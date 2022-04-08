Kevin Blake Grand National Tips | Aintree Best Bets For Day Three

The Grand National Festival Day 3 gets underway from Aintree on Saturday (9th April) afternoon. We see some top-notch races, including the Grade One Maghull Novices’ Chase and of course the Grand National Handicap Chase. If you want to follow Kevin Blake’s selections for the final day of racing action, well here you are.

Here is what ITV Racing and Betfair ambassador – Kevin Blake – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets on Day 3 at Aintree.

Fresh off the back of tipping the Scottish Grand National winner, Blake has given his selections for the famous Grand National steeplechase at Aintree today for punters to get stuck into.



Kevin Blake Tips – Saturday 9th April 2022



Kevin Blake’s Grand National Festival Aintree Day 3 Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3) – ENJOY D’ALLEN @ 14/1 with 888Sport

Kevin Blake’s first tip of Day 3 at Aintree comes in the form of Enjoy D’Allen in the showpiece race.

He has been laid out for this race all season, after running a fine race and finishing third in the Irish Grand National to end the 2020/21 season. Since then, everything has been geared towards Aintree. This season, he has only had three rides, two over hurdles either side of an impressive run at Leopardstown in the Paddy Power Chase at Christmas.

The marathon stamina needed for tis race should play into Enjoy D’Allen‘s hands as well as a jumping style that should be well suited to the Grand National fences.

5.15 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3) – LONGHOUSE POET @ 14/1 with 888Sport

Blake’s other fancy in the 5.15 Grand National is a fellow Irish bred horse, Longhouse Poet for Martin Brassil.

He was a classy novice hurdler and hit the frame in Grade 1 company in style on a couple of occasions. Last season he produced some great runs over fences, most notably beating Run Wild Fred in a maiden chase at Punchestown in Ireland.

He cemented himself as a progressive chaser when he exceeded expectations at Gowran Park in January, despite going too early as well as running quite wide.

Longhouse Poet has plenty of stamina and also travels well, so if he has enough in the tank for this marathon distance, he could be a major player.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Kevin Blake Aintree Day 3 Betslip

Back Kevin Blake’s Aintree Grand National Tips with an 888Sport £20 FREE BET: Join 888Sport today – Bet £5 and Get a £20 Free Bet – you can then back Kevin Blake’s Aintree horse racing tips on each day of the Grand National Festival with your free bet!

551 Codes claimed Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £10 • Offer is valid until 09/04/2022 23:59 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £5 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet placement and expire after 5 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Aintree Day 3 Best Bets From Leading Tipsters

Kevin Blake Aintree Day 3 Horse Racing Tips

Tom Segal (Pricewise) Aintree Day 3 Horse Racing Tips

Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Aintree Day 3 Horse Racing Tips

Templegate (The Sun) Aintree Day 3 Horse Racing Tips

Newsboy (The Mirror) Aintree Day 3 Horse Racing Tips

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Aintree Day 3 Horse Racing Tips

Ruby Walsh Aintree Day 3 Horse Racing Tips

Matt Chapman Aintree Day 3 Horse Racing Tips

Hugh Taylor Aintree Day 3 Horse Racing Tips

Racing Blogger (Stephen Power) Aintree Day 3 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Aintree Day 3 Horse Racing Tips

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back at recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either eight or nine years old.

We have a bundle of 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a bit of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f (Live on ITV)

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f (Live on ITV)

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f (Live on ITV)

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f (Live on ITV)

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m (Live on ITV)

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Alder Hey & Aintree Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f (Live on ITV)

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f (Live on ITV)

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f (Live on ITV)

4.05pm The Randox Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f (Live on ITV)

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f (Live on ITV)

5.15pm The Park Palace Ponies Handicap Hurdle (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f (Live on ITV)

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m (Live on ITV)

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f (Live on ITV)

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f (Live on ITV)

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f (Live on ITV)

6.20pm The Weatherbys hhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: