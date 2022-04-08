Aintree Festival Trends | Grand National Meeting Day Three Saturday 9th April

The Aintree Grand National Festival concludes on Saturday 9th April 2022, with the ITV horse racing cameras showing another five races – including the Randox Grand National (5:15pm). Here at SportsLens we give you the key Aintree Festival trends for the main races on day three – use these to build up the profile of horses that have done well in each race over the years.

265 Codes claimed Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £10 • Offer is valid until 09/04/2022 23:59 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £5 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet placement and expire after 5 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Aintree Festival Trends: Day Three (Saturday 9th April 2022)

Races on day two at Aintree include the ‘big one’ – the Randox Grand National, plus a cracking supporting card that includes Grade One Liverpool Hurdle and Grade One Mersey Novices’ Hurdle.

2.25pm – Betway Mersey Novices´ Hurdle (Grade 1) Cl1 2m4f ITV

2021 Winner: MY DROGO (5/4 fav)

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

17/18 – Won by a horse aged 5 or older

15/18 – Raced 39 days or less ago

15/18 – Won by a horse aged either 5 or 6 years-old

13/18 – Priced 9/2 or shorter in the market

14/18 – Placed in the top three last time out

11/18 – Raced in the Supreme (4), Neptune (6) or County Hurdle (1) last time out

8/18 – Favourites to win (2 joint) (7 of the last 11 favs have won)

8/18 – Won their last race

4/18 – Won by the Paul Nicholls yard

2/18 – Trained by Willie Mullins

2/18 – Trained by Colin Tizzard (2 of the last 4)

2/18 – Won by the Nicky Henderson yard (inc two of last 10 runnings)

Ballymore Hurdle winners (Cheltenham Festival) are 4-from-4 since 1999

11 of the last 12 winners were placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd last time out

18 of the last 23 (78%) winners were either fav or 2nd fav

11 of the last 15 (73%) winners had won at least 3 times hurdles

14 of the last 22 (65%) winners ran at the Cheltenham Festival

15 of the last 24 (63%) winners finished 6th or better at the Cheltenham Festival that season

Willie Mullins, Colin Tizzard, Paul Nicholls or Nicky Henderson have won 10 of the last 17 (59%) runnings between them

7 of the last 11 runnings went to a 5 year-old

Only 1 winning 4 year-old in the last 25 years

Only 2 winning 7 year-olds in the last 32 years

9 of the last 11 winners returned 9/2 or shorter

BEST BET: THREE STRIPE LIFE @ 5/2 with 888Sport

NEXT BEST: COLONEL MUSTARD @ 8/1 with 888Sport

3.00pm – Poundland Maghull Novices´ Chase (Grade 1) Cl1 2m ITV

2021 Winner: SHISHKIN

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico De Boinville

18/18 – Won by a horse aged 8 or younger

18/18 – Winners from the first 3 in the market

18/18 – Priced 5/1 or shorter in the market

15/18 – Won by a horse aged 7 or younger

15/18 – Ran within the last 35 days

13/18 – Placed in the top three in their last race

12/18 – Ran in the Arkle Chase last time out

10/18 – Won by a horse aged 5 or 6 years-old

8/18 – Won their last race

8/18 – Favourites that won

5/18 – Won by the Paul Nicholls yard

4/18 – Irish-trained winners

3/18 – Won by the Nicky Henderson yard (inc 3 of last 10 runnings)

3/18 – Won by the Henry de Bromhead yard (inc 3 of the last 8 runnings)

Arkle Chase winners have a good record – 6-8 in the last 21 years and 4-from-4 since 2008

Since 1989 there have been just 4 Irish-trained winners – 2013, 2015, 2016 & 2019

Since 1999 trainer Paul Nicholls has had 7 winners and 7 runners-up

20 of the last 26 (77%) winners ran in the Arkle Chase that season

7 of the last 12 winners were French bred

10 of the last 13 winners have won at least 3 times over fences

Just 1 winner in the last 22 years finished unplaced last time out

Just 1 winner in the last 24 years returned 13/2 or bigger

No 9 year-old winner since 1973

BEST BET: EDWARDSTONE @ 7/10 with 888Sport

NEXT BEST: THIRD TIME LUCKI @ 5/1 with 888Sport

676 Codes claimed Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £10 • Offer is valid until 09/04/2022 23:59 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £5 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet placement and expire after 5 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

3.35pm – JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1) Cl1 3m110y ITV

2021 Winner: THYME HILL (5/2 fav)

Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O’Brien

15/17 – Priced 11/2 or less in the market

15/17 – Aged between 6-8 years-old

14/17 – Ran within the last 30 days

12/17 – Won or finished 2nd at this meeting previously

10/17 – Placed 4th or better in that season’s Stayers’ Hurdle (Cheltenham)

12/17 – Placed 1st or 2nd in their last race

12/17 – Won by a horse aged 6 or 7 years-old

8/17 – Won their last race

9/17 – Favourites to win (6 odds-on)

6/17 – Raced in that season’s Cleeve Hurdle

4/17 – Won by the Paul Nicholls yard

2/17 – Trained by Alan King

2/17 – Trained by Nicky Henderson

2/17 – Irish-trained winners

14 of the last 17 (78%) winners raced at that season’s Cheltenham Festival

16 of the last 17 (94%) winners had won a Grade 1 or 2 before

13 of the last 17 (76%) had run at this meeting before

14 of the last 17 (82%) were favourite or second favourite

7 of the last 12 winners won a race at that season’s Cheltenham Festival

6 of the last 12 winners won the Stayers’ Hurdle (Cheltenham) before winning this and 5 from last 6 (since becoming a G1 race)

Previous winners of the race are currently 5-from-5

Horses rated 170+ are currently 6-from-7

No winner older than 9 years-old

BEST BET: FLOORING PORTER @ 7/4 with 888Sport

NEXT BEST: CHAMP @ 7/2 with 888Sport

4.15pm – Betway Handicap Chase (Listed Race) Cl1 3m1f ITV

2021 Winner: HAPPYGOLUCKY (11/4 fav)

Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

14/18 – Carried 11-1 or less in weight

16/18 – Had run within the last 35 days

13/18 – Won by a horse aged 8 or older

11/18 – Raced at the Cheltenham Festival last time out

10/18 – Priced 9/1 or bigger in the market

10/18 – Unplaced in their last race

4/18 – Won their last race

4/18 – Favourites that won

3/18 – Won by the Philip Hobbs yard (3 of the last 11)

2/18 – Won by the Nicky Henderson stable

1/18 – Irish-trained winners

Only 3 of the last 22 winners were aged 10+

Only 4 winners carried more than 11st in the last 17 years

Just 1 Irish-trained winner in the last 44 runnings

9 of the last 11 (82%) winners were rated between 131 and 140

10 of the last 14 winners didn’t win earlier that season

7 of the last 9 winners had won over 3m before

Only 2 of the last 15 winners won last time out

BEST BET: SHAN BLUE @ 9/4 with 888Sport

NEXT BEST: TEA CLIPPER @ 17/2 with 888Sport

5.15pm – Randox Health Grand National Chase (Handicap) (Grade 3) Cl1 4m3f110y ITV

2021 Winner: MINELLA TIMES (11/1)

Trainer: Henry De Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

29/30 – Officially rated 137 or higher

28/30 – Ran no more than 55 days ago

27/30 – Had won over at least 3m (chase) before

26/30 – Had won no more than 6 times over fences before

24/30 – Aged 9 or older

24/30 – Returned a double-figure price

23/30 – Ran no more than 34 days ago

23/30 – Carried 10-13 OR LESS

22/30 – Came from outside the top 3 in the betting

19/30 – Had won between 4-6 times over fences before

19/30 – Finished in the top 4 last time out

19/30 – Aged 10 years-old or younger

17/30 – Carried 10-8 OR LESS

17/30 – Won by an Irish-bred horse

16/30 – Placed favourites

15/30 – Aged 9 or 10 years-old

11/30 – Ran at Cheltenham last time out

11/30 – Trained in Ireland (inc 8 of the last 15 years)

7/30 – Ran in a previous Grand National

7/30 – Won last time out

6/30 – Won by the favourite or joint favourite

3/30 – Trained by Gordon Elliott

2/30 – Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies

2/30 – Ridden by Davy Russell (2 of the last 3)

0/30 – Won by a horse aged 7 years-old OR LESS

Aintree Grand National Facts

Since 1978, 128 horses have tried to win with more than 11-5 – with just two winners – Many Clouds (11-9) in 2015 & Neptune Collonges (11-6) in 2012 17 of the last 22 winners were bred in Ireland Only 3 horse that won at the Cheltenham Festival that same season has won since 1961 The last 7 year-old or younger to win was back in 1940 13 of the last 24 winners had won or been placed in a National-type race before No horse aged 13 or older has won since 1923 or placed since 1969 3 of the last 12 winners ran in the Scottish National the previous season 10 of the last 18 winners had run over hurdles at some stage earlier in the season 5 of the last 19 winners had been unplaced in the National last year Only five 8 year-olds have won the last 26 renewals Just two past winners or placed horse from the previous year’s race has won for 35 years (77 have attempted) 22 of the last 24 winners had fallen or unseated no more than twice in their careers Just two back-to-back winners since 1974 Red Rum (1974) and Tiger Roll (2019)



Aintree Grand National Betting Trends (18 Year)

16/18 – Had won over at least 3m previously

15/18 – Ran less than 50 days ago

16/18 – Officially rated 137 or higher

14/18 – Won by a horse aged 9 or older

11/18 – Winners from the top 8 in the betting

11/18 – Finished in the top 3 last time out

9/18 – Won by horses aged in double-figures

8/18 – Experienced the National fences before

8/18 – Won by an Irish-trained horse

7/18 – Carried 11-0 or more in weight

5/18 – Won by a horse aged 10 years-old

5/18 – Won their last race

4/18 – Winning favourites (2 joint)

3/18 – Won by the Gordon Elliott yard

2/18 – Won by the McCain yard

BEST GRAND NATIONAL BET: SNOW LEOPARDESS @ 15/2 with 888Sport

NEXT BEST GRAND NATIONAL BET: FIDDLERONTHEROOF @ 16/1 with 888Sport

513 Codes claimed Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £10 • Offer is valid until 09/04/2022 23:59 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £5 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet placement and expire after 5 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: