Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News aintree festival trends grand national meeting day three saturday 9th april

Aintree Festival Trends | Grand National Meeting Day Three Saturday 9th April

Updated

1 day ago

on

Minella Times Grand National

The Aintree Grand National Festival concludes on Saturday 9th April 2022, with the ITV horse racing cameras showing another five races – including the Randox Grand National (5:15pm). Here at SportsLens we give you the key Aintree Festival trends for the main races on day three – use these to build up the profile of horses that have done well in each race over the years.

265 Codes claimed

Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets

Copied
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Aintree Festival Trends: Day Three (Saturday 9th April 2022)

Races on day two at Aintree include the ‘big one’ – the Randox Grand National, plus a cracking supporting card that includes Grade One Liverpool Hurdle and Grade One Mersey Novices’ Hurdle.

888Sport Grand National Offer
888Sport Grand National Offer

2.25pm – Betway Mersey Novices´ Hurdle (Grade 1) Cl1 2m4f ITV

2021 Winner: MY DROGO (5/4 fav)
Trainer: Dan Skelton
Jockey: Harry Skelton

17/18 – Won by a horse aged 5 or older
15/18 – Raced 39 days or less ago
15/18 – Won by a horse aged either 5 or 6 years-old
13/18 – Priced 9/2 or shorter in the market
14/18 – Placed in the top three last time out
11/18 – Raced in the Supreme (4), Neptune (6) or County Hurdle (1) last time out
8/18 – Favourites to win (2 joint) (7 of the last 11 favs have won)
8/18 – Won their last race
4/18 – Won by the Paul Nicholls yard
2/18 – Trained by Willie Mullins
2/18 – Trained by Colin Tizzard (2 of the last 4)
2/18 – Won by the Nicky Henderson yard (inc two of last 10 runnings)
Ballymore Hurdle winners (Cheltenham Festival) are 4-from-4 since 1999
11 of the last 12 winners were placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd last time out
18 of the last 23 (78%) winners were either fav or 2nd fav
11 of the last 15 (73%) winners had won at least 3 times hurdles
14 of the last 22 (65%) winners ran at the Cheltenham Festival
15 of the last 24 (63%) winners finished 6th or better at the Cheltenham Festival that season
Willie Mullins, Colin Tizzard, Paul Nicholls or Nicky Henderson have won 10 of the last 17 (59%) runnings between them
7 of the last 11 runnings went to a 5 year-old
Only 1 winning 4 year-old in the last 25 years
Only 2 winning 7 year-olds in the last 32 years
9 of the last 11 winners returned 9/2 or shorter

BEST BET: THREE STRIPE LIFE @ 5/2 with 888Sport
NEXT BEST: COLONEL MUSTARD @ 8/1 with 888Sport

3.00pm – Poundland Maghull Novices´ Chase (Grade 1) Cl1 2m ITV

2021 Winner: SHISHKIN

Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Nico De Boinville

18/18 – Won by a horse aged 8 or younger
18/18 – Winners from the first 3 in the market
18/18 – Priced 5/1 or shorter in the market
15/18 – Won by a horse aged 7 or younger
15/18 – Ran within the last 35 days
13/18 – Placed in the top three in their last race
12/18 – Ran in the Arkle Chase last time out
10/18 – Won by a horse aged 5 or 6 years-old
8/18 – Won their last race
8/18 – Favourites that won
5/18 – Won by the Paul Nicholls yard
4/18 – Irish-trained winners
3/18 – Won by the Nicky Henderson yard (inc 3 of last 10 runnings)
3/18 – Won by the Henry de Bromhead yard (inc 3 of the last 8 runnings)
Arkle Chase winners have a good record – 6-8 in the last 21 years and 4-from-4 since 2008
Since 1989 there have been just 4 Irish-trained winners – 2013, 2015, 2016 & 2019
Since 1999 trainer Paul Nicholls has had 7 winners and 7 runners-up
20 of the last 26 (77%) winners ran in the Arkle Chase that season
7 of the last 12 winners were French bred
10 of the last 13 winners have won at least 3 times over fences
Just 1 winner in the last 22 years finished unplaced last time out
Just 1 winner in the last 24 years returned 13/2 or bigger
No 9 year-old winner since 1973

BEST BET: EDWARDSTONE @ 7/10 with 888Sport
NEXT BEST: THIRD TIME LUCKI @ 5/1 with 888Sport

676 Codes claimed

Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets

Copied
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

3.35pm – JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1) Cl1 3m110y ITV

2021 Winner: THYME HILL (5/2 fav)
Trainer: Philip Hobbs
Jockey: Tom O’Brien

15/17 – Priced 11/2 or less in the market
15/17 – Aged between 6-8 years-old
14/17 – Ran within the last 30 days
12/17 – Won or finished 2nd at this meeting previously
10/17 – Placed 4th or better in that season’s Stayers’ Hurdle (Cheltenham)
12/17 – Placed 1st or 2nd in their last race
12/17 – Won by a horse aged 6 or 7 years-old
8/17 – Won their last race
9/17 – Favourites to win (6 odds-on)
6/17 – Raced in that season’s Cleeve Hurdle
4/17 – Won by the Paul Nicholls yard
2/17 – Trained by Alan King
2/17 – Trained by Nicky Henderson
2/17 – Irish-trained winners
14 of the last 17 (78%) winners raced at that season’s Cheltenham Festival
16 of the last 17 (94%) winners had won a Grade 1 or 2 before
13 of the last 17 (76%) had run at this meeting before
14 of the last 17 (82%) were favourite or second favourite
7 of the last 12 winners won a race at that season’s Cheltenham Festival
6 of the last 12 winners won the Stayers’ Hurdle (Cheltenham) before winning this and 5 from last 6 (since becoming a G1 race)
Previous winners of the race are currently 5-from-5
Horses rated 170+ are currently 6-from-7
No winner older than 9 years-old

BEST BET: FLOORING PORTER @ 7/4 with 888Sport
NEXT BEST: CHAMP @ 7/2 with 888Sport

4.15pm – Betway Handicap Chase (Listed Race) Cl1 3m1f ITV

2021 Winner: HAPPYGOLUCKY (11/4 fav)
Trainer: Kim Bailey
Jockey: David Bass

14/18 – Carried 11-1 or less in weight
16/18 – Had run within the last 35 days
13/18 – Won by a horse aged 8 or older
11/18 – Raced at the Cheltenham Festival last time out
10/18 – Priced 9/1 or bigger in the market
10/18 – Unplaced in their last race
4/18 – Won their last race
4/18 – Favourites that won
3/18 – Won by the Philip Hobbs yard (3 of the last 11)
2/18 – Won by the Nicky Henderson stable
1/18 – Irish-trained winners
Only 3 of the last 22 winners were aged 10+
Only 4 winners carried more than 11st in the last 17 years
Just 1 Irish-trained winner in the last 44 runnings
9 of the last 11 (82%) winners were rated between 131 and 140
10 of the last 14 winners didn’t win earlier that season
7 of the last 9 winners had won over 3m before
Only 2 of the last 15 winners won last time out

BEST BET: SHAN BLUE @ 9/4 with 888Sport
NEXT BEST: TEA CLIPPER @ 17/2 with 888Sport

5.15pm – Randox Health Grand National Chase (Handicap) (Grade 3) Cl1 4m3f110y ITV

2021 Winner: MINELLA TIMES (11/1)
Trainer: Henry De Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

29/30 – Officially rated 137 or higher
28/30 – Ran no more than 55 days ago
27/30 – Had won over at least 3m (chase) before
26/30 – Had won no more than 6 times over fences before
24/30 – Aged 9 or older
24/30 – Returned a double-figure price
23/30 – Ran no more than 34 days ago
23/30 – Carried 10-13 OR LESS
22/30 – Came from outside the top 3 in the betting
19/30 – Had won between 4-6 times over fences before
19/30 – Finished in the top 4 last time out
19/30 – Aged 10 years-old or younger
17/30 – Carried 10-8 OR LESS
17/30 – Won by an Irish-bred horse
16/30 – Placed favourites
15/30 – Aged 9 or 10 years-old
11/30 – Ran at Cheltenham last time out
11/30 – Trained in Ireland (inc 8 of the last 15 years)
7/30 – Ran in a previous Grand National
7/30 – Won last time out
6/30 – Won by the favourite or joint favourite
3/30 – Trained by Gordon Elliott
2/30 – Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies
2/30 – Ridden by Davy Russell (2 of the last 3)
0/30 – Won by a horse aged 7 years-old OR LESS

Aintree Grand National Facts

      • Since 1978, 128 horses have tried to win with more than 11-5 – with just two winners – Many Clouds (11-9) in 2015 & Neptune Collonges (11-6) in 2012
      • 17 of the last 22 winners were bred in Ireland
      • Only 3 horse that won at the Cheltenham Festival that same season has won since 1961
      • The last 7 year-old or younger to win was back in 1940
      • 13 of the last 24 winners had won or been placed in a National-type race before
      • No horse aged 13 or older has won since 1923 or placed since 1969
      • 3 of the last 12 winners ran in the Scottish National the previous season
      • 10 of the last 18 winners had run over hurdles at some stage earlier in the season
      • 5 of the last 19 winners had been unplaced in the National last year
      • Only five 8 year-olds have won the last 26 renewals
      • Just two past winners or placed horse from the previous year’s race has won for 35 years (77 have attempted)
      • 22 of the last 24 winners had fallen or unseated no more than twice in their careers
      • Just two back-to-back winners since 1974 Red Rum (1974) and Tiger Roll (2019)

Aintree Grand National Betting Trends (18 Year)

16/18 – Had won over at least 3m previously
15/18 – Ran less than 50 days ago
16/18 – Officially rated 137 or higher
14/18 – Won by a horse aged 9 or older
11/18 – Winners from the top 8 in the betting
11/18 – Finished in the top 3 last time out
9/18 – Won by horses aged in double-figures
8/18 – Experienced the National fences before
8/18 – Won by an Irish-trained horse
7/18 – Carried 11-0 or more in weight
5/18 – Won by a horse aged 10 years-old
5/18 – Won their last race
4/18 – Winning favourites (2 joint)
3/18 – Won by the Gordon Elliott yard
2/18 – Won by the McCain yard

BEST GRAND NATIONAL BET: SNOW LEOPARDESS @ 15/2 with 888Sport
NEXT BEST GRAND NATIONAL BET: FIDDLERONTHEROOF @ 16/1 with 888Sport

513 Codes claimed

Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets

Copied
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

  • 1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f
  • 2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV
  • 2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV
  • 3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
  • 4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV
  • 4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV
  • 5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

  • 1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f
  • 2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV
  • 2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV
  • 3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
  • 4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV
  • 4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
  • 5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

  • 1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f
  • 2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
  • 3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV
  • 3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
  • 4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV
  • 5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV
  • 6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f
More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
21 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
354 Codes claimed

Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

£25 Matched First Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Place your first bet on racing pools and, win or lose, we’ll match your stake up to £25 in Tote Credit. Max Tote Credit is £25. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Ten to Follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. New UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

50% first deposit bonus up to £50

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £/€10. Qualifying real money bet of £/€10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer credited within 48 hours. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

  • Great new customer welcome bonus
  • Plenty of chances to earn Odds Boosts
  • Very mobile friendly betting app
9.3
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New users only. Place qual bets of £10 (min odds 1/2, 2+ legs) in 1st 7 days to unlock. Awarded as 3 x £10 free bet. Min odds 1/1, 3+ legs, + 7 day expiry. Winnings in cash. Full T&Cs Apply.
TOP UK Bookmaker

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Offer includes a free £1 Race Index spread bet to try out our exciting 50-25-10 race markets. Bet with live streaming on all racing and greyhounds!

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Full T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org New customers only. Opt in required. Qualifying bet must be £10 or more and placed at odds of 1.5 or higher. Free bet must be used in-play. Free bet is non-withdrawable, expires after 7 days and is not returned with winnings.

Bet £10 Get £15 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens