Home News grand national betting offers existing customers 2022

Grand National Betting Offers Existing Customers For 2022 Race

Updated

48 mins ago

on

bookie

The 2022 Grand National is the most punted on horse race in the world. So, with the Merseyside Marathon now firmly on the horizon, here at SportsLens we’ve trawled through our bookmaker sites to highlight the best Grand National existing customer offers – so you can make the most of the bookies you’ve joined.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Best Existing Customer Grand National Offers

See below the bookmakers with the best 2022 Grand National free bets offers for existing customers. You can click below to go to the bookmaker, and you can also claim their excellent sign up offers if haven’t already.

Fitzdares: Grand National ‘Rags to Riches’ Free Bet Offer

You can get your money back up to £10 if your horse finishes 2nd to a Grand National winner that SP’s at 20/1 or bigger

How to Claim the Fitzdares Cheltenham Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here to go Fitzdares
  • Place a bet on the Grand National (Sat, 9th April 2022)
  • If your horses finishes second to a horse with a starting price of 20/1+ Fitzdares will give you up to £10 back as a free bet
  • This horse racing offer applies to ALL UK and Irish horse racing
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Paddy Power: Grand National Extra Places & BOG

The Paddy Power existing customer Grand National offers include Best Odds Guaranteed and daily extra place races.

How to Claim the Paddy Power Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Paddy Power
  • Once a customer, gain access to the Best Odds Guaranteed Offer & Daily Extra Place races
  • BOG – If your Grand National horse wins at a bigger SP price than you took, Paddy Power will pay you at the larger SP. (applies to all UK & Irish horse races)
  • Daily Extra Place Races – Check the Paddy Power site before the Grand National for enhanced each-way place terms.
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

bet365: ITV 4/1 Grand National Offer, NRNB, BOG & 6 Places

bet365 will some cracking existing customer Grand National offers , including free bets if you back the winner at 4/1 (or bigger), Best Odds Guaranteed and now 6 places for each-way backers.

How to Claim the bet365 Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Bet365
  • Place a win or e/w bet on the Grand National (on the day of the race)
  • If your Grand National horse wins at SP odds of 4/1 (or bigger), just place a bet at the same stake (up to £50) on the next ITV featured race
  • If that bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake up to £50)
  • Plus – Get 6 places on the Grand National for e/w backers
  • Bet365 are also Non Runner, No Bet on the 2022 Grand National
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Bet365
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Virgin Bet: Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Virgin Bet
  • Back a horse in the Grand National (after 9am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, VirginBet will pay you at the larger SP price.
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Visit Virgin Bet
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

BoyleSports: Grand National Extra Place, Money Back (free bet) If 2nd To SP Fav & BOG

BoyleSports have you covered with their existing customer Grand National offers as you can get your money back if your Grand Natioal horse finishes 2nd to the SP favourite.

How to Claim the BoyleSports Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to BoyleSports.
  • Place a win bet on the Grand National (Sat, 9th April 2022)
  • If your Grand National horse finishes second to the SP favourite, BoyleSports will refund your stake as a free bet (up to £20)
  • Plus, extra place Grand National specials for each-way backers
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply

William Hill: Daily Odds Boost, Extra Places & BOG

If you are a William Hill customer then you can get a guaranteed top price on the big four Cheltenham races, meaning you can get the best odds for your winning selections at the Festival.

How to Claim the William Hill Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to William Hill
  • William Hill offer 1 daily BET BOOST on ANY horse racing market
  • Use this BET BOOST (up to £20) on the day of the Grand National to increase the odds of your fancy
  • Plus, extra place Grand National specials for each-way backers
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

888Sport: £5 Free Bet on 4/1+ Winners, Each-way+ Odds & BOG

How to Claim the 888sport Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to 888Sport
  • Back the Grand National winner at 4/1+ (on the day of the race) and 888Sport will give you a £5 free bet (offer available every day and on ALL sports)
  • Look for 888Sport’s each-way+ races to get enchanced place terms and/or extra places for each-way
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
319 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Betfair: Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed

How to Claim the Betfair Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Betfair
  • Back a horse in the Grand National (after 8am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, Betfair will pay you at the larger SP price.
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Money Back As Cash Up To £20 If Your First Bet Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
Max £20 refund on first bet. Bet must be placed in first 7 days of account opening. Payment restrictions apply for the promotion. T&Cs

Kwiff: Get money back as a FREE BET up to £10 if your horse is second to the SP favourite in the Grand National

How to Claim the Kwiff Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Kwiff
  • Bet £1 or more on the Aintree Grand National
  • If your Grand National horse is beaten by the SP favourite, get the stake back as a free bet up to £10 max
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker

Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £/€10. Qualifying real money bet of £/€10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer credited within 48 hours. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly

LiveScore Bet: Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed

How to Claim the LiveScore Bet Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to LiveScore Bet
  • Back a horse in the Grand National (after 10am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, Betfair will pay you at the larger SP price.
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Betfred: Free Bet On 2nd’s, Grand National 6 Places & NRNB, plus BOG

How to Claim the Betfred Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Betfred
  • Place a bet on selected races (Grand National likely to be included), then if your horse finishes 2nd, Betfred will give you a free bet (up to £10)
  • Look out for Betfred’s Extra & Super Extra Place races
  • Betfred are offering 6 places on the 2022 Grand National
  • Betfred are also Non Runner, No Bet on the 2022 Grand National
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
134 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Visit Betfred
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

QuinnBet: Grand National money back as a FREE BET if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav & BOG

How to Claim the QuinnBet Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to QuinnBet
  • Bet on the Grand National and if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav in the race, QuinnBet will give you a free bet (up to £10) – applies to all UK/Ire horse races, every day!
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

BetVictor: Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed

How to Claim the BetVictor Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to BetVictor
  • Back a horse in the Grand National (after 9am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, BetVictor will pay you at the larger SP price,
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

BetVictor horse racing

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

The Pools: Grand National Extra Place Specials & BOG

How to Claim the The Pools Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to The Pools
  • Back a horse in the Grand National (after 11am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, The Pools will pay you at the larger SP price.
  • Look out for The Pools’ daily extra place special races (likely to feature the Grand National)
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and we will give you £15 in free bets plus an extra £5 Free Bet the following day. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 4 x £5 bets to use on 1x Football, 1x Horse Racing, 1x Virtuals & 1x any sport. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. 3 x £5 Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement, fourth free bet credited by midday the day after your first bet settles. 7-day free bet expiry. Available once per customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Goodwin Racing: Daily Horse Racing Refund Specials & BOG

How to Claim the Goodwin Grand National Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Goodwin Racing
  • Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Loses By A Nose
  • Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Is Beaten Under 1/2 a Length In A Chase
  • Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Falls At The Last When Leading
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

