It’s Grand National Day today (9th April) as we gear-up for another fantastic spectacle over the Aintree fences. But the question everyone will be asking is – Which horse is going to win the 2022 Grand National? With 40 runners and 30 tricky fences to tackle then, as always, lady luck will play a big part – you can see our TOP FIVE Grand National horses below and read on why we’ve picked them.



Who Will Win The Grand National?



Grand National Tips and Best Bets For 2022 Aintree Race

A Lot Of Old Faces Returning

With many Grand National horses from 2021 coming back this year then the ‘once-a-year’ punters are likely to remember some of the names and latch onto them in the betting.

Most notably, the 2021 Grand National winner – Minella Times. 12 months ago we saw the headline breaking female jockey, Rachael Blackmore, riding him to win and in doing so became the first winning lady rider of the National – she’s back for more on this Henry De Bromhead runner.

However, a word of caution for Minella Times fans – he is rated 15lbs higher this year and whereas 12 months ago only had 10-3lbs to lump round, he’s got a much-bigger 11st 10lbs on this occasion! On a plus, we know he acts over the fences and the track and he’s still a young horse at 9. However, it would be a big effort if he’s going to follow in the hoof-prints of Tiger Roll and Red Rum as ‘back-to-back’ winners of the Grand National off this bigger weight.

Any Second Now was third in 2021 and is back too, this time on a 7lb higher mark, while Burrows Saint (4) is also returning, but the good news for him is that he gets in off the same rating. He’s got a chance for Willie Mullins, who won this race in 2005 with Hedgehunter, and Paul Townend, but it’s worth noting this horse does have 6lbs more in racing weight.

Blaklion was 6th 12 months ago and is off the same rating of 145 – but he’s 13 years-old now and the last horse of that age to win the National was in 1923.

Discorama is another trying again – he was 7th last year and retunrs on a pound lower rating, so could improve on that finishing position.

7 Year-olds Have A Shocking Grand National Record

Coko Beach and Noble Yeats are both 7 year-olds and the last horse aged 7 to win the National was in 1940 – so let’s put a line through these two!

Weight Watchers

Since 1978, 128 horses have attempted to win the Grand National with more than 11st 5lbs and only 2 have done it – so, based on this, we are happy to rule out the top seven horses on the card, and some big names too. Minella Times, Delta Work, Any Second Now, Run Wild Fred, Lostintranslation and Brahma Bull – are the ones that all have 11st 6lbs or more to burden.

These are the class horses in the race, but as a result they get punished with having to carry a lot of weight. Of that bunch, Delta Work impressed many in his Cross Country win at the Cheltenham Festival last month when in the process breaking the hearts of Tiger Roll fans. He looks a horse that will enjoy these fences based on that last run, but you can’t get away from the fact he’s got 11st 9lbs in weight to try and carry around.

Last Year’s Grand National Favourite Is Back Too

Cloth Cap could be the forgotten horse in the 2022 Grand National – some might remember, he was actually sent off as the 11/2 Grand Natioanl favourite only 12 months ago. He was, however, eventually pulled up before 3 out, when beaten at the time, which the bookies loved.

Connections said after the race he made a breathing noise during the race and have since had his wind operated on. He’s back on a pound lower rating, but the concern is that he’s had four runs since that wind op and is yet to finish placed. The plus is that his connections (Jonjo O’Neill) have said he’s in better form at home.

Elliott Stable Form A Slight Worry.

Escaria Ten gets a lot of positive ticks based on the trends and is sure to be a popular pick for punter after finishing a close second in the Bobbyjo Chase last time at Fairyhouse. He went down by only a nose that day to another Grand National runner Any Second Now. Escaria Ten has also run well over 3m6f before so you’d feel the trip is fine.

That said, the Grand National is another 4 furlongs and in recent races has looking as if the petrol tank has emptied so the question still remains around the trip. Add in that the form of the Gordon Elliot stable is poor at the moment (at the time of writing, they’ve had just 3 winners from their last 43), then he’s overlooked too.

Elliott also has Delta Work, Run Wild Fred, Death Duty, Mount Ida, Coko Beach & Samcro,

A Recent Run Is a Positive

With 15 of the last 18 Grand National winners having raced within the last 50 days, this is a negative for several too – Minella Times, De Rasher Counter, Discorama, Enjoy D’allen, Freewheelin Dylan, Mighty Thunder, Snow Leopardess & Deise Aba.

Could It Be A ‘Grey Day’ For The Bookies?

However, of that lot, the grey mare – SNOW LEOPARDESS – will be looking to become the first ever grey mare to win the race. We’ve seen 13 past mares win the Grand National and three different greys, but none that were grey mares!

She only falls down on that ‘recent run’ trend by 5 days, but ticks a lot of the other main stats, like age (10), weight (10-9), recent form (1st), high in the betting and having proven track form.

She’s done nothing this season – winning her last three, including the Becher Chase over these fences back in December so that experience of these obstacles is a big bonus. With just 10st 9lbs to carry she’s got a lovely racing weight too and being that she likes to race near the pace (up front), she can hopefully stay out of trouble too.

Amberleigh House (2004) and Silver Birch (2007) were the last two horses to win the National after landing the Becher Chase that same season. Okay, this longer distance is an unknown, but that can be said about most of the runners! So, taking the stat that’s seen her run 55 days ago (just 5 days over), it’s hard to knock her chance – so she’s the first one for the shortlist.

McManus Eyes National Win Number Three

Another horse that only just falls down on the ‘days last ran’ stat is ENJOY D’ALLEN, who was last seen at the start of Feb at Leopardstown (63 days ago). This 8 year-old was running over hurdles that day and a lot of Grand National winners recently have preferred to stay over the smaller obstacles to protect their chase ratings. This could be another shrewd move by his trainer Ciaran Murphy.

He was also a staying on third in the Irish Grand National last year – so, with that in mind, the distance here looks within range and regular pilot, Connor Orr, comes over to ride this JP McManus-owned horse, who will be looking to give his owner a third win in the Grand National. With 10st 11lbs to carry this 8 year-old looks to have the perfect National profile.

Best Of The Rest

Of the others, three to have onside are FIDDLERONTHEROOF, ÉCLAIR SURF and FORTESCUE.

Fiddlerontheroof is running in the National for the first time but looks the sort to enjoy these fences. He’s yet to finish out of the first three (2 wins) from 10 runs over fences and ran a top race last time at Ascot (2nd), giving Fortescue 17lbs and only losing 1 ½ lengths – there is now a lesser 12lbs between the two this time around.

Éclair Surf just got into the race as number 39 – but he looks to have a leading chance too after running last week’s easy Scottish National winner – Win My Wings – to 1 ¾ lengths at Newcastle in the Eider Chase over 4m1f. The form of that run has, therefore, been given a big boost and staying this trip will be easy peasy for this Emma Lavelle runner. He gets in with just 10st 6lbs to carry and even though this is his first try over the fences is a sound jumper. We’ve had three winning female trainers since 2009 – so could this be another?

Finally, the already mentioned Fortescue is worth an interest as well – especially with his light weight (10st 6lbs). He escapes a rise for his recent win at Ascot and gets in here off a mark of 143 again. The longer distance is a slight unknown, but he is still only 8 years-old and has now won 6 of his 14 starts over fences and been in the frame 11 times from those runs.

SPORTSLENS GRAND NATIONAL 1-2-3-4-5

SNOW LEOPARDESS @ 11/1 with 888Sport

ENJOY D’ALLEN @ 14/1 with 888Sport

ÉCLAIR SURF @ 12/1 with 888Sport

FIDDLERONTHEROOF @ 16/1 with 888Sport

FORTESCUE @ 22/1 with 888Sport

Note: Odds are subject to change

Grand National Betting Guide – How To Bet On The Grand National For Beginners

Oh, if you are new to betting on the Grand National or find the race a bit daunting, then don’t worry as we’ve got am easy guide for beginners on how to bet on the Grand National.

2022 Grand National Runners and Riders

The Grand National field is always capped at 40 runners – this is for saftey reasons. We’ve listed all the potential 2022 Grand National runners here – with runner profiles, trainers, age, weight, recent form and ratings.

2022 Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of past history, the Grand National is a horse race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times – Randox Grand National Day Race Schedule, Race Names and Race Times (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

