free bet (up to £20)
- Plus, extra place Grand National specials for each-way backers
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
William Hill: Daily Odds Boost, Extra Places & BOG
If you are a William Hill customer then you can get a guaranteed top price on the big four Cheltenham races, meaning you can get the best odds for your winning selections at the Festival.
How to Claim the William Hill Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to William Hill
- William Hill offer 1 daily BET BOOST on ANY horse racing market
- Use this BET BOOST (up to £20) on the day of the Grand National to increase the odds of your fancy
- Plus, extra place Grand National specials for each-way backers
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
888Sport: £5 Free Bet on 4/1+ Winners, Each-way+ Odds & BOG
How to Claim the 888sport Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport
- Back the Grand National winner at 4/1+ (on the day of the race) and 888Sport will give you a £5 free bet (offer available every day and on ALL sports)
- Look for 888Sport’s each-way+ races to get enchanced place terms and/or extra places for each-way
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Betfair: Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed
How to Claim the Betfair Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Betfair
- Back a horse in the Grand National (after 8am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, Betfair will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Money Back As Cash Up To £20 If Your First Bet Loses
Kwiff: Get money back as a FREE BET up to £10 if your horse is second to the SP favourite in the Grand National
How to Claim the Kwiff Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Kwiff
- Bet £1 or more on the Aintree Grand National
- If your Grand National horse is beaten by the SP favourite, get the stake back as a free bet up to £10 max
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ❌
Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet
LiveScore Bet: Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed
How to Claim the LiveScore Bet Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to LiveScore Bet
- Back a horse in the Grand National (after 10am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, Betfair will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Betfred: Free Bet On 2nd’s, Grand National 6 Places & NRNB, plus BOG
How to Claim the Betfred Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Betfred
- Place a bet on selected races (Grand National likely to be included), then if your horse finishes 2nd, Betfred will give you a free bet (up to £10)
- Look out for Betfred’s Extra & Super Extra Place races
- Betfred are offering 6 places on the 2022 Grand National
- Betfred are also Non Runner, No Bet on the 2022 Grand National
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
QuinnBet: Grand National money back as a FREE BET if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav & BOG
How to Claim the QuinnBet Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to QuinnBet
- Bet on the Grand National and if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav in the race, QuinnBet will give you a free bet (up to £10) – applies to all UK/Ire horse races, every day!
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
BetVictor: Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed
How to Claim the BetVictor Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to BetVictor
- Back a horse in the Grand National (after 9am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, BetVictor will pay you at the larger SP price,
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
BetVictor horse racing
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
The Pools: Grand National Extra Place Specials & BOG
How to Claim the The Pools Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to The Pools
- Back a horse in the Grand National (after 11am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, The Pools will pay you at the larger SP price.
- Look out for The Pools’ daily extra place special races (likely to feature the Grand National)
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Goodwin Racing: Daily Horse Racing Refund Specials & BOG
How to Claim the Goodwin Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to Goodwin Racing
- Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Loses By A Nose
- Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Is Beaten Under 1/2 a Length In A Chase
- Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Falls At The Last When Leading
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
