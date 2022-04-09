Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News which horse is going to win the 2022 grand national

Which Horse Is Going To Win The 2022 Grand National?

Updated

12 seconds ago

on

SNOW LEOPARDESS

It’s Grand National Day today (9th April) as we gear-up for another fantastic spectacle over the Aintree fences. But the question everyone will be asking is – Which horse is going to win the 2022 Grand National? With 40 runners and 30 tricky fences to tackle then, as always, lady luck will play a big part – you can see our TOP FIVE Grand National horses below and read on why we’ve picked them.

Who Will Win The Grand National?

SNOW LEOPARDESS @ 11/1 with 888Sport
ENJOY D’ALLEN @ 14/1 with 888Sport
ÉCLAIR SURF @ 12/1 with 888Sport
FIDDLERONTHEROOF @ 16/1 with 888Sport
FORTESCUE @ 22/1 with 888Sport

Top 10 Grand National Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer

Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets

Offer includes a free £1 Race Index spread bet to try out our exciting 50-25-10 race markets. Bet with live streaming on all racing and greyhounds!
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer

£25 Matched First Bet

Place your first bet on racing pools and, win or lose, we’ll match your stake up to £25 in Tote Credit. Max Tote Credit is £25. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Ten to Follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. New UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.
Claim Offer

Grand National Tips and Best Bets For 2022 Aintree Race

A Lot Of Old Faces Returning

With many Grand National horses from 2021 coming back this year then the ‘once-a-year’ punters are likely to remember some of the names and latch onto them in the betting.

Most notably, the 2021 Grand National winner – Minella Times. 12 months ago we saw the headline breaking female jockey, Rachael Blackmore, riding him to win and in doing so became the first winning lady rider of the National – she’s back for more on this Henry De Bromhead runner.

However, a word of caution for Minella Times fans – he is rated 15lbs higher this year and whereas 12 months ago only had 10-3lbs to lump round, he’s got a much-bigger 11st 10lbs on this occasion! On a plus, we know he acts over the fences and the track and he’s still a young horse at 9. However, it would be a big effort if he’s going to follow in the hoof-prints of Tiger Roll and Red Rum as ‘back-to-back’ winners of the Grand National off this bigger weight.

Any Second Now was third in 2021 and is back too, this time on a 7lb higher mark, while Burrows Saint (4) is also returning, but the good news for him is that he gets in off the same rating. He’s got a chance for Willie Mullins, who won this race in 2005 with Hedgehunter, and Paul Townend, but it’s worth noting this horse does have 6lbs more in racing weight.

Blaklion was 6th 12 months ago and is off the same rating of 145 – but he’s 13 years-old now and the last horse of that age to win the National was in 1923.

Discorama is another trying again – he was 7th last year and retunrs on a pound lower rating, so could improve on that finishing position.

7 Year-olds Have A Shocking Grand National Record

Coko Beach and Noble Yeats are both 7 year-olds and the last horse aged 7 to win the National was in 1940 – so let’s put a line through these two!

Weight Watchers

Since 1978, 128 horses have attempted to win the Grand National with more than 11st 5lbs and only 2 have done it – so, based on this, we are happy to rule out the top seven horses on the card, and some big names too. Minella Times, Delta Work, Any Second Now, Run Wild Fred, Lostintranslation and Brahma Bull – are the ones that all have 11st 6lbs or more to burden.

These are the class horses in the race, but as a result they get punished with having to carry a lot of weight. Of that bunch, Delta Work impressed many in his Cross Country win at the Cheltenham Festival last month when in the process breaking the hearts of Tiger Roll fans. He looks a horse that will enjoy these fences based on that last run, but you can’t get away from the fact he’s got 11st 9lbs in weight to try and carry around.

Last Year’s Grand National Favourite Is Back Too

Cloth Cap could be the forgotten horse in the 2022 Grand National – some might remember, he was actually sent off as the 11/2 Grand Natioanl favourite only 12 months ago. He was, however, eventually pulled up before 3 out, when beaten at the time, which the bookies loved.

Connections said after the race he made a breathing noise during the race and have since had his wind operated on. He’s back on a pound lower rating, but the concern is that he’s had four runs since that wind op and is yet to finish placed. The plus is that his connections (Jonjo O’Neill) have said he’s in better form at home.

Elliott Stable Form A Slight Worry.

Escaria Ten gets a lot of positive ticks based on the trends and is sure to be a popular pick for punter after finishing a close second in the Bobbyjo Chase last time at Fairyhouse. He went down by only a nose that day to another Grand National runner Any Second Now. Escaria Ten has also run well over 3m6f before so you’d feel the trip is fine.

That said, the Grand National is another 4 furlongs and in recent races has looking as if the petrol tank has emptied so the question still remains around the trip. Add in that the form of the Gordon Elliot stable is poor at the moment (at the time of writing, they’ve had just 3 winners from their last 43), then he’s overlooked too.

Elliott also has Delta Work, Run Wild Fred, Death Duty, Mount Ida, Coko Beach & Samcro,

A Recent Run Is a Positive

With 15 of the last 18 Grand National winners having raced within the last 50 days, this is a negative for several too – Minella Times, De Rasher Counter, Discorama, Enjoy D’allen, Freewheelin Dylan, Mighty Thunder, Snow Leopardess & Deise Aba.

Could It Be A ‘Grey Day’ For The Bookies?

However, of that lot, the grey mare – SNOW LEOPARDESS – will be looking to become the first ever grey mare to win the race. We’ve seen 13 past mares win the Grand National and three different greys, but none that were grey mares!

She only falls down on that ‘recent run’ trend by 5 days, but ticks a lot of the other main stats, like age (10), weight (10-9), recent form (1st), high in the betting and having proven track form.

She’s done nothing this season – winning her last three, including the Becher Chase over these fences back in December so that experience of these obstacles is a big bonus. With just 10st 9lbs to carry she’s got a lovely racing weight too and being that she likes to race near the pace (up front), she can hopefully stay out of trouble too.

Amberleigh House (2004) and Silver Birch (2007) were the last two horses to win the National after landing the Becher Chase that same season. Okay, this longer distance is an unknown, but that can be said about most of the runners! So, taking the stat that’s seen her run 55 days ago (just 5 days over), it’s hard to knock her chance – so she’s the first one for the shortlist.

McManus Eyes National Win Number Three

Another horse that only just falls down on the ‘days last ran’ stat is ENJOY D’ALLEN, who was last seen at the start of Feb at Leopardstown (63 days ago). This 8 year-old was running over hurdles that day and a lot of Grand National winners recently have preferred to stay over the smaller obstacles to protect their chase ratings. This could be another shrewd move by his trainer Ciaran Murphy.

He was also a staying on third in the Irish Grand National last year – so, with that in mind, the distance here looks within range and regular pilot, Connor Orr, comes over to ride this JP McManus-owned horse, who will be looking to give his owner a third win in the Grand National. With 10st 11lbs to carry this 8 year-old looks to have the perfect National profile.

Best Of The Rest

Of the others, three to have onside are FIDDLERONTHEROOF, ÉCLAIR SURF and FORTESCUE.

Fiddlerontheroof is running in the National for the first time but looks the sort to enjoy these fences. He’s yet to finish out of the first three (2 wins) from 10 runs over fences and ran a top race last time at Ascot (2nd), giving Fortescue 17lbs and only losing 1 ½ lengths – there is now a lesser 12lbs between the two this time around.

Éclair Surf just got into the race as number 39 – but he looks to have a leading chance too after running last week’s easy Scottish National winner – Win My Wings – to 1 ¾ lengths at Newcastle in the Eider Chase over 4m1f. The form of that run has, therefore, been given a big boost and staying this trip will be easy peasy for this Emma Lavelle runner. He gets in with just 10st 6lbs to carry and even though this is his first try over the fences is a sound jumper. We’ve had three winning female trainers since 2009 – so could this be another?

Finally, the already mentioned Fortescue is worth an interest as well – especially with his light weight (10st 6lbs). He escapes a rise for his recent win at Ascot and gets in here off a mark of 143 again. The longer distance is a slight unknown, but he is still only 8 years-old and has now won 6 of his 14 starts over fences and been in the frame 11 times from those runs.

SPORTSLENS GRAND NATIONAL 1-2-3-4-5

SNOW LEOPARDESS @ 11/1 with 888Sport
ENJOY D’ALLEN @ 14/1 with 888Sport
ÉCLAIR SURF @ 12/1 with 888Sport
FIDDLERONTHEROOF @ 16/1 with 888Sport
FORTESCUE @ 22/1 with 888Sport

Note: Odds are subject to change

465 Codes claimed

Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets

Copied
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Grand National Betting Guide – How To Bet On The Grand National For Beginners

Oh, if you are new to betting on the Grand National or find the race a bit daunting, then don’t worry as we’ve got am easy guide for beginners on how to bet on the Grand National.

2022 Grand National Runners and Riders

The Grand National field is always capped at 40 runners – this is for saftey reasons. We’ve listed all the potential 2022 Grand National runners here – with runner profiles, trainers, age, weight, recent form and ratings.

How To Bet On The Grand National 2022: Horse Racing Betting Guide

2022 Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of past history, the Grand National is a horse race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15
138 Codes claimed

Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
TOP UK Bookmaker

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

2022 Grand National Times – Randox Grand National Day Race Schedule, Race Names and Race Times (Saturday 9th April 2022)

  • 1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f
  • 2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
  • 3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV
  • 3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
  • 4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV
  • 5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV
  • 6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens