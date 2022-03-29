How To Watch The Grand National For Free | 2022 Grand National Live Stream

The excitement is building by the day ahead of the 2022 Grand National, which will be run on Saturday 9th April. It’s a horse race that’s littered with history and also an event racing fans from around the world love to see – but what are the easiest ways to watch the Grand National this year?
How To Watch The Grand National Once You’ve Joined A Bookmaker
- Head to their ‘horse racing section’
- Click on the horse race you are interested in (Grand National, Sat 9th April 5:15pm)
- You’ll see the runners, riders and odds
- Most bookmakers will have a TV player icon on their racecards
- Click on the TV icon and a pop-up will appear to watch the race
- Note: Some bookies might require you to have placed a bet on the race in order to watch it
- Note: The live streaming for any horse race on a bookmakers site will only be available a few minutes before that race.
2022 Grand National Runners, Riders, Weights and Betting
There will be maximum of 40 Grand National runners by the time the race is run on April 9th 2022 (5:15pm) – you can see the full list and their profiles here
Best Grand National Offers For Existing Customers
As well as some cracking 2022 Grand National offers for new customers, the great news to that once you’ve joined up with your preferred bookmaker most will also have ongoing existing offers, especially for the Grand National.
For example
- ✅ Grand National Extra place offers
- ✅ Grand National Enhanced price offers
- ✅ Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed prices
- ✅ Grand National Faller Insurance offers
- ✅ Grand National price boost offers
- ✅ Grand National beaten by the SP favourite offers
Watch The 2022 Grand National On Television
The 2022 Grand National will also be shown Live at 5:15pm (GMT) on ITV and also via the digital horse racing channel Racing TV.
2022 Grand National Day Race Schedule and Times
Saturday 9th April 2022
1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f
2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV
3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV
5:15pm The Randox Grand National Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV
6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f
