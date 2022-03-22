Grand National Betting Offers Existing Customers For 2022 Race

The 2022 Grand National is the most punted on horse race in the world. So, with the Merseyside Marathon now firmly on the horizon, here at SportsLens we’ve trawled through our bookmaker sites to highlight the best Grand National existing customer offers – so you can make the most of the bookies you’ve joined.



Best Existing Customer Grand National Offers

See below the bookmakers with the best 2022 Grand National free bets offers for existing customers. You can click below to go to the bookmaker, and you can also claim their excellent sign up offers if haven’t already.

Fitzdares: Grand National ‘Rags to Riches’ Free Bet Offer



You can get your money back up to £10 if your horse finishes 2nd to a Grand National winner that SP’s at 20/1 or bigger

How to Claim the Fitzdares Cheltenham Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Place a bet on the Grand National (Sat, 9th April 2022)

If your horses finishes second to a horse with a starting price of 20/1+ Fitzdares will give you up to £10 back as a free bet

This horse racing offer applies to ALL UK and Irish horse racing

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ❌

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ❌

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Paddy Power: Grand National Extra Places & BOG



The Paddy Power existing customer Grand National offers include Best Odds Guaranteed and daily extra place races.

How to Claim the Paddy Power Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Once a customer, gain access to the Best Odds Guaranteed Offer & Daily Extra Place races

BOG – If your Grand National horse wins at a bigger SP price than you took, Paddy Power will pay you at the larger SP. (applies to all UK & Irish horse races)

Daily Extra Place Races – Check the Paddy Power site before the Grand National for enhanced each-way place terms.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

bet365: ITV 4/1 Grand National Offer, NRNB, BOG & 6 Places



bet365 will some cracking existing customer Grand National offers , including free bets if you back the winner at 4/1 (or bigger), Best Odds Guaranteed and now 6 places for each-way backers.

How to Claim the bet365 Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Place a win or e/w bet on the Grand National (on the day of the race)

If your Grand National horse wins at SP odds of 4/1 (or bigger), just place a bet at the same stake (up to £50) on the next ITV featured race

If that bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake up to £50)

Plus – Get 6 places on the Grand National for e/w backers

Bet365 are also Non Runner, No Bet on the 2022 Grand National

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Virgin Bet: Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Back a horse in the Grand National (after 9am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, VirginBet will pay you at the larger SP price.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

BoyleSports: Grand National Extra Place, Money Back (free bet) If 2nd To SP Fav & BOG



BoyleSports have you covered with their existing customer Grand National offers as you can get your money back if your Grand Natioal horse finishes 2nd to the SP favourite.

How to Claim the BoyleSports Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Place a win bet on the Grand National (Sat, 9th April 2022)

If your Grand National horse finishes second to the SP favourite, BoyleSports will refund your stake as a free bet (up to £20)

Plus, extra place Grand National specials for each-way backers

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

William Hill: Daily Odds Boost, Extra Places & BOG



If you are a William Hill customer then you can get a guaranteed top price on the big four Cheltenham races, meaning you can get the best odds for your winning selections at the Festival.

How to Claim the William Hill Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

William Hill offer 1 daily BET BOOST on ANY horse racing market

Use this BET BOOST (up to £20) on the day of the Grand National to increase the odds of your fancy

Plus, extra place Grand National specials for each-way backers

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets

888Sport: £5 Free Bet on 4/1+ Winners, Each-way+ Odds & BOG



How to Claim the 888sport Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)



Back the Grand National winner at 4/1+ (on the day of the race) and 888Sport will give you a £5 free bet (offer available every day and on ALL sports)

Look for 888Sport’s each-way+ races to get enchanced place terms and/or extra places for each-way

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

319 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Betfair: Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed



How to Claim the Betfair Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Back a horse in the Grand National (after 8am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, Betfair will pay you at the larger SP price.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Money Back As Cash Up To £20 If Your First Bet Loses

PayPal

Skrill

Neteller

PaysafeCard

Apple Pay Regulated By UKGC Offer Terms Max £20 refund on first bet. Bet must be placed in first 7 days of account opening. Payment restrictions apply for the promotion. T&Cs Betfair Gallery Gallery (4)





Website: Betfair Owner: PPB Counterparty Services Limited Founded: 2000 Headquarters: London, UK

Kwiff: Get money back as a FREE BET up to £10 if your horse is second to the SP favourite in the Grand National



How to Claim the Kwiff Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Bet £1 or more on the Aintree Grand National

If your Grand National horse is beaten by the SP favourite, get the stake back as a free bet up to £10 max

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ❌

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ❌

Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet

LiveScore Bet: Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed



How to Claim the LiveScore Bet Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)



Back a horse in the Grand National (after 10am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, Betfair will pay you at the larger SP price.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Betfred: Free Bet On 2nd’s, Grand National 6 Places & NRNB, plus BOG



How to Claim the Betfred Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Place a bet on selected races (Grand National likely to be included), then if your horse finishes 2nd, Betfred will give you a free bet (up to £10)

Look out for Betfred’s Extra & Super Extra Place races

Betfred are offering 6 places on the 2022 Grand National

Betfred are also Non Runner, No Bet on the 2022 Grand National

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

134 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

QuinnBet: Grand National money back as a FREE BET if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav & BOG



How to Claim the QuinnBet Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Bet on the Grand National and if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav in the race, QuinnBet will give you a free bet (up to £10) – applies to all UK/Ire horse races, every day!

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

BetVictor: Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed



How to Claim the BetVictor Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Back a horse in the Grand National (after 9am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, BetVictor will pay you at the larger SP price,

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

BetVictor horse racing Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

The Pools: Grand National Extra Place Specials & BOG



How to Claim the The Pools Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Back a horse in the Grand National (after 11am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, The Pools will pay you at the larger SP price.

Look out for The Pools’ daily extra place special races (likely to feature the Grand National)

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Goodwin Racing: Daily Horse Racing Refund Specials & BOG



How to Claim the Goodwin Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)



Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Loses By A Nose

Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Is Beaten Under 1/2 a Length In A Chase

Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Falls At The Last When Leading

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

