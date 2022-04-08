Matt Chapman Grand National Tips | Aintree Best Bets For Day Three

The Grand National Festival Day 3 gets underway from Aintree on Saturday (9th April) afternoon. We see some top-notch races, including the Grade One Maghull Novices’ Chase and of course the Grand National Handicap Chase. If you want to follow Matt Chapman’s selections for the final day of racing action, well here you are.



Here is what the well informed ITV pundit – Matt Chapman – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets on Day 3 at Aintree in the Randox Grand National.

Chapman is tipping three horses in the showpiece for horse racing punters to back on Day 3 of the Grand National Festival at Aintree.

Matt Chapman Tips – Saturday 9th April 2022



Matt Chapman’s Grand National Festival Aintree Day 3 Horse Racing Tips

5.15 – Longhouse Poet @ 14/1 with 888Sport

5.15 – Escaria Ten @ 14/1 with 888Sport

5.15 – Any Second Now @ 10/1 with 888Sport

5.15 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3) – LONGHOUSE POET @ 14/1 with 888Sport

Matt Chapman believes that Longhouse Poet is one of the strongest horse in the race, despite being harshly treated by the handicappers.

Excellent form when put over longer trips and was an impressive winner at Gowran Park in the Thyestes Chase in January. A lightly raced horse with only 13 starts, he is unexposed to the trip as well which could either be a blessing or a curse.

Each-way credentials here for Chapman’s first fancy in the Grand National.

5.15 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3) – ESCARIA TEN @ 14/1 with 888Sport

A close runner-up to Any Second Now at Fairyhouse, Chapman has selected Escaria Ten as another selection to go well in the National with each-way credentials.

Has good staying handicap form and boasts a fine third place finish in the National Hunt Chase at The 2021 Cheltenham Festival.

He potentially lacks some experience as he has been lightly raced, but this also means he could be open to some more improvement and is certainly fresh.

5.15 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3) – ANY SECOND NOW @ 10/1 with 888Sport

Chapman’s final fancy of the day in the Grand National comes in the form of Any Second Now.

He was very unlucky in the 2021 Grand National when he finished third after being badly hampered at the 12th fence. Mark Walsh takes the ride for Ted Walsh and he is expected to go well in the steeplechase.

Up 7lbs this time but comes here on the back of success at Fairyhouse recently and you have to think he would have gone close to winning last year if it wasn’t for the mishap.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Matt Chapman Aintree Day 3 Betslip

