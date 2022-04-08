As we move into Grand National Day on the final day of the Aintree Grand National Festival this Saturday, there are some more Aintree Bankers that punters will be looking to perm up. Here at SportsLens we assess the chances of the day three Aintree Festival Bankers.

Aintree Festival Bankers – Day Three (Saturday 9th April 2022)



EDWARDSTONE @ 8/15 with 888Sport

Race: 3.00 Poundland Maghull Novices’ Chase

Trainer: Alan King



Edwardstone bolted up in the Arkle Chase at the Cheltenham last time out and with 20 of the last 26 winners of this contesting that Festival race last time, that’s a decent stat ahead of his chance. That win was his fifth in a row over fences and the manner of victory last time out suggests there’s still more improvement to come.

With this race also looking a bit weaker than the Arkle and the fact this 8 year-old has decent course form – has won here over hurdles – then it’s hard to find faults in his chance here.

FLOORING PORTER @ 7/4 with 888Sport

Race: 3.35 Liverpool Hurdle

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell



Successfully defended his Stayers’ Hurdle crown at the Cheltenham Festival last month and he’s tying to land a famous double here at Aintree. Has never run in this race, but his forceful front-running style looks sure to suit the flat Aintree track and having beaten off Thyme Hill by 2 3/4 lengths last time can be expected to have their ones measure again.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

