Horse Racing tips today: Saturday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes both over the fences and on the flat, with meetings from Aintree, Newcastle and Bangor-on-Dee over jumps, meanwhile meetings from Thirsk and Wolverhampton are on the flat turf and all-weather tracks. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets.

The four meetings at Aintree, Thirsk, Newcastle and Bangor-on-Dee all get underway in the afternoon with the Wolverhampton race card getting underway in the early evening. The first race sets off at 12.30pm at Newcastle, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Wolverhampton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Aintree and one from Bangor-on-Dee, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Aintree, Thirsk, Newcastle, Bangor-on-Dee and Wolverhampton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meeting’s today!

NAP – FLOORING PORTER @ 15/8 with Bet UK – 3.35 Aintree

Our NAP of the day comes in the middle race of the afternoon here on the final day at Aintree on Grand National Day where we have selected Flooring Porter to claim victory.

Coming in fresh off the back of an impressive win at the Cheltenham Festival in the Stayers’ Hurdle, he looks the pick of the bunch in this Grade 1 encounter over 3m149y. The 7-year-old won comfortably last time at Cheltenham and was unchallenged, with Thyme Hill coming in second, who re-opposes today.

Flooring Porter looks a certain winner in our eyes for Gavin Cromwell and Danny Mullins.

NEXT BEST – LINE OF DESCENT @ 11/2 with Bet UK – 1.55 Bangor-on-Dee

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from Wales where we have selected Line Of Descent in the opening race from the Bangor-on-Dee meeting.

Improving in both of his hurdling starts to date, we think he can go better again and pick up his maiden hurdle victory for trainer Warren Greatrex.

The trip and ground should suit him and we fully expect Line Of Descent to go well under Caoilin Quinn today.

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Aintree, Thirsk, Newcastle, Bangor-on-Dee and Wolverhampton on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 37 races:

Aintree Horse Racing Tips

1.45 J’Ai Froid @ 18/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Nells Son @ 18/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Edwardstone @ 8/11 with Bet UK

3.35 Flooring Porter (NAP) @ 15/8 with Bet UK

4.15 Tea Clipper @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.15 Discorama @ 33/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Henri The Second @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Thirsk Horse Racing Tips

12.55 King’s Crown @ 12/1 with Bet UK

1.30 Deputy @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.05 Stallone @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Symbolize @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.15 High Velocity @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.50 Forza Orta @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.30 Manaslu @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.00 Blazing Son @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

12.30 Bird On The Wire @ 7/2 with Bet UK

1.00 Git Maker @ 8/13 with Bet UK

1.37 Go On Chez @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.15 Rapid Raider @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.50 See The Sea @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.25 Buster Valentine @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.00 Johnson’s Blue @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.40 Barnay @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Bangor-on-Dee Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Line Of Descent @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.33 Ar Mest @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.08 Methodtothemadness @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.43 Bob’s Bar @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.22 Tigerbythetail @ 11/8 with Bet UK

4.52 Let It Shine @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

4.57 Pons Aelius @ 11/8 with Bet UK

5.30 Mobarhin @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.00 Lucia Joy @ 6/5 with Bet UK

6.30 Halimi @ 8/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Quoteline Direct @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Odd Socks Havana @ 9/4 with Bet UK

8.00 Jenny Ren @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.30 The Resdev Way @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

