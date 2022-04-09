Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 9 April

On Grand National day, Saturday, 9 April, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters is an each way play on Elle Est Belle. She runs in the 2m 4f Grade 1 Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (2:20). Dan Skelton’s mare is our Bet of the Day at a fab 15/2 price.

A smart bumper performer last season and runner-up at this meeting 12 months ago, Elle Est Belle comes here fresh. She has already beaten the favourite on horse racing betting sites, Three Stripe Life, before. The Skelton team took this 12 months ago with My Drogo too. Elle Est Belle thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day here.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Elle Est Belle win?

Following the Skelton stable at Aintree has been a profitable angle for horse racing punters down the years. Backing all of his runners blind on Merseyside would’ve yielded a tidy £33.68 profit to a £1 level stake. In Elle Est Belle, connections have a six-year-old daughter of Fame And Glory placed on her only career start here to date.

The form of her two Listed successes over hurdles this season has worked out well. In the first of those at Newbury, Elle Est Belle beat Ahorsewithnoname – second in the Dawn Run at the Cheltenham Festival – and subsequent dual winner Theatre Glory.

Form Working Out Well

When landing the Sidney Banks after stepping up in trip at Huntingdon last time out, she bested Gentleman At Arms by a neck. The runner-up has scored since and ran a blinder when returned at 28/1 among yesterday’s race results in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle here. Jerrash, back in third, also scored next time out. Taking all that into account, Elle Est Belle simply looked overpriced in relation to Three Stripe Life.

The favourite had a hard race on rain softened ground at Cheltenham less than a month ago which may have left its mark. With the Skelton stable on a 21 per cent strike rate in the last 14 days, a £10 each way punt on Elle Est Belle with 888Sport returns £110 if she wins. There's also money back as a free bet if she finishes second.

